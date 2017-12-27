Rosie O’Donnell’s rage includes sending Paul Ryan to hell

Entertainer Rosie O’Donnell spent the early hours of Christmas this year by predicting a dark fate for Speaker Paul Ryan’s eternal soul.
Tax cut reform was not on Rep. Ryan’s mind on Christmas Eve, but it was to Miss O’Donnell after she read his message about the birth of Jesus Christ. The liberal comedian, whose lewd tweets to conservative author Ben Shapiro recently ran afoul of Twitter’s terms of service, lashed out at Rep. Ryan’s Catholic faith after watching video of this year’s lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree.
“At the end of each year, no matter how short —or long — it may feel, there is always Christmas,” the congressman from Wisconsin said Sunday night. “Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior.”
Miss O’Donnell predicted that Mr. Ryan will suffer eternal damnation for supporting tax-reform legislation signed into law by President Trump last week.
paul ryan – don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX
— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017
Miss O’Donnell made national headlines last week when she publicly offered Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine each a $2 million bribe to reject the bill.
“If Trump orders Sessions to investigate Rosie, he will be carved into Rushmore by Friday,” tweeted Mr. Shapiro, a graduate of Harvard Law School, tweeted Dec. 20 in response to the bribe.”suck my d— ben” Miss O’Donnell countered.
The comedian’s tweet was deleted after her account was suspended by Twitter.
At the end of each year, no matter how short—or long—it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior. pic.twitter.com/oFdj7EIyzS
— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) December 23, 2017
Why would ANYONE pay any attention to what the trash Rosie O’Donnell says?
Someone should put a bag over her ugly head… and for good measure, make it a plastic bag!
Oh no! And since Rosie O’Donnell is personally in charge of deciding who goes to Hell, Paul Ryan will spend eternity in a fiery…
Oh wait. Rosie’s not in charge of deciding who goes to Hell. What was I thinking?
Rosie, there will be a lot of nice people in Hell and a bunch of mean people in Heaven. Where you spend eternity isn’t based on you being a nice person, or even a good person. It has nothing to do with doing more good than bad. It certainly has nothing to do with supporting a tax cut.
God made it very simple. For your sins, Jesus came to Earth, lived a sinless life, suffered and died on a cross, and rose again on the third day. If you embrace that and accept Him as your Lord and Savior, you go to Heaven. Everyone else goes to Hell.
A lot of protestants don’t think Catholics will go to Heaven, but they got the essence of the Gospel right.
Christ has died.
Christ is risen.
Christ will come again.
Trusting Jesus as your Savior is a personal matter. I can’t say for sure if Ryan has done this. His personal lifestyle suggests he has. But your personal lifestyle suggests you haven’t.
You may not like this Rosie, but you don’t get to make the rules. God does. And you certainly never suffered on a cross for me. Your opinion of Paul Ryan’s need to go to Hell is irrelevant. You have no input into this process.
Wait! Why are we even hearing about this person? (I am assuming it still identifies itself as a person)
Wasn’t it going to move out of the country when Trump won?
WHY IS IT STILL IN THE USA? GET OUT! LEAVE!
please please can someone shut this pig suey up?
What the heck??? Entertainer? She is not entertaining! Comedian? She is not funny! She single handedly ruined, for me, the movie “A League of Their Own” and that was before I even knew she was such a Left-Wing jerk.
I keep hoping somebody will throw some water on that disgusting hosebag, so she will disappear in a cloud of steam like the wicked witch in The Wizard Of Oz.
Just curious- what is it’s gender identity today? Do you think Jesus has had to make such a claim? According to social constructs in my state, the Bible is not fit to exist due to it’s treatment of gender and race.
Where ever you go there you are
Even Heaven will be Hell if you have not embraced what makes it Heaven
Rom_12:2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of G-d.
And once one understands “what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect” they are in a much better position to know the will of G-d on Earth as it is in Heaven.
“Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
“that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights”
“to assume among the Powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s G-d entitle them”
If we are the government why do we rob ourselves to give to ourselves?
We don’t, it is those who take from some to give to others do so to rule over them and stand in the stead of G-d and why Rosie would think it is in her power to send one to Hell
This Rosie thing is an embarrassment to the human race. She is vile, rude, ill-mannered, a discredit to her nationality, with no positive attributes, nothing that would reflect well on her… President Trump was right in singling her out as having no redeeming value whatsoever. She is a BIG FAT zero.