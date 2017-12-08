One of the women who accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of making advances on her when she was a teen and he a local prosecutor admitted Friday to writing part of the yearbook inscription she offered as proof.
Beverly Young Nelson told ABC News she added the date and place in the inscription in her high school yearbook that she and famed attorney Gloria Allred presented as proof the then-30-something Moore sought an inappropriate relationship with her in the late 1970s. Nelson still insisted that Moore wrote most of the message and signed the inscription, but said she made “notes” to it.
Allred has called a press conference for Friday afternoon.
Read more at Fox News
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Roy Moore accuser admits she wrote part of yearbook inscription attributed to Alabama Senate candidate,
Join the discussion
Beverly Young Nelson all teary eyed phony and she flocks to Hollywood Gloria AllDEAD. Hey Beverly, take a selfie with Gloria Hollywood AllDEAD and then disappear from the Earth!
Women, you are not empowering your “Rights” by lying and hating. You are only making those who have genuinely been assaulted be less likely believable. These women making accusations without proof, and then later found out to be liars, need to be held accountable. When it’s obviously to manipulate an election outcome, I say try them in federal court and give them at least five years in prison. That would discourage rather than encourage liars. Women that want to be heard and have legitimate concerns are willing to to talk out anytime, not just when the political atmosphere warrants it.
I agree. Its about high time, fakers like her got prosecuted for their false claims!
Strange this should come out on a Friday..when no one watches news. And also strange this was not mentioned until 5 days before the election. This whole mess has been typical Democrat and media dirty tricks during a campaign. Most of the voters of Alabama see right through it.
I’m getting really, REALLY tired of democrats engaging in guerilla warfare tactics (this foul woman, the accuses who magically appeared to accuse President Trump in the days before the election, the FBI agents covering for Hillary while simultaneously engaging in a smear campaign against Trump, etc.). They feel morally justified in doing so because they honestly believe they are better people. In point of fact, these are people who should be removed from our society–permanently.
I watched Fox News this noon, and (left-wing)Wallace didn’t mentioned that this woman had forged her “proof” that Moore abused her. I don’t know any lawyer who would be stupid enough to incriminate himself as she claims, and I’ve worked for law firms for over 30 years.
IMO it was deliberate that this came out on the Friday before the election.. SO as to nott be given time to make any difference to the minds of the undeclared voters..
Allred should be disbarred for life. Both her and Beverly should have their crusty panties sued off for fraud.
They both need jail time too. They attempted to RUIN a man. In return, they should both suffer ruined lives.
Not just disbarred, but PROSECUTED for aiding and abetting KNOWN fraud.
Look, we are a country of ‘free thinkers’; as ‘why’ people are always trying to get here! Meaning, we ‘free thinkers’ can see through the cloud of blight the ‘major media’ outlets, and Gloria Allred, attempts.
I hope the good people of Alabama vote for the Senator their conscious dictate, and ‘not’ what they see/hear via the ‘news’.
The accuser can kiss her credibility good-bye. It will be interesting to see how Gloria Allred tries to spin this development. Maybe if Allred hadn’t been in such a hurry to appear before the media, she would have asked her client a few more questions and discovered the “notes”.
IMO she never had any credibility from the get go. This just confirms it.
If part of it is forged then we have to assume none of it is real. Is there any penalty for faking the facts? There should be.
I’ve long felt that if someone makes a false accusation, THEY SHOULD face at LEAST half the time in jail, a person would have if the claims had been TRUE.. Or in this sort of situation (where it affects someone’s political life, but no jail time since the statute of limitations has ran out) a MINIMUM of 5 years in prison.
There was such a demand that the yearbook be made public and be available to handwriting experts, that the false accuser of Moore decided she had better come forth with at least some of the truth before there was a landslide against her. Another accuser recanted. All these shills are apparently Democrat plants to try to discredit Moore. Do these Democrats think for a moment that we will vote for the Democrat now?
As a fellow southerner, I dispute that these shills are all Demoncrat operatives; I think about half of them are RINO funded. Mitch realizes that it’ll only take a few more RINO defeats in primaries next year and his career is over. He should step aside and let a Leader take over the job of leading the Senate to advance the agenda we the people elected President Trump to accomplish.
No. But they are counting on the low information voter to see the headlines on mute on CNN or whatever station the gym or airport is turned to and have that impression stuck in their head, knowing that a majority of them will never take the time to dig deeper and find out the rest of the story.
Sadly, when I confronted my wife just now with this revelation of fake news, she is still convinced that Roy Moore did it. She buys into the whole fake news narrative.
But that’s OK. Since this woman recanted, the people out there actually paying attention to facts will see that Moore was right to describe this as a concerted attack. The yearbook was the biggie. Without that, I can’t see Moore losing. Their whole fake narrative is falling apart at the seams.
All of which is totally awesome because Roy Moore is the man.
Sounds like your wife certainly has drunk the liberal cool-aid..
Boo-hoo, sniffle, sniffle, (did you see my ring?), why, YES, I LIED about the yearbook note and Allred KNEW it was a lie, but carried on with the fraud, anyway, because that’s what she does, and, boo-hoo, sniffle, sniffle, that’s what I am…a FRAUD. I predict a whole lot of silence about this revelation from the self-righteous, hypocritical media, politicians, and sanctimonious morality police who were hysterical about what they presumed would be Judge Moore’s downfall. He, as pointed out over a week ago, is the only one of the high-profile accused to deny the accusations and mount a defense. I expect the Senate Ethics Committee, likely primed by McConnell to work over Moore should he be elected, will be standing down, instead. The Lefty-Loony opposing Moore in this race has done a bang-up job discrediting himself, and Alabama voters, except for the usual suspects, will reject him and Moore will be elected. Perhaps, after this stunning admission by who was acclaimed as the “smoking gun” accuser, people will not be so quick to condemn other of the accused based entirely upon unconfirmed accusations.
Perhaps they need to do an ethics committee session on ALLRED!!
It’s time for a complete investigation of this woman’s claims. There are reports no other employees ever saw Moore there, never saw this Nelson woman there, and no records exist that she worked there. Also reports that there was no parking lot in the back of that restaurant-ever.
Yearbooks come out in June. She has to tell under oath when that yearbook came out and why did she have it at work with her in December? If he was such a lech, why did she hand him her yearbook to sign? I had yearbooks from the eighth grade on. Never wrote in mine and didn’t know anyone that ever did. The person on Fox that compared that to writing a date on the back of a photo is full of hogwash. In addition, her ex-boyfriend and stepson say she is a liar.
Corfman also has to be deposed under oath. Reports are that she was not living with her mother during the time in question. Supposedly, she met him, around the corner. The nearest corner was a 1-1/2 mi. away. So, her mother allowed her to leave the house, walk over a mile to meet a man over twice her age, and never questioned where she was going and what she was doing? Perhaps her mother needs to be investigated for child neglect. She had 3 kids out of wedlock with a rocker, but we’re to believe she was afraid to tell them about something that happened decades before?
Not just this woman’s claim, but there needs to be a proper investigation on ALL THE WOMEN’s claims.
It was common in my school to get all our classmates to sign the yearbook. Maybe a teacher if he/she was outstanding. But never anyone outside school. It’s not an autograph book.
You get all your classmates to sign it on the last day of school and then you take it promptly home where it’s safe. You don’t drag it to work where it might get stolen, or some cooking grease might spill on it. A signed yearbook is irreplaceable.
And anyone outside of school signing a yearbook is defacing it. If I had my yearbook in hand in a restaurant and Leonardo da Vinci time traveled into the place and wanted to sign it, I’d have him sign a napkin instead. Yes, I want his signature but it doesn’t need to be in a yearbook.
Placing the yearbook into their fake news narrative was a needless detail that kills the story. It immediately sounds fake. Any journalist with a drop of integrity would have questioned it, showing just how few journalists have any integrity.
“Ooh, we can bash Moore to get to Trump? I don’t care if it’s a lie, LET’S RUN THE STORY!”
I doubt either Gloria Allred or her chosen shill expected to get any substantial push-back from Judge Moore; especially since they had the DC RINOs on their side of the publicity. They all probably expected he’d go quietly into the night like their spineless, immoral friends and associates. That was a terrible lack of understanding Judge Moore’s actual life & persona. For almost 4 decades Judge Moore has stood for Constitutional and moral conservatives ideas. Now at the last minute when their attempts to force him to drop out have failed, the Soros [aka Satanic] backed liars are trying a last ditch effort to confuse & dismay the conservatives in Alabama into staying home on Tuesday. I pray that the citizens in Alabama are as ready to drain the DC swamp as I am, and do what I would do if I lived in Alabama: vote for Roy Moore to be the next Senator from the state of Alabama.
As with ALL the unfounded and unverifiable accusations against every conservative who runs for elective office, when the investigation reveals actual facts, there’s no incriminating evidence. However it seems that unless there’s photographic evidence from 3rd parties or an admission of guilt on the part of the perpetrator, liberals are allowed to continue in their assault on the Constitution and the citizens’ rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
As far as I am concerned, if you “Forged” part of it, I do NOT BELIEVE ANY of it ! When I saw this woman on TV, I posted a remark about her crying “Crocodile Tears”, and I did not believe, a word that she said at that time !
sad, but the media still claims these are simply notes she added to remind herself. Why would she want to remember the experience she described? also the DA was added after the fact, plus they still will not turn the yearbook over, clearly she is completely discredited.
What I don’t understand is why now? Why did these women come forward all these years later (I think we all know why). Listen…..I was born in 1950 and my generation grew up when guys whistled and howled if you were attractive and walked by. Women acted like they hated it, but they liked it. There were all sorts of sexual enuendos made during that time and it was exceptible as the norm. Now the tables have turned and all of a sudden, we are offended?
This is ludicrous. Many years have gone by and people grow up and realize that many of the things done when young would not be repeated as we age and learn more about life. There should be statute of limitations on this sort of thing.
If Allered knew about this, she needs to be disbarred. This “victim” needs help if she made all this up at the request of the Washington Post. Re: Allered needs to lose her license if she was in on the re-write. Since all of this sexual harassment has been “outed”, has anyone asked Morning Joe what he knew about Clinton, and if he knew….how could he not?….why didn’t he do someething to protect these women Clinton abused? Is it possible that is the reason he is trying to push for impeachment for Trump….is the fact that he knew about all the abuse of his boss and good buddy and did nothing the reason behind his push to punish Trump? Does anyone know? It annoys me to read “Joe’s” smarmy anti-trump comments as I think he was an enabler, that he is guilty and needs to be called on it.
The lady’s brave enough to blubber all over national TV but she was afraid to report an assault by Moore when he had no power over her & a supportive mental health & legal system existed to help her. Not smelling too good.