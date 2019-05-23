Rotting Trash Piles Sky-High in LA, Attracting Rats and Raising Concerns of a New Epidemic

Rat-infested piles of rotting garbage left uncollected by the city of Los Angeles, even after promises to clean it up, are fueling concerns about a new epidemic after last year’s record number of flea-borne typhus cases.

Even the city’s most notorious trash pile, located between downtown LA’s busy Fashion and Produce districts, continues to be a magnet for rats after it was cleaned up months ago. The rodents can carry typhus-infected fleas, which can spread the disease to humans through bacteria rubbed into the eyes or cuts and scrapes on the skin, resulting in severe flu-like symptoms.

Related Story from October of last year: Rats and Trash Fuel Typhus Outbreak in Los Angeles’ Skid Row

The NBC4 I-Team first told Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office about the piles of filth in the 700 block of Ceres Avenue in October. At the time, he promised to make sure trash doesn’t pile up like that.

Read more at This is an excerpt. Read more at NBC Los Angeles

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)