Roy Moore refuses to concede Alabama Senate race

(UPI) — Republican senatorial candidate Roy Moore is refusing to concede Tuesday’s election, and has issued a video statement where he speaks of the nation’s declining morality.
During the four-minute video, Moore says, “Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
“We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization and our religion and to set free a suffering humanity,” he continued. “Today, we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty.”
Moore’s statement also touches on securing borders, national debt and drug problems.
“We have stopped prayer in our schools. We’ve murdered over 60 million of our unborn children. We have redefined marriage and destroyed the basis of family, which is the building block of our country. Our borders are not secure. Our economy is faltering under an enormous national debt. We have a huge drug problem. We’ve even begun to recognize the right of a man to claim to be a woman, and vice versa. We have allowed judges and justices to rule over our Constitution, and we have become slaves to their tyranny. Immorality sweeps over our land.”
Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday in Alabama’s tightly contested race, becoming the state’s first Democrat elected to the Senate in a quarter-century. Moore said he’s still waiting for the official vote count, which includes military and provisional ballots.
“This has been a very close race, and we are awaiting certification by the secretary of state,” he said.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said it’s highly unlikely that Jones won’t the certified winner. An automatic recount would be triggered if the margin was larger than a half percentage point.
In his video message, Moore also alludes to sexual misconduct allegations from eight women — who said they had sexual relations with him when he was in his 30s, and in some cases when they were in their teens.
“Even our political process has been affected with baseless and false allegations, which have become more relevant than the issues which affect our country,” Moore said. “This election was tainted by over $50 million dollars from outside groups who want to retain power and their corrupt ideology.”
During a news conference Wednesday, Jones said the people of Alabama spoke and that it’s a time for healing and reaching out. He also asked Moore to “do the right thing” and concede.
I don’t blame him! Jones “won” by a razor-thin margin, and there were TOO MANY reports of voting machine irregularities–not to mention those shiny new machines in Montgomery–no doubt “calibrated” by some Soros-funded group–keep NO digital record of votes cast, making it difficult to prove that they padded Dem votes. Then there were photos of a VAN-LOAD of ILLEGALS being carted form one precinct to another to cast their ILLEGAL VOTES multiple times, and does anybody believe there was only ONE van-load of illegals doing the multi-precinct shuffle? So yeah–bring on the RECOUNT, and REFUSE to seat the damned abortion advocate, gun-grabbing COMMUCRAT until the recount is DONE. You can BET if the shoe were on the OTHER partisan foot, they would be demanding a recount and throwing EVERY possible monkey wrench they could find into the works to prevent him being seated. So WHY should Republicans make it easy for them to STEAL yet ANOTHER election (considering that is virtually the ONLY way the wild-eyed leftist LOONS can WIN ONE, because NOBODY with any sense will vote for them!)
something stinks to high heaven in alabama and i thinks its voter fraud.
“who said they had sexual relations with him when he was in his 30s, and in some cases when they were in their teens.”
Cannot say have read everything on this matter but one would need to know what is the definition of sexual relations
Which seems to be a blatant distortion of the accusations for the purpose creating a false view to prejudice others against him, and provides evidence of what this has all been about
From the article ” He also asked Moore to “do the right thing”. The right thing would have been for the DemonRats not to use “Rent a Skank” to make false accusations. The right thing would have been for the Media Propaganda Machine to report actual facts and not make stuff up. The right thing would have been for Jones to not lie about his intentions when he gets in office.
What the heck were the GOP voters of Alabama thinking ? There had to be several better choices than that nutjob. Selfish idiot cost the GOP a senate seat by not stepping aside. Even if he had gotten elected he would have been a constant drag on the GOP brand. Alabama GOP just gave the Democrats a much appreciated Christmas present.
Heavenly Father, in Jesus name, let there be bold evidence of voter fraud to claim Judge Moore WINNER!!AMEN.
Keep them in court with recounts and any way possible, if they don’t certify a Democrat, he can’t vote in Washington….get another Supreme Court Judge first.