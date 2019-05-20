Home » News

Romney rejects Amash’s call to impeach Trump; labels abortion bill extreme

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:40 am May 20, 2019
8

Republican lawmakers in the House and the Senate pushed back Sunday against a colleague who broke with their party and joined progressives in their call to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Rep. Justin Amash, Michigan Republican, issued over the weekend more than a dozen tweets about why he thinks the president’s conduct has crossed the line, suggesting Mr. Trump has violated the public trust and Congress should exercise its checks and balances authority.

“President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct,” Mr. Amash said in one tweet.

“While impeachment should be undertaken only in extraordinary circumstances, the risk we face in an environment of extreme partisanship is not that Congress will employ it as a remedy too often but rather that Congress will employ it so rarely that it cannot deter misconduct,” he said in another.

The libertarian lawmaker has been known to break with the ranks and has been a vocal critic of the president. Mr. Amash supported other GOP presidential candidates in the 2016 election.

Sen. Mitt Romney, who also has publicly sparred with the president and didn’t back him in 2016 either, said Sunday he disagrees with Mr. Amash’s conclusions, based on special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on his two-year probe into possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

Although the Utah Republican said some of the information in Mr. Mueller’s report is troubling, he said he does not think Mr. Trump should be impeached.

“There isn’t the full elements you need to prove an obstruction of justice case,” Mr. Romney said on CNN’s “State of the Union.

Romney’s comments on abortion begin at approximated 10:40 in the video.

“The American people just aren’t there,” the 2012 GOP presidential nominee added. “I don’t think impeachment is the right way to go.”

Mr. Mueller found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. But he did not draw a conclusion about whether the president engaged in obstruction of justice, leaving that call to Attorney General William Barr, who cleared the president from wrongdoing.

Like Mr. Romney, Rep. Mark Walker, North Carolina Republican, dismissed Mr. Amash’s call for Congress to act, telling Fox News he doesn’t see the libertarian influencing other Republicans.

Mr. Trump also took to Twitter in his own defense Sunday, calling Mr. Amash a “lightweight” and a “loser.”

“Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy,” the president tweeted.

“Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands!” he added.

But Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington Democrat, said Mr. Amash’s position against Mr. Trump is the start of a bipartisan impeachment process.

“There is now bipartisan support of now understating the seriousness of what is in the Mueller report,” Ms. Jayapal told CNN.

She said it isn’t about a rush to vote for the president to be impeached, but to open up a probe into the possibility.

“We’re very quickly heading down that path,” Ms. Jayapal said.

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, told CBS that impeachment at this point wouldn’t be successful in the Senate, where the GOP currently holds the majority. It would take a two-thirds vote to convict the president.

The California Democrat, though, praised Mr. Amash, saying he showed more courage than any other GOP lawmaker in Congress.

nodisguisindatruth
nodisguisindatruth
8:39 am May 20, 2019 at 8:39 am

The portion of the title that reads….”labels abortion bill extreme”… is what piqued my interest in reading this article, being an advocate of pro-Life.

Either my comprehension level is in the negative this morning,…(“another cup of coffee please”)…, or, the subject matter of the report is incomplete. Where is any indication within the body of the report re: abortion issues, or, are the readers being encouraged to ‘read between lines’?

Rated 1 star for incomplete ‘reporting’…..

    GOPUSA Staff
    GOPUSA Staff
    10:31 am May 20, 2019 at 10:31 am

    nodisguisindatruth, this report consists of a written story and a video. Romney’s comments on abortion are in the video portion of this report. Videos are included with written stories for additional information. You won’t have the complete story unless you read and view all that is presented.

    I’ve added a time for the abortion comments for those who need assistance.

    GOPUSA Staff

abbey
abbey
8:41 am May 20, 2019 at 8:41 am

Who cares what Romney accepts or rejects? The man is a carpet bagger; a loser. He will never be President. He gets no respect from the right or left. He would undermine President Trump in a heart beat. Another Kasich. Another … so memorable I even forget his name….the goofy name that so aptly described him.

Bella0609
Bella0609
9:13 am May 20, 2019 at 9:13 am

Romney needs to just and go crawl under a rock. He is the most wishy washy political I have seen in a while. He needs to either shut up, go away or go join up with the Democrat Party.

jondarmes
jondarmes
9:34 am May 20, 2019 at 9:34 am

abbey,
Apparently there is an even more treacherous RINO out there than Romney. I am impressed. Is the word you were searching for Quisling??? BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!

disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
9:39 am May 20, 2019 at 9:39 am

Sadly the ability to think, is being lost in this nation because it isn’t taught in the educational system…so what we end up with is a mob, a mob that can be whipped up to believe that the mob should rule…they have no understanding of our form of government nor any clue about civics…The propagandist’s scream that our duly elected president is a NAZI…and the mob swallows it hook, line, and sinker!
The people that want this nation destroyed, will get their wish…but the mob will destroy them also!

johnw1120
johnw1120
10:26 am May 20, 2019 at 10:26 am

“There is now bipartisan support of now understating the seriousness of what is in the Mueller report,” What does “bipartisan” mean ONE RINO and a pile of delusional democrats, is all you need. All you need is this statement and a complicit media and another fake news story is born. That is how a complicit media takes a nothing and blows it into a big thing; sad part, is the number of fools who buy it. Take your local newspaper, look at the head line on an article that looks negative, read the entire article and compare the end result to the head line. Oft times you will find in the last paragraph, the article does not truly reflect the misleading headline, a large majority of people just skim the paper and read the headlines on the articles. This would be a prime example, “BIPARTISAN SUPPORT FOR IMPEACHMENT” and when you do your homework you find that only one or two RINOs are part of the bipartisan part of the story (.2% of Congress, is all that is needed) You may find the list in the last paragraph, or you may have to do research, but the “headline” is very misleading. Whatever paper you are using, will use the wire services for a lot of articles, check the by-line, see where the article came from, chances are, it was poached from the AP, USA Today or one of the other big outlets, they will all run the party line and every paper will pull the same article. When you pay attention, you will find it does not take too long to sniff out the BS.

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
11:45 am May 20, 2019 at 11:45 am

romnie had to leave massoftaxeschusetts and move to Utah where he could buy the votes of the Mormon religion to get elected there.

I wonder if the Mormon Hierarchy feels the same way about abortion.

Did mittens call and ask if it was ok before going on air?

