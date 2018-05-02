Rosanne: I don’t give a f***’ if people aren’t happy I support Trump

Rosanne Barr has a message for critics of her support for President Donald Trump, and the FCC does not approve. The creator of Rosanne, this years surprise mega-hit for ABC appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday night.

Fallon first congratulated her for the enormous success of her program’s debut. “What was it, 20 million people or something?” he asked.

“Um, 27,” Roseanne corrected.

Then Fallon pointed out that she is receiving criticism for being a vocal supporter of Trump.

“Oh yeah, people are mad about that. But you know, I don’t give a f**k, she replied to uproarious laughter, hoots and applause. “I mean, everybody had to choose for themselves, according to their own conscience, who they felt was the lesser of two evils,” she continued. “You know, everybody chose that, so I’m not going to put anybody down who didn’t vote like me. This is America, it’s a free country, and when you weigh it all together, I just felt like we needed a whole new thing. All the way. Bottom to top.”

A thorough search of The Tonight Show videos uploaded to YouTube revealed that Fallon has never asked any other celebrity to explain their vote for Hillary Clinton because people “aren’t so happy” about it.

