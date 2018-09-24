Loading posts...
Rosenstein to face his future in showdown meeting with Trump Thursday
Rod Rosensteing - File Photo - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rosenstein to face his future in showdown meeting with Trump Thursday

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and President Trump are scheduled for a showdown Thursday at the White House amid intensifying reports that the deputy AG will be ousted at the meeting.

Media reports surfaced Monday that Mr. Rosenstein was losing his job after conflicting stories emerged that he was resigning or preparing to be fired.

But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defused those reports in a tweet, saying Mr. Rosenstein and the president discussed a New York Times story reporting that the No. 2 Justice Department official talked about secretly taping the president and advocated his removal from office.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Washington Times.

Join the discussion

  2. President Trump should have fired Sessions and Rosenstein, the day Sessions recused himself. Look at the mess this created, because of RINO Establishment Sessions.

  5. This is an attempt at getting the president to immediately fire Rosenstein, and end the Russia investigation. It makes sense the President should appear to investigate the situation. My question is this: why was Rosenstein even in a meeting to discuss a take down of the President, with 7 anti-Trumpers? To me, regardless of his reason, that’s enough to get rid of Rosenstein even if he claims, it was only a “scarcastic comment”.

Leave a Reply

