Romney calls for witnesses in impeachment trial; Collins follows
Sen. Mitt Romney says it is “increasingly likely” that other Republicans will join a call to compel former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial after reports that a draft of his book undercuts a key defense argument.
Romney’s statement Monday comes as Bolton wrote in an upcoming book that President Donald Trump told him he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid from Ukraine until it helped him with investigations into his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
The account has given Democrats fuel in their pursuit of testimony from Bolton and other witnesses.
Romney says Bolton “has relevant testimony” and it is “increasingly apparent it is important to hear” from him.
After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol
— Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020
GOP Sen. Susan Collins says reports about Bolton’s book “strengthen the case for witnesses” and have promoted “a number of conversations among my colleagues.” In a statement she tweeted, Collins said, ““I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial.
Senators are expected to take a key vote later this week on whether to consider witnesses in the trial.
© 2020 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
But Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, said any move for witnesses later this week would likely also include Mr. Biden, the former vice president, and his son, Hunter.
“It’s a little hard to know what to make of all this,” Mr. Cornyn said. “I don’t know if this is just a book promotion. … If witnesses are called, I’m sure there’s not just going to be one witness called, so I think if you want to hear from Joe Biden, you want to hear from Hunter Biden. I’m sure there’s a long list of people we could subpoena. But I’m not sure that would advance the case.” – Washington Times
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
(“ Romney says Bolton “has relevant testimony” and it is “increasingly apparent it is important to hear” from him…”)
Endorsement for yet furtherance of a bogus ‘proceeding’ in what has been repeatedly proven by fellow Republicans, lawyers, Constitutionalists, constituents, and even some sans of partisan bias, and therefore have concluded that the unhinged left have hastily assimilated little else than a horde of vigilantes demanding their illegitimate kangaroo court. What will it take for the republican base of Utah to recognize, and to realize, that the individual they continually elect for the Senate has proven on countless critical votes and measures… that he swings to the left and continually opposes his constituents and voting base on the right whom he has been elected to represent.
If they remain quiet…and continue to acquiesce to his ongoing betrayals, to me this simply reveals that the voters of Utah have in reality become little else than donkeys(put politely) at heart….just like their representative appointee.