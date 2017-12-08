Roy Moore accuser admits she wrote part of yearbook inscription attributed to Alabama Senate candidate

One of the women who accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of making advances on her when she was a teen and he a local prosecutor admitted Friday to writing part of the yearbook inscription she offered as proof.

Beverly Young Nelson told ABC News she added the date and place in the inscription in her high school yearbook that she and famed attorney Gloria Allred presented as proof the then-30-something Moore sought an inappropriate relationship with her in the late 1970s. Nelson still insisted that Moore wrote most of the message and signed the inscription, but said she made “notes” to it.

Allred has called a press conference for Friday afternoon.

Read more at Fox News

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 8.0/10 (4 votes cast)