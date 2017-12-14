Roy Moore refuses to concede Alabama Senate race

(UPI) — Republican senatorial candidate Roy Moore is refusing to concede Tuesday’s election, and has issued a video statement where he speaks of the nation’s declining morality.

During the four-minute video, Moore says, “Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

“We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization and our religion and to set free a suffering humanity,” he continued. “Today, we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty.”

Moore’s statement also touches on securing borders, national debt and drug problems.

“We have stopped prayer in our schools. We’ve murdered over 60 million of our unborn children. We have redefined marriage and destroyed the basis of family, which is the building block of our country. Our borders are not secure. Our economy is faltering under an enormous national debt. We have a huge drug problem. We’ve even begun to recognize the right of a man to claim to be a woman, and vice versa. We have allowed judges and justices to rule over our Constitution, and we have become slaves to their tyranny. Immorality sweeps over our land.”

Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday in Alabama’s tightly contested race, becoming the state’s first Democrat elected to the Senate in a quarter-century. Moore said he’s still waiting for the official vote count, which includes military and provisional ballots.

“This has been a very close race, and we are awaiting certification by the secretary of state,” he said.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said it’s highly unlikely that Jones won’t the certified winner. An automatic recount would be triggered if the margin was larger than a half percentage point.

In his video message, Moore also alludes to sexual misconduct allegations from eight women — who said they had sexual relations with him when he was in his 30s, and in some cases when they were in their teens.

“Even our political process has been affected with baseless and false allegations, which have become more relevant than the issues which affect our country,” Moore said. “This election was tainted by over $50 million dollars from outside groups who want to retain power and their corrupt ideology.”

During a news conference Wednesday, Jones said the people of Alabama spoke and that it’s a time for healing and reaching out. He also asked Moore to “do the right thing” and concede.

