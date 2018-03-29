Romney: I’m ‘more of a hawk on immigration’ than Trump

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney told a Utah crowd Monday that he’s “more of a hawk on immigration” than President Trump and opposes giving DACA recipients a path to citizenship.
During a Q&A session sponsored by the Utah County Republican Women in Provo, the former Republican presidential nominee touted his conservative credentials as more right-leaning than he appeared during the 2012 campaign.
“For instance, I’m a deficit hawk,” Mr. Romney said, the Daily Herald reported. “That makes me more conservative than a lot of Republicans and a lot of Democrats. I’m also more of a hawk on immigration than even the president. My view was these DACA kids shouldn’t all be allowed to stay in the country legally.”
The Trump administration announced last year it was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an Obama-era program that protected 1.8 million illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from being deported. In an attempt to strike a deal with Democrats, Mr. Trump proposed a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, but it was rejected by Democrats.
Mr. Romney said he didn’t agree with Mr. Trump’s plan, the Daily Herald reported.
“That was not my posture,” he said. “So I was more conservative than others in my party. Now I will accept the president’s view on this, but for me, I draw the line and say, those who’ve come illegally should not be given a special path to citizenship.”
Mr. Romney is running to fill the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch.
seems mitt for brains cant make up his mind on who he is.
Mittens had me bamboozled when he was running against Obama (not that I would have ever considered voting for Obama). I thought he actually cared about America. Then he later revealed himself to be just another amnesty boy. He is still a globalist sell-out politician who will say whatever he has to, just to get elected. Unfortunately, the fact that he is Mormon will most likely get him elected in Utah.
Here’s another good example of telling them what they want to hear to get myself elected, then I’ll do what I really want.
And anyone who’s too foolish to believe him, deserves what they bloody get..
Was not Mitt’s father George born in Mexico in a Mormon compound in the state of Chihuahua, an area now infested with drug smugglers? Many of his family members still live there. I think I’d pass on this one when it comes to a sane immigration policy of which his seems to change with the political winds.
inluminatuo you are a very well read and cultural literate. Bravo for your knowledge.
Open borders, Mitt! Flip Flop! Flip Flop!
Romney is a RINO just like McCain, Flake, McConnell and Ryan. You can’t trust them because they adjust their rhetoric according to who they are catering to for votes.
That’s why i couldn’t STAND voting for him the times he tried to run for office.. BUT I had to hold my nose and DO so, rather than vote for Obama..
I don’t trust Romney on immigration. He used the issue to secure the 2012 GOP nomination, and then dropped it like a rock when he clinched the nomination. His subsequent neglect of the issue cost him voters he needed to win. When he lost, the media and the leadership of both political parties, incredibly, blamed his defeat on his “hawkish” immigration views. They then used this as an excuse to pursue the nation-wrecking Gang of Eight bill, which came dangerously close to becoming law. In short, he very nearly damned us with his faint praise.
Mr. Good Morman is anything but that when it comes to the TRUTH of his politics–go away Commucrat and quit wasting TRUE Americans time.
Although I actually agree with what he says, I’m skeptical. I would certainly like him to tell us how he would reduce the deficit, specifficaly. I’ve been hearing this for decades now, but there always seems to be an excuse as to why we cannot right now….Hmm, a moderate Republican former Mass. govenor moves to Utah, and sees the light?
I thought this was a comedy routine!
Is he running against Trump?
Get a CLUE MITT, the Democrats are the enemies, not President Trump.
Deficit Hawk? The former governor of Massachusetts is credited for passing RomneyCare, one of the pre-cursors to ObaminationCare.
There is only one appropriate thing to say to Mit on this one. “Liar, Liar, pants on fire!” Mitt is an Establishment stooge (Party affiliation is irrelevant) he therefore supports open borders due to the fact that it keeps wages low. He can blow smoke all he wants but too much time has passed for us not to know what he and Ryan are all about.
Gee, that’s funny, since Mittens said hardly a word about the subject of illegal immigration, or about other “controversial” subjects like Benghazi, affirmative action, capital punishment,… during the 2012 presidential campaign. Instead, he bet the whole thing on the national economy, a rather boring topic, and snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
I live in Utah and I WILL NEVER vote for this moron! He is a lousy Liar and a pathetic worthless debater……He made a complete Fool of himself when he debated that racist America hating despot Obuma…..#NEVERROMNEY
Only on the technicality that a vulture belongs to the same family as a hawk — Mittens is a vulture on immigration, Trump’s simply following existing law is redaffynitioned as “hawkinsh” by Dhimmicrud media.