Rosie’s poll results revolt her

They like him?

Actress Rosie O’Donnell, who’s had a longstanding feud with businessman, candidate, then President Donald Trump, thought she’d expose what she expected was a nationwide opinion among her Twitter followers last week.

She, after all, hates the man and has tweeted that he is an “evil” person” who deserves to “rot in jail.” “Crazy times,” she tweeted recently, “and it’s getting worse — stop the insanity.”

So O’Donnell sent out a poll asking “should Trump be impeached.” Her followers were to reply either “hell no” or “hell yes.” She, of course, was expecting the answer to overwhelmingly be yes.

After 272,582 votes came in, she deleted the poll. It didn’t give her the results she expected.

Instead of yes, 58% of respondents voted no.

O’Donnell, who is rarely at a loss for words, apparently had none after her poll went awry.

___

(c)2019 the Chattanooga Times/Free Press (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Visit the Chattanooga Times/Free Press (Chattanooga, Tenn.) at www.timesfreepress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









