Romney criticizes Jeffress as wrong man to give Jerusalem embassy prayer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate candidate Mitt Romney of Utah says a prominent Baptist minister shouldn’t be giving the prayer that opens the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem because he’s a “religious bigot.”
In a tweet Sunday night, the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee criticized Dallas minister Robert Jeffress for his remarks about Jews, Mormons and Islam.
Romney said, “Robert Jeffress says ‘you can’t be saved by being a Jew,’ and ‘Mormonism is a heresy from the pit of hell.’ He’s said the same about Islam.”
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 14, 2018
The liberal group Media Matters reports on its website that Jeffress made the remarks cited by Romney in a 2011 speech at the conservative Values Voter Summit.
Jeffress responded in a tweet of his own by defending his view that “salvation is through faith in Christ alone.”
“Historic Christianity has taught for 2,000 years that salvation is through faith in Christ alone. The fact that I, along with tens of millions of evangelical Christians around the world, continue to espouse that belief, is neither bigoted nor newsworthy,: Jeffress said in the tweet,
The role of Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, a Southern Baptist megachurch, underlines the significance of the Jerusalem event as an appeal to Christian conservatives, part of President Donald Trump’s base of supporters.
“”””” Romney said, “Robert Jeffress says ‘you can’t be saved by being a Jew,’ and ‘Mormonism is a heresy from the pit of hell.’ He’s said the same about Islam.” “”””””
They can’t be saved I was once a Jew who knows exactly what Robert Jeffress understands. Jesus died on the Cross to believe in Him. Not religions.
He is correct! Being a nice person does not save you. Being a nice religious person does not save you. Romney? You’re really in the dark in this one. Jesus, not Moroni…. saves.
I would suggest you obtain additional information about the Mormons as they are a Christian religion that believes solely in being saved by grace through the atonement of Jesus Christ. To say otherwise shows ignorance. Ignorance can be cured through investigation and study. If you have questions about the “Mormons” whose official name is “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” and besides their belief and use of the Holy Bible also have “The Book of Mormon – Another Testament of Jesus Christ” which provides additional scripture that testifies that Jesus Christ is our Redeemer and Savior, then please contact a Mormon and ask them about their belief of Christ and redemption and charity and in being kind to others, and trying to follow the teachings of Christ to love our neighbors as ourselves even love our enemies with kindness. You can also visit http://www.mormon.org where you may be surprised by what you find there. We’re all God’s children so we should try to play well together.
Mormons believe that Jesus is a created being like Satan and that they are basically brothers. Mormons do not believe in the Holy Trinity. Mormons believe that a lost tribe of Israel came here to up state New York and created a great civilization. To date, not even a spoon has been found to verify this. Mormons believe that when they die, they can ascend to some celestial heaven where the men will be given their own planet to rule over and women will be responsible for populating that world. Mormons once believed that blacks were descendants of Cain and hence could not hold a level of priesthood. Mormons have a ceremony where a husband and wife can be married for time and all eternity. The Bible clearly states there will be no marriages in Heaven.
Nope, Mormons do not worship the same God as Christians do. Rather they follow the teachings of Joseph Smith, a verified charlatan. Only him and 12 other people ever saw those “golden tablets”. What better way to start a new religion. At least Jesus had literally thousands who witnessed His miracles.
No, johnnylingo62. It’s a cult. Here’s what they believe (9m video).
LINK
I had a Mormon admit to me that they believe God came from the planet Kolob. BTW I read the Book of Mormon cover to cover. There was nothing in there about Kolob. You only find that out after 5 years or so, by which time they have control of your spouse and your bank account. Apparently it’s too “mind blowing” to tell someone on Day 1.
(you)
“believes solely in being saved by grace through the atonement of Jesus Christ”
Also wrong. Mormons believe in preaching to the dead and getting baptized for them so they can be saved. As a result, they have the most extensive genealogy database anywhere. These are facts, not opinion.
Further, Mormon women can’t get saved by faith in Christ. They have to get married, and then upon resurrecting their husband DECIDES whether or not to bring them back to life. Yeah.
You put way too much faith in their slick ads and confusing names. Their “Jesus Christ” is not the same as the real Jesus Christ. It’s a cult.
“We’re all God’s children so we should try to play well together.”
We’re not all God’s children. We’re all God’s creation. Christians are sons of God. The natural man is not.
John 1:12
But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:
This isn’t hateful. It’s truthful. You have to purposely decide not to get saved when you hear the Gospel. It’s tragic, yes. But all Christians were at one time unsaved. This is why Christians try to reach the lost – out of love.
If your mother is asleep in a burning building and you do nothing, don’t pretend you love her. You might say she could have set an alarm and gotten out by herself. No. Love would be running in, waking her up, and saving her life.
Christians could just sit around smugly, once saved, and say, “They’re all lost. Oh well.” That’s not love. That’s not what God wants. We’re supposed to seek and save the lost. What saves is the Gospel. Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.
As for the “additional scripture” of the Book of Mormon, check out the warning at the end of the real Bible.
Revelation 22:18-19
For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:
And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.
This is pretty harsh. God doesn’t like it when men add or subtract from His word.
These words also show in the Mormon version of the Bible. So by their own admission…
AMEN Johnny Lingo62
Ones relationship with GOD is entirely between them and GOD.
It is not my place to judge anyone.
Gee, Romney, under Christian standards Mormonism is a cult, so who are you to say anything about anything that is actually a religion. You are a weakling, a nobody, and you will remain the same. We don’t need a Romney in any part of our government, thank you. So shut up and stay indoors so as not to pollute the air.
Blowhards like him imo are why we have so much greenhouse gasses.. THEY SPEW methane from both sides, the top and bottom!
This is precious…a political loser, who is a member of a religious cult, casting criticism at an old fashioned Baptist minister for making a biblical statement about salvation. There’s no end to wrecking the republic.
Once again, the “McCain like” Romney missed a grand opportunity to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT! Having Romney in the Senate would be like having another Corker, Flake, Romney and McCain. That would be a TERRIBLE MISTAKE! The Establishment RINOS are nearly as dangerous to the future of the U.S. as having a Democrat majority in the House and Senate!
He has to keep his big mouth open, for all the times he plants his foot solidly in it!
i suppose the moron wants a morman? feck him, as all he wants to do is find fault with trump. he’s a wannabee loser.
Na.. He’s just a loser, period!
Surely the good people of Utah will refuse that carpet bagger. Send him back to Massachusetts where he belongs and do his running for office there….
In this, I am with Romney (and I am neither Mormon nor Jewish):
Jesus himself said; “I am not here to replace the covenant, but to fulfill it”. God made a covenant with the Hebrews which is still in effect, by Jesus’ own words. This covenant is different (and less) than that offered to those who accept Christ directly, so Jews who accept Christ have, IMHO, a better relationship with God than those who don’t, but to reject the Jews special relationship with God indicates a disrespect towards God’s word (as his bond) and Jesus’s words about the covenant.
As to Mormons, anyone who still calls them a cult has never bothered to investigate the religion, even intellectually. Mormons accept Jesus as Lord, they just believe Jesus came to the western world to grant the natives here an opportunity to know him, but that he was rejected until Joseph Smith found the tablets which describe that journey, and which the angel Moroni helped him translate. It is no different than the reality that Catholics respect Peter as the best ambassador of Christ, while most Protestants respect Paul as the best ambassador of Christ, Mormons believe Joseph Smith was the best ambassador of Christ. Three of the many ways of embracing Christ as Savior.
On the other hand, Islam specifically rejects Christ as Savior, and relegates him to being nothing more than a “wise” man. Islam seems, in my opinion, to reduce God to being a merchant – I can buy my way into heaven by doing what he “wants” as defined in the rules and commands from “holy” men.
Harsh and perfectly accurate. Thank you for your wise words.
You can’t equate Mormonism with Judaism. The Jews had thousands of years of miracles from God, with millions of witnesses. The Mormons had no miracles other than an angel supposedly giving J.Smith some tablets to read. No witnesses to this event. None. No proof whatsoever. The tablets also vanished. Convenient.
I’ve read the Book of Mormon cover to cover. It’s nonsense. It states that the American Indian was descended from Jews (genetically false). None of the coins mentioned in the BOM have ever been found, despite over a century of searching. BTW we have samples of EVERY coin mentioned in the real Bible.
The descriptions of the land in the BOM are so vague that you can’t tell if it’s supposed to be North or South America. None of the named mountains or rivers have been found. None of the kings have ever been verified. Not a word of the BOM can be called reliable.
If that wasn’t enough…
After J. Smith “translated” the BOM with his magic goggles, he then “translated” an Egyptian tablet into the story known as The Pearl of Great Price. Mormons know this story. But then a couple years later they found the Rosetta Stone and re-translated the supposed story. It was a recipe. Nothing at all to do with any pearls. All lies.
I bear witness and testify to the truth of the living, Lord Jesus Christ ! Without gainsaying over others, I am also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and I say this in the Holy Name of the Savior and Redeemer of the World,even Emanuel,Jesus Christ, the Messiah ,Amen.
Oh Mitt Flip Flop, I hope the people in Utah have enough of a brain not to vote for you in the Primary in Utah, June 26th!
I’m afraid that the majority of LDS people in Utah do not keep up with politics and will vote for Romney because they know the name and what he did for the Olympics. Those of us who are aware of the RINO will be voting for Kennedy. Hopefully, there are enough of us going to the poles who will NOT be voting for Romney.
I hate to agree with Romney – and I think too much attention is being given to the fact that he is a Mormon. This Baptist minister insulted Jews and so has no place giving a prayer at any official event in Jerusalem. Aren’t there any American Jewish Rabbis or at least a Christian leader who is actually Christian and loves all of God’s children – including those who are Jews? They could even not hate Mormons.
Says a man who belongs to a dangerous cult.
Mormons believe:
Jesus and Satan were twin brothers.
God was a man thousands of years ago, who lived a good life, good enough that when he died, he went to Heaven where all the other good men who became gods, made him a god too.
Those gods are each given a planet to rule where people will worship you.
Before you get your planet, you have sex with thousands of women who have babies who will populate your planet. They are called Spirit children. This is where they got their idea for having multiple wives.
Mitt believes that he will go to Heaven when he dies and be made a god to rule a planet of people who will worship him.
Moron men take a blood oath in the Temple to avenge the death of Joseph Smith by federal agents. The oath states that they will work to destroy the United States economy, setting the stage for their version of Jesus to return , not to Jerusalem, but the state of Missouri. The oath also states that he will do whatever the leader of the LDS church tell him, which could include running for President.
Google the Mormon Church and you will find all of this.
.
So? What you’re saying is what Mormonism teaches is too fantastical, but that what other than Mormons teach is not? It’s a double standard, don’t you see? You choose to judge Mormonism, in this instance, by some rational measure, whereby it utterly fails the test, but are perfectly content to accept your own religion’s fantasies with Faith alone. It’s what’s instigated conflict, war, and devastation for millennia and continues unto today.
Does the currently irrelevant Romney suggest a religious non-bigot for the job? No. Why? Well, I do not presume to know Romney’s reason for the omission, but perhaps it’s because there’s no such thing as a religious non-bigot. All religionists, regardless of which flavor they prefer, absolutely believes that their flavor of choice is the only true one, therefore feeling entirely justified, even righteously so, denouncing every other one, such as Christians regarding and naming Mormonism as a cult, cult being intended pejoratively. That, of course, ignores altogether the fact that Christianity itself grew from a cult within Judaism. Protestants, curiously, regard Roman Catholicism as a cult, while some even deem it not Christian, ignoring millennia of history during which the ONLY established Christian Church was the Roman one. Jews believe themselves “the chosen people” and do not give credence, nor credibility, to any other religion, though, in fairness, Jews are probably the most tolerant of others’ choice of flavor and alone among major religions, makes no attempt to proselytize, nor convert, and certainly not via coercion. Islam, well, the “only true god” wherein non-believers who reject it are inhuman, value-less, less than animals, and deserving of termination. Since, by far, much of Islam’s doctrines are lifted from Judaism, the Quran reciting, verbatim, passages and sections from Jewish scripture, is also, then, a cult.
Now, before you believers have a hissy fit and melt down in a flood of damning comments and insults, I offered no criticism whatever about your faith. You’re entitled to it, as owners of your individual will and conscience, and as residents of America and some other Western societies, by freedom to worship laws. I have no argument with that. What is troubling is the rapidity with which some believers demonstrate their intolerance, inhumanity, sanctimony, arrogant self-righteousness, and judgmentalism, vilifying and denigrating anybody who chose a different flavor, or, none at all. Teach by example. Learn from example.
Napoleon said,”history is but a myth agreed upon”. Religeous works and beliefs are to some extent in the same catigory. Look at the different translations and versions of the Bible to say nothing of other religious works. They can’t all be right. Yet I doubt the origional authors or translators set out to defraud anyone. Best to be tollerant of others opinions. We will each find out who is right soon enough.
Jeffress is right. People may not like what he says but it is the truth.
The Mormon Jesus saves no one. The Catholic Jesus saves no one. The Jehovah’s Witness’s Jesus saves no one. Only the Jesus of the Bible saves.
The Jews rejected their Messiah. Their eyes have been blinded. However, in the 70th week of Daniel there will be a mass acceptance of Jesus by the Jews. They are still God’s chosen people. Nothing will change that.
When the church age comes to a close and the bride of Christ is caught up to meet Him in the clouds it will usher in a seven year period referred to as the Tribulation. The Last half of this period is known as the Great Tribulation. Two out of every three Jews will die during this period of time. However the vast majority of them will see that Jesus really is the messiah and they will accept Him for Who He is.
All the false religions of the world are from the pit of hell. They are the result of Satan working in the hearts of men. He is the enemy of our souls. He is using all the false religions of the world to lead people away from their only source of salvation. But in the end all evil will be destroyed and Satan will eventually be thrown into the pit of fire where all those who rejected God’s only Son, Jesus, will spend eternity with him.
Okay, you believe all that, but what you utterly fail to recognize is that you simultaneously disallow, discredit, demean, and deny the beliefs of others, held, we might assume, as sincerely as you do yours. That, my fervent faithful, is bigotry. You’re right, so you believe, therefore anybody who disagrees with your doctrine is wrong, and by your religion’s definition, damned beyond salvation. In case you haven’t noticed, Islam, for one other religion, professes the same about you. They’re right, too, so they believe. It’s all so irrational, don’t you see. Can everybody be right? Well, not any more than wondering if everybody’s wrong.
If there is truth, there can only be one truth.
The Bible is chock-full of prophecies that have already come true. The Koran has none. All of the Koran’s prophecies are for the End of Time, by which time it will be too late to tell if you made a mistake.
That leaves Jews and Christians.
There are no practicing Jews today. None. For a Jew to have his sins forgiven, they must offer up a blood sacrifice to the High Priest on the Day of Atonement. This hasn’t occurred for about 2000 years. By the Law of Leviticus, there are no Jews today who have been forgiven of their sins.
What would a Jew say? Paul was a Hebrew of the Hebrews.
Romans 9:1-4
I say the truth in Christ, I lie not, my conscience also bearing me witness in the Holy Ghost,
That I have great heaviness and continual sorrow in my heart.
For I could wish that myself were accursed from Christ for my brethren, my kinsmen according to the flesh:
Who are Israelites; to whom pertaineth the adoption, and the glory, and the covenants, and the giving of the law, and the service of God, and the promises;
Paul was so grieved he wished himself accursed (sent to Hell) to save his lost brothers. BTW the Temple and the sacrifice were still going.