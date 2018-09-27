Rosie O’Donnell hurls ‘f– u … closeted idiot’ insult at Lindsey Graham over Avenatti criticism

Rosie O'Donnell speaks at a rally calling for resistance to President Donald Trump, in Layfette Square in front of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Celebrity activist Rosie O’Donnell was so incensed at Sen. Lindsey Graham’s defense of Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday that she called him a “closeted idiot” in an expletive-laced tirade.

Claims forwarded by anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti that his client Julie Swetnick witnessed gang-rape events attended by Judge Kavanaugh in his youth were met with disgust by the South Carolina lawmaker, but his reaction was proof to Ms. O’Donnell of “the patriarchy” at work.

“F— u u closeted idiot — this is the patriarchy exposed — this is reality deal with it !!#NoKavanaughConfirmation #NotMyPresident,” Ms. O’Donnell, a longtime critic of President Trump, tweeted.

At issue was Mr. Graham’s assertion that normal people would not go to multiple parties where gang-rape was a commonplace occurrence.

“I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to — according to the affidavit — ten parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it,” the lawmaker began a series of tweets. “Why would any reasonable person continue to hang around people like this? Why would any person continue to put their friends and themselves in danger? Isn’t there some duty to warn others? I very much believe in allowing people to be heard.”

“But I am not going to be played, and I’m not going to have my intelligence insulted by the Michael Avenattis of the world. I will not be a participant in wholesale character assassination that defies credibility,” he continued.

You Might Like







Ms. Swetnick’s affidavit claims that she was “incapacitated without my consent” at a party between 1980 and 1981 where Judge Kavanaugh and a friend, Mark Judge, “were present.”

“I also witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys,” Ms. Swetnick wrote.

Judge Kavanaugh, Mr. Trump’s top pick for the Supreme Court, is scheduled to defend his reputation on Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He has maintained his innocence since his first accuser’s story, psychologist and college professor Christine Blasey Ford, became public.

Ms. Blasey Ford is also expected to testify before lawmakers prior to the judge.

From my view, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it just did. The lawyer to porn stars has just taken this debacle to an even lower level. I hope people will be highly suspicious of this allegation presented by Michael Avenatti.

— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2018

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]