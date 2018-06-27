Ron Perlman, filthy leftist

Urine for a shock.

“Hellboy” star Ron Perlman says he once intentionally peed on his own hand before greeting disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein at an event.

“Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the mens room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line?” Perlman tweeted Monday afternoon.

He continued the tweet with a line about President Trump, writing, “I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC.”

Perlman, 68, did not provide any more details about his alleged exchange with Weinstein. The tweet by the actor — who has frequently condemned the President — clearly drew the ire of Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr.

“So you knew he was a rapist and rather the actually do something or say anything you pissed all over your hand??? Imagine how many assaults on innocent women you could have prevented if you weren’t a coward,” Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday morning.

Weinstein, 66, is accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault or rape by dozens of women, and he was arrested last month and charged with two counts of rape and a count of criminal sexual act as the result of a pair of Manhattan cases.

Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd and Asia Argento are among the actresses who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Perlman previously denounced Weinstein last November by tweeted a link to a story where James Cameron recalls nearly hitting Weinstein with an Oscar trophy in 1998.

“Man, if I had an Oscar for every time I almost hit Harvey Weinstein!!” Perlman wrote in the tweet.

