Rosenstein to face his future in showdown meeting with Trump Thursday

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and President Trump are scheduled for a showdown Thursday at the White House amid intensifying reports that the deputy AG will be ousted at the meeting.
Media reports surfaced Monday that Mr. Rosenstein was losing his job after conflicting stories emerged that he was resigning or preparing to be fired.
But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defused those reports in a tweet, saying Mr. Rosenstein and the president discussed a New York Times story reporting that the No. 2 Justice Department official talked about secretly taping the president and advocated his removal from office.
Statement on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: pic.twitter.com/yBgAydv9oR
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 24, 2018
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Washington Times.
Join the discussion
I guess Mueller will be next, right?
AND Sessions.
But as of 2pm’s fox news, they were saying that Rosenstein has NOT been fired or asked to step down. YET!
President Trump should have fired Sessions and Rosenstein, the day Sessions recused himself. Look at the mess this created, because of RINO Establishment Sessions.
The Himmleresque mustelid shouldn’t have one!
It’s ok, when he dies he will ROT in Hell.
Sorry, but i am not willing to wait that long, to see him potentially get his comeuppance.
This is an attempt at getting the president to immediately fire Rosenstein, and end the Russia investigation. It makes sense the President should appear to investigate the situation. My question is this: why was Rosenstein even in a meeting to discuss a take down of the President, with 7 anti-Trumpers? To me, regardless of his reason, that’s enough to get rid of Rosenstein even if he claims, it was only a “scarcastic comment”.