Rosenstein to face his future in showdown meeting with Trump Thursday

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and President Trump are scheduled for a showdown Thursday at the White House amid intensifying reports that the deputy AG will be ousted at the meeting.

Media reports surfaced Monday that Mr. Rosenstein was losing his job after conflicting stories emerged that he was resigning or preparing to be fired.

But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defused those reports in a tweet, saying Mr. Rosenstein and the president discussed a New York Times story reporting that the No. 2 Justice Department official talked about secretly taping the president and advocated his removal from office.

Statement on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: pic.twitter.com/yBgAydv9oR — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 24, 2018

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Washington Times.



