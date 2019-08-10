Rosanna Arquette’s stupid apology for ‘shame’ of being white

Hollywood’s Rosanna Arquette sent around a tweet — later made private — that apologized for her whiteness. For the “shame” of being born white. For the crime of possessing Caucasian “privilege.”

Congratulations, Arquette. As stupid tweets go, this one sets a new historical standard.

We’re really entering blue ribbon territory here.

“I’m sorry I was born white and privileged,” Arquette wrote, Fox News reported. “It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame.”

It’s not clear why she wrote it.

But what is clear is the oddness of the thought process that has to accompany such a message.

Pride in skin color is in itself weird. It’s not like skin color is an accomplishment based on hard work, or completion of a goal that’s been a long time coming.

It is what it is. It’s a color.

But just as weird as having pride in skin color is having no pride in skin color. Or, as Arquette put it, of having “shame” in skin color.

The left may cheer. But Arquette’s mea culpa actually widens the racial gap because it furthers the belief that skin color matters.

It actually underscores the racist idea that some skin colors are better than others.

And the truth is: white, black, brown, what have you — in the world of politics, in the arena of culture, in the overall theme of general life, skin color means nothing. It’s all about the character. It’s all about the moral compass of the man or woman.

