Roll the buses: Oakland mayor, Libby Schaaf, wants all the illegal aliens she can get

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:45 am April 15, 2019
Libby Schaaf, mayor of Oakland, CA.

The mayor of Oakland told President Trump that, contrary to his claims about sanctuary cities, her city would welcome any illegal immigrants without exception.

Mr. Trump noted in a tweet that Mayor Libby Schaaf had denounced as an “abuse of power and public resources” an idea he was publicly toying with to send detained illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities.

He accused Oakland and other cities that limit or decline cooperation with federal immigration laws of hypocrisy and NIMBY-ism, saying that “if they don’t want to serve our Nation by taking care of [detained illegal immigrants], why should other cities & towns?”

But Ms. Schiff called his bluff and said Oakland is fine with all immigrants of whatever stripe.

“It’s time to stop fanning hate and division @realDonaldTrump – I’ve been consistent and clear: #Oakland welcomes all, no matter where you came from or how you got here,” she wrote late Saturday night.

One typical reaction to Ms. Schiff’s tweet was “SNICKER … I can’t wait for the 100th bus load to get to your city.”

SNICKER.. I can’t wait for the 100th bus load to get to your city. pic.twitter.com/WsAWKJXpwn
— Paul Bnow (@paulbnow) April 14, 2019

capricorn1
capricorn1
11:50 am April 15, 2019 at 11:50 am

may she be the first to be assaulted by these illegals.

i am sure oakland is so very proud of this idiot.

    drillbeast
    drillbeast
    2:01 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    A conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged.

Follow Jesus
Follow Jesus
1:24 pm April 15, 2019 at 1:24 pm

This is amazing. That idea was reported about Trump pushing for that, as if it was bad, but now this. It is amazing how Trump being so bold exposes the lies. Thank God for Trump being brave to not back down to self-righteousness, so the evidence of bad un-American ideas can be seen by all. Love and God bless you

TallnOld
TallnOld
1:55 pm April 15, 2019 at 1:55 pm

Drop the second and third batch on Pelosi and Schummer’s door steps respectively…

genemz
genemz
1:57 pm April 15, 2019 at 1:57 pm

She is baiting Trump and may have been delegated to say that.

Its a strategy to avoid what they fear the most. Which is.. The containment of illegal voters to only certain parts of the country.

The Dems do want her city overrun, so they can media blitz the onslaught with all sorts of distortions and lies while concentrated to only one small city. And then claim, that it would be what would happen in all the sanctuary cities if allowed to continue!

Its a baiting ploy used as a means to keep it from ever happening in other sanctuary cities where things would be spread thinner than this one small area.

    Follow Jesus
    Follow Jesus
    2:05 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    She was baited by Trump and she bit down, now she/ we’ll see. Everyone needs to hear the Democrats start crying about this being a national emergency and looks like a loud and proud one is on the hook now. Love and God bless you

Follow Jesus
Follow Jesus
2:01 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:01 pm

meant to reply to genemz.

fredk
fredk
2:03 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:03 pm

I am not sure that Trump is bluffing. Just to make sure, he should start sending ALL of the illegals there. I bet they would be tired of it in about a week.

billm622
billm622
2:28 pm April 15, 2019 at 2:28 pm

I haven’t been in Oakland for almost 40 years. It wasn’t particularly a “garden spot” then (late 70’s) and I don’t expect the Mayors plans are a panacea of improvements. Welcome to California!

FrankC
FrankC
3:07 pm April 15, 2019 at 3:07 pm

I feel very strongly both ways about shipping them to California. They are fighting to keep the citizenship question off the next census, and the sole reason for doing that is to steal Congressional seats (and EC votes) from smaller states.

But, some of the smaller states also have “sanctuary cities”, so let’s stuff those cities to the rafters with every illegal ALIEN we can. Force them to confront the mistake they are making, and maybe force them to reconsider being “sanctuaries”.

BUT, let’s pick out all of the MS-13 members we can identify, and deliver them to Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Send a few busloads to Seattle, and balance that out with some to Chicago and Baltimore.

