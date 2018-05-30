Romney uses his grandchildren to slam Trump

Mitt Romney doesn’t think President Trump would make a good “role model” for his grandchildren.

The Mormon grandfather of 18 singled out Trump’s “personal style” as the reason he would caution his progeny from viewing the President as a paragon.

“I don’t think that I would point to the President as a role model for my grandkids on the basis of his personal style,” Romney told NBC News on Monday. “He has departed in some cases from the truth, and has attacked in a way that I think is not entirely appropriate.”

The former GOP presidential candidate, currently hoping to replace retiring Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, has criticized the President in the past.

He has toned down his reproof since announcing his Senate run, and Trump has endorsed his run.

You Might Like







Romney, 71, balanced his response to questions about the President by praising his policies.

“I think that his policies have been by and large a good deal better than I might have expected,” he said. “But some of the things he has said are not ones that I would aspire for my grandkids to adopt.”

He added that he will not back down from Trump should he say something that he disagrees with and will continue to call Trump out on “racist or misogynistic” comments, and that he would “call ’em like I see ’em.”

“Where the president is right in my view, on policy, for Utah and for the country, I’ll be with him,” Romney said. “But if the president were to say something that I consider highly divisive or racist or misogynistic, I’ll call him out on it. Because I think it’s important for people to know exactly where one stands.”

Romney will face Michael Kennedy, his primary opponent in the race to replace Hatch, in a debate Tuesday evening.

___

(c)2018 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]