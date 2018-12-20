Roxli Doss’ inoperable brain tumor vanishes, stuns doctors; family says God answered prayers

Roxli Doss’ family has a simple answer for doctors who can’t explain the disappearance of her inoperable brain tumor: God.

Doctors at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, say they are flummoxed as to how an inoperable cancerous brain tumor called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, vanished from the 11-year-old without a trace. A medical condition that should have been a death sentence is now “undetectable” to MRIs.

“It is very rare, but when we see it, it is a devastating disease,” Dr. Virginia Harrod told USA Today. “You have decreased ability to swallow, sometimes vision loss, decreased ability to talk, eventually difficulty with breathing. When I first saw Roxli’s MRI scan, it was actually unbelievable. The tumor is undetectable on the MRI scan, which is really unusual.”

The girl’s family agreed to weeks of radiation despite the condition not having a cure. That was when they say a miracle occurred.

“Everyday we still say it,” mother Gena Doss told the newspaper in an interview published Tuesday. “It’s kind of our family thing that God healed Roxli.”

“And we got [a miracle],” she added.

“Praise God we did,” Scott Doss, her husband, replied.

Doctors plan to continue immunotherapy and other treatments as a precaution, USA Today reported.

A GoFundMe crowd-funding campaign has raised nearly $30,000 for the girl’s medical bills.

