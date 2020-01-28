Home » News

Romney calls for witnesses in impeachment trial; Collins follows

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 6:55 am January 28, 2020
5

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, enjoying media attention. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sen. Mitt Romney says it is “increasingly likely” that other Republicans will join a call to compel former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial after reports that a draft of his book undercuts a key defense argument.

Romney’s statement Monday comes as Bolton wrote in an upcoming book that President Donald Trump told him he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid from Ukraine until it helped him with investigations into his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The account has given Democrats fuel in their pursuit of testimony from Bolton and other witnesses.

Romney says Bolton “has relevant testimony” and it is “increasingly apparent it is important to hear” from him.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins says reports about Bolton’s book “strengthen the case for witnesses” and have promoted “a number of conversations among my colleagues.” In a statement she tweeted, Collins said, ““I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial.

Senators are expected to take a key vote later this week on whether to consider witnesses in the trial.

© 2020 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

But Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, said any move for witnesses later this week would likely also include Mr. Biden, the former vice president, and his son, Hunter.

“It’s a little hard to know what to make of all this,” Mr. Cornyn said. “I don’t know if this is just a book promotion. … If witnesses are called, I’m sure there’s not just going to be one witness called, so I think if you want to hear from Joe Biden, you want to hear from Hunter Biden. I’m sure there’s a long list of people we could subpoena. But I’m not sure that would advance the case.” – Washington Times

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

5 Comments

nodisguisindatruth
nodisguisindatruth
8:06 am January 28, 2020 at 8:06 am

(“ Romney says Bolton “has relevant testimony” and it is “increasingly apparent it is important to hear” from him…”)

Endorsement for yet furtherance of a bogus ‘proceeding’ in what has been repeatedly proven by fellow Republicans, lawyers, Constitutionalists, constituents, and even some sans of partisan bias, and therefore have concluded that the unhinged left have hastily assimilated little else than a horde of vigilantes demanding their illegitimate kangaroo court. What will it take for the republican base of Utah to recognize, and to realize, that the individual they continually elect for the Senate has proven on countless critical votes and measures… that he swings to the left and continually opposes his constituents and voting base on the right whom he has been elected to represent.

If they remain quiet…and continue to acquiesce to his ongoing betrayals, to me this simply reveals that the voters of Utah have in reality become little else than donkeys(put politely) at heart….just like their representative appointee.

GJCavanagh
GJCavanagh
9:06 am January 28, 2020 at 9:06 am

Suckers.

BeanerECMO1
BeanerECMO1
9:11 am January 28, 2020 at 9:11 am

Wait Mitt! The NYT admitted they haven’t seen the ‘manuscript’. Apparently, no one, including the NYT, has seen the ‘manuscript’ except Bolton and the person vetting documents for release on the NSC. But wait, LTC Alexander Vindman’s brother, LTC Yevgeny Vindman, does just that. Hmmm. Gee. I wonder how the NYT got the ‘manuscript’ information? Do we really know the information came from a manuscript or was it made up by the NYT as they have done before?

Roger Collins
Roger Collins
9:15 am January 28, 2020 at 9:15 am

So many want an author who’s book has not been approved for release and written by a fired incompetent NSA. Yet, is considered to be critical. How dumb.

John Higgins
John A. Higgins
9:27 am January 28, 2020 at 9:27 am

Mitt Rino, rapidly becoming a piece of Schiff!

