Romney exposed for siding with Democrats in new TV ad

Club for Growth is running a new television ad hitting Sen. Mitt Romney for aligning with Democrats on process questions surrounding the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

The 30-second ad attacking the Utah Republican, titled “Handle,” will air on Fox News in Salt Lake City, and Washington, D.C., Thursday through Saturday.

“There’s Mitt Romney threatening to vote with Democrats again to trot out spotlight seeking blowhards who will trash President Trump on the witness stand,” a narrator says in the ad. “If Mitt wants the truth, what about the Bidens?”

The Club previously targeted Mr. Romney over impeachment politics in a television ad that ran statewide on Fox News in Utah in October 2019. The Club created DemocratAsset.com as a companion to the ad as part of its argument that the Utah Republican was helping the Democrats impeach Mr. Trump.

“Unfortunately, Mitt Romney continues to side with Democrats in their sham impeachment of President Trump, and voters deserve to know about his support of radical-liberals and their attempts to undo the results of the 2016 election and reverse the enormous economic gains achieved under Trump,” said David McIntosh, Club for Growth president, in a statement.

The club, a top supply-side economic advocacy group based in D.C., has recently added impeachment to its political portfolio that largely involves economic issues such as advocating for lower taxes and ‘pro-growth’ economic policies.

The club previously ran ads critical of the impeachment inquiry in the districts of House Democrats it views as vulnerable, and is basing its decisions regarding financial support and endorsements for candidates around lawmakers’ actions involving impeachment.

