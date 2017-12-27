Rosie O’Donnell’s rage includes sending Paul Ryan to hell

Rosie O'Donnell speaks at a rally calling for resistance to President Donald Trump, in Layfette Square in front of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Entertainer Rosie O’Donnell spent the early hours of Christmas this year by predicting a dark fate for Speaker Paul Ryan’s eternal soul.

Tax cut reform was not on Rep. Ryan’s mind on Christmas Eve, but it was to Miss O’Donnell after she read his message about the birth of Jesus Christ. The liberal comedian, whose lewd tweets to conservative author Ben Shapiro recently ran afoul of Twitter’s terms of service, lashed out at Rep. Ryan’s Catholic faith after watching video of this year’s lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree.

“At the end of each year, no matter how short —or long — it may feel, there is always Christmas,” the congressman from Wisconsin said Sunday night. “Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior.”

Miss O’Donnell predicted that Mr. Ryan will suffer eternal damnation for supporting tax-reform legislation signed into law by President Trump last week.

paul ryan – don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017



Miss O’Donnell made national headlines last week when she publicly offered Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine each a $2 million bribe to reject the bill.

“If Trump orders Sessions to investigate Rosie, he will be carved into Rushmore by Friday,” tweeted Mr. Shapiro, a graduate of Harvard Law School, tweeted Dec. 20 in response to the bribe.”suck my d— ben” Miss O’Donnell countered.

The comedian’s tweet was deleted after her account was suspended by Twitter.

