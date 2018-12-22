Roberts sides with liberal justices & 9th Circuit to deny Trump’s asylum ban

The Supreme Court on Friday denied the Trump administration’s request that it be allowed to enforce an asylum ban on migrants who enter the country illegally.
Four justices, including Samuel Alito Jr., Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, sided with the president.
The request came after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals denied the administration’s request to strike down a lower judge’s order to block the ban.
“Just as we may not, as we are often reminded, ‘legislate from the bench,’ neither may the Executive legislate from the Oval Office,” Judge Jay Bybee, a President George W. Bush appointee, wrote for the majority in the earlier ruling.
The administration called the appeals court’s order “deeply flawed.”
“The nationwide injunction prohibits the executive branch from implementing an interim final rule adopted to address an ongoing crisis at the southern border, with significant implications for ongoing diplomatic negotiations and foreign relations,” Solicitor General Noel Francisco wrote.
The Supreme Court rebuff means the asylum ban cannot be enforced while the administration appeals a lower court ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
In November, Trump signed a proclamation saying only migrants who present themselves to official ports of entry along the Southwest border can claim asylum. Migrants who cross illegally, he said, would be held until deportation.
Administration officials said Trump had the authority to institute the new rule in the same way he had authority to implement a travel ban to people from majority Muslim countries. U.S. law, though, says the government must accept all asylum claims.
Immigration advocates, though, sued the Trump administration over the rules, saying they are illegal and put people’s lives in danger.
U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar of the Northern District of California agreed, implementing a temporary restraining order on the ban, an order the 9th Circuit upheld.
I think it is pretty well established now that Roberts is leaning more and more to the left. Perhaps he sees his new role as taking the place of Kennedy, who was often considered the “swing vote”.
But for the vote of John Roberts, this nation would not have had to suffer the chaos of Obamacare. Now, Roberts seems to believe that we have an obligation to process anyone who claims asylum, as if it is the right of someone who is not a citizen of this nation to be considered for admittance, rather than the right of the nation to decide who we consider for admittance.
I can only speak for myself, but Roberts is a traitor in my book, as are all of the rest of the liberal Justices on the Supreme Court. Given the news regarding Ginsberg over the last couple of days, it is possible that Trump may have to nominate her replacement in the not too distant future.
We have a bigger problem here, and it was predictable.
(Read, for instance, “Please don’t go there, Mr. President” at https://canadafreepress.com/article/please-dont-go-there-mr.-president .)
Pres. Trump, probably on advice of Kushners, Cohens, and such, submitted himself to the mercy of federal judiciary when he appealed the first case of this kind in February 2017.
Because the question is not whether Chief Justice Roberts was right of wrong, but whether the unelected courts can dictate foreign policy that the Executive Branch has a plenary power to set and enforce.
Because as of now, the Judiciary Branch usurped for itself the role of super-government. This in itself can ruin our Republic and render us defenceless against foreign invasion (euphemistically called “migration”, “asylum seeking”, etc.)
“Just as we may not, as we are often reminded, ‘legislate from the bench,’ neither may the Executive legislate from the Oval Office,”,,,,,,,And neither should a Supreme Court Justice go against the established laws of the land which last time I looked, included breaking the law by illegally entering the country without getting granted asylum beforehand.
Article III Section 3 -Treason
“Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”
It is a sad state of affairs when 5 out of 9 of our Supreme Court justices willingly and openly give aid and comfort to those un-vetted aliens whose first act is to illegally break our immigration laws, resulting in billions of dollars being used to deplete our treasury each day in alien disobedience to those very laws created to control our border, now ignored by power seeking Congressmen and now Supreme Court Justices. Roberts himself now is putting his hate for Trump over his love of enforcing our laws, and seeks to grasp the very SUPREME power OVER THE PEOPLE that Kennedy lost as swing vote to swing open the Border gates to financial ruin and criminal activity. Treason by any means. When Ginsburg finally cashes in he will become irrelevant. What a disappointment.
It’s all out in an attempt to rebuild a new voter base for the democrat party! It’s the party’s last hope. Without a new illegal base they know they are finished as a political party. All they have left to be elected to office is FRAUD! And that won’t win many elections.
Could this be payback for Trump hasselling Roberts on a recent decision?
is the court becoming more a liberal legislature?
Has Roberts sipped some of that Liberal Progressive Socialist KOOL-AID, I wonder.
How come we never see a Democrat appointed Supreme Court justice flip to the conservative side but are constantly faced with supposedly conservative justices abandoning the beliefs that got them appointed in the first place. Say what you want about the libs, at least they stick together not like our big talk republicans.
Roberts is definitely swinging left, at least in the last two major decisions.
mr.roberts you are a ############# traitor i hope you rot in a hot place.
Roberts SHOULD have been impeached by the Do-nothing Congress for bad behavior: ruling against the Constitution which is basically treason! Redefining a word (AHC) to make it Constitutional! Also, creating gay “marriage” from sodomy which was illegal for 200 years! Impeach him and the 4 others who ruled that way. Let’s get back to some morality, honesty and integrity in the justice system. Stop copying the corrupted, morally bankrupt liberal politicians.