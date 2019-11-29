Home » News

Robert Redford slams Donald Trump’s ‘dictator-like attack’ on democracy: ‘We’re up against a crisis’

Posted On 11:55 am November 29, 2019
Actor Robert Redford penned an op-ed Tuesday calling the Trump administration a “monarchy in disguise” and stressing the importance of preserving U.S. democracy by voting the president out next year.

“We’re up against a crisis I never thought I’d see in my lifetime: a dictator-like attack by President Donald Trump on everything this country stands for,” the 83-year-old Oscar winner and Sundance Film Festival founder wrote for NBC News.

“As last week’s impeachment hearings made clear, our shared tolerance and respect for the truth, our sacred rule of law, our essential freedom of the press and our precious freedoms of speech — all have been threatened by a single man,” he continued.

Mr. Redford wrote that while he wanted to give Mr. Trump the benefit of the doubt in the beginning, he was “almost instantly” alarmed by the president’s behavior once in office. He argued that it’s “time for Trump to go” as well as the Republican lawmakers who have stood behind him.

“Tonight it pains me to watch what is happening to our country,” he wrote. “Growing up as a child during World War II, I watched a united America defend itself against the threat of fascism. I watched this again, during the Watergate crisis, when our democracy was threatened. And again, when terrorists turned our world upside down.

“During those times of crises, Congress came together, and our leaders came together. Politicians from both sides rose to defend our founding principles and the values that make us a global leader and a philosophical beacon of hope for all those seeking their own freedoms,” he continued. “What is happening, right now, is so deeply disturbing that instead of the United States of America, we are now defined as the Divided States of America. Leaders on both sides lack the fundamental courage to cross political aisles on behalf of what is good for the American people.”

Mr. Redford went on to call the Trump administration a “monarchy in disguise” that has been so “exhausting and chaotic” that it’s caused many Americans to tune out.

“But this is it,” he warned. “There are only 11 months left before the presidential election; 11 months before we get our one real chance to right this ship and change the course of disaster that lies before us.”

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
12:11 pm November 29, 2019 at 12:11 pm

““As last week’s impeachment hearings made clear, our shared tolerance and respect for the truth,”
HUH??
The Nancy Piglosi and Adam Schiff kangaroo court circus made it clear that the Democrats DO NOT have ANY respect for the truth!

While Robert Redford is a good actor,
he has about as much credibility as Hanoi Jane Fonda.

    chrose
    chrose
    2:25 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    And someone needs to inform him that WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY, thank God, but a Republic. Might want to go to this youtub and be informed: Difference in governments: https://wwwh.youtube.com/watch?v=N4r0VUybeXY&t=2s I prefer a Republic vs. false socialism being preached to the idiots who will believe anything and not know if no one works, there is NO money so back to work! Also they must learn that the democrat communists want to own them lock, stock and barrow and right on in to One World Government where you will have nothing, believe you will have nothing but misery, hunger, etc. and maybe even removed from the planet.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:32 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    Redford may be a good actor, but i no longer care. HE’s joining the list of PURGED actors from my video collection.

      inluminatuo
      inluminatuo
      3:28 pm November 29, 2019 at 3:28 pm

      Old red eyed leather-faced Redford must be Sundance kidding us again. But remember he comes from a later Hollywood genre of criminal “Butch” Cassidy’s instead of self-sacrificing Hopalong Cassidy’s. He is still drooling over a song made popular by a guy named B.J. in life having Way too many raindrops that have been falling on his head that has gone Liberally dead.
      “Raindrops keep falling on my head
      But that doesn’t mean my eyes will soon be turning red
      Crying’s not for me, ’cause,
      I’m never gonna stop the rain by complaining”
      Nope, his complaining did not stop the rain on his and Hollywood’s Liberal parade that drowned our workable American moral code, the cleansing rain that will wash clean the Washington swamp, not by guys like Redford that make movies where wrinkled leather-faced overaged fallen stars have to pay women a million bucks to get them to bed, when any true Liberal would have expected to get for free, or at most the cost of some cheap drugs, that are even cheaper and as dangerous as his current political unasked-for advice.

FrankC
FrankC
1:06 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:06 pm

It would help if he could cite some actual cases he believes back up his claim. Don’t ask though. There aren’t any.

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    1:45 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    The hateful loony liberals never cite actual cases to back up their claims. They are simply repeating the talking points the Dims’ propaganda media tells them to say. It’s like they are in a trance and cannot enter in to a civil conversation. The Left Socialist/Communist Party is completely under the rule of their god, Satan.

      ltuser
      ltuser
      2:33 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:33 pm

      Proof, we need no stinkin proof.

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    1:57 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    That’s what the Dems . do–they criticize but I have never heard them cite actual cases. Redford does qualify his credibility with Hanoi Jane Fonda. Good thing he is getting older and less able to pull these stunts . Maybe this act will put him in the hospital because he can’t stand THE TRUTH!

Max daddy
Max daddy
1:07 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:07 pm

Republicans have done more than enough reaching across the aisles. Democrats have T-Rex syndrome when it comes to reaching across.

All these charges of Hitler-like and dictator-like….NEVER supported by a single example of the behavior that is supposedly so prevalent.

By “our democracy” he means the crooked, Democrat Party that Hillary Clinton bailed out of bankruptcy in exchange for freezing out Bernie Sanders. And he is right. By creating jobs for blacks on a level never seen before President Donald J. Trump has disrupted the Team Socialism’s vote farm.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:33 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    This is why i say, NO MORE “Reaching across the isle”..

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
1:19 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:19 pm

I don’t go to Hollywood or other noted celebrities for my political analysis or opinions! What makes them more knowledgeable or discerning in these matters than my own observation and judgement. Being ‘almost instantly alarmed’ is a catchy phrase but without any specifics is meaningless. President Trump is not the reason the country is not coming together but the rather the liberal who vowed to destroy his presidency from the minute the election started to go in his favor and the electoral college votes were being tallied. He might portray a great president on the screen, however his comments would not inspire me to vote for him in a real election!

Jason Brumfield
Jason Brumfield
1:20 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:20 pm

Looks like Redford has AIDS and has lost his mind, just like all the other Hollywerid”s & Others Can’t Be Quiet! have gone bananas, what a shame and scum these people have become.

    oldguy39
    oldguy39
    2:18 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    How can anybody take him serious, with a hairpiece like that.

bennecar
bennecar
1:20 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:20 pm

Mr. redford – Please , give us some examples!!

    jock49
    jock49
    1:40 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    HE HAS NONE!

Joyce Parker
Joyce Parker
1:27 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:27 pm

I also thought it interesting that he can make such sweeping generalities with no evidence.
I guess feelings pass for proof these days.
God help us.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:34 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    The left never seems to require proof, mere accusation is enough for them.

disqus_12U73tjphA
disqus_12U73tjphA
1:32 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:32 pm

Another Hollywood has-been JO spouting off his Commie BS from his brainwashed lakies of the Democrat-Socialists Party.

jock49
jock49
1:41 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:41 pm

Redford lives right up the Provo Canyon, 5 miles from me.
People around here, who know him, essentially ALL know he’s “nuts” !

Like a figure out of the Twilight Zone movies! DO do do do, Do do do do do !!!!

b glad
b glad
1:42 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:42 pm

The crisis was the dire state Obama left our nation in. Trump is valiantly leading us out of that crisis. It’s time for the Hollywood morons that worshipped the Obama debacle to shut it up.

Clamdigger
Clamdigger
1:43 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:43 pm

I admired & respected Mr. Redford throughout his younger, acting years. I do NOT, however, admire nor respect his political views. The entire collection of Hollywood celebs may know the acting profession ~ but they certainly haven’t a clue regarding politics. Stay home, Bob, & practice your lines from “The Great Gatsby”. You were wonderful in that!

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
1:46 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:46 pm

Excuse me mr washout actor – I do not need a CELEBRITY to tell me how to choose my politics – I am more intelligent than that.

SicknessofChoice
SicknessofChoice
1:57 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:57 pm

Trump has blunted the attack on freedom being perpetrated by the Communists on the Left, grubers like Redford! He needs to shutup and go back the nursing home! Trump/Pence 2020!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:35 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Or join the list of dunces, who said they’d permanently leave the nation if Trump won.. AND WE NEED TO KICK THEM OUT.

disqus_xs2ZCe8vAH
disqus_xs2ZCe8vAH
2:00 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Robert, Trump is aging more gracefully than you. That includes intellect.
I didn’t see one rational argument from Robert, just slander.
In my world, if you go to slander you know your argument has no merit,
but your not man enough to admit it.

FloridaGuy
FloridaGuy
2:03 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:03 pm

Another baseless, ad hominem attack from hollywood? Shocking! Bob cites no facts, just expresses his lemming-like “feelings”. He should stick to acting. On a side note, who wrote this for him?

Stan Alexander
Stan J Alexander
2:08 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:08 pm

What this represents is deflection and projection, two common ego defense mechanisms. This can be an unconscience mechanism to flip the story 100% opposite to the truth. Or it can be just a ‘fake news’ disinformation. I will give RR the benefit of the doubt here. And this is not like Watergate, an effort to break-in and do op-research — that it coming with the Bill Barr Report. Look out dems. And speak about unconstitutional action, look no furthur that Adam Shifty. The dems are so disappointed that there was just a ‘nothing burger’ in both the Muellar Report and the Schiff Inquisition that they are going nuts and getting angry. Now, lastly, I am 86 so I recall where I was at Pearl Haror and saw the Sleeping Giant’s support for the Big War. So did John F Kennedy, the last great Dem. Now they have no salable agenda so they just spew hooey. Like blaming Trump for putting kids in cages at the Mexican border, an Obama policy. Yes, Pelosi could get a new immigaration policy generated, but the only focus on dumping Trump. Won’t work. More and more we live this guy.

RON RICO
vastavazool
2:11 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:11 pm

The libs make all the accusations, but never site the act, nor back up their liberal comments, or claims! Sad how the liberal, Hollywood elite, most of with have TDS, are so ignorant!

    Stan Alexander
    Stan J Alexander
    2:40 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    TDS yes, but better: Trump Unhinged Dysfunction Syndrome (****)…You see a lot of it on the streets of San Francisco.

Scudrunner02
Scudrunner02
2:12 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:12 pm

Robert Redford is,and has been,a card carrying radical since 1960’s!!! No surprise here!!!!!

ac0522
ac0522
2:13 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:13 pm

I’m so sick of egotistical actors, entertainers & misc other media hams smugly lecturing, demeaning & insulting the 63 plus million citizens who not only voted for & support Trump achievements & vision for America but are also the citizens who pay the hard earned dollars that allows those “Hey, I’m a freaking celebrity” snobs to live like “monarchs” who mistakenly think it is we lowly masses who can’t live without them & not the other way around.

They are too spoiled, hedonistic & self absorbed to get that the everyday working public out here is not ignorant or stupid & we highly resent paying for the luxury lifestyle of those expressing their contempt, disdain, anger & outright hatred for our political or religious beliefs or our love & loyalty for our country.

They refuse to acknowledge the obvious fact that Pres Trump is only pres in modern history who actually represents, cares about & works to achieve the best interests of USA & it’s citizens without fear or favor.

35Vtail
35Vtail
2:24 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:24 pm

The last movie I saw R. Redford in he played an old bank robber. It was a dull nearly 2 hours. I saw his earlier movies and they were good. But his political leanings have always been those of a brainwashed dummy as nearly all of the Hollywood types are. Stated above are all the reasons that US citizens should not listen to those people but there are equal dummies in the general population that will listen to him and they also vote. A sorry fate for us if there are enough of that bunch!!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:36 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    One of his films i used to love, was Spy games.. GREAT acting and plot.. NOW its going into the trash.

peedoff
peedoff
2:25 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:25 pm

To this guy, the House circus made clear the country is being threatened by a ‘single man’.
Wait a moment. I am confused….. he then states times past when Congress and our (voted in representatives) leaders came together to ‘defend our founding principles.
To the best of my knowledge, it has been the democrats that decided that impeachment was necessary even before that single man actually took office.
Since THAT time, one half of Congress (Redford’s half) has done nothing for the people, nor our country’s founding principles.
My advice…Leave you career of fantasy and pretend and visit the real world. I am sure you investments are paying off big time thanks to this GREAT President! (unless of course you put your money in obama’s great illusions)

capt_jsea
capt_jsea
2:25 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:25 pm

LMAO!!! Oh, that’s rich, Mr. Redford. You are a typical Leftist, accusing opponents of what your side does. Let’s re-phrase with truth:
the Democrat party is a totalitarian government in disguise, whose boring attacks on Trump have been so “exhausting and chaotic” that they’ve caused many American to tune out.”

For three years, the Leftist/Progressive/Commie needle has been stuck in the same groove: “orange man bad – thup – orange man bad – thup – orange man bad . . .”

And never any real examples of why he’s bad except that he threatens to drain the swamp and break their rice bowls.

Jota_
Jota_
2:25 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:25 pm

“our shared tolerance and respect for the truth, our sacred rule of law, our essential freedom of the press and our precious freedoms of speech — all have been threatened by a single man,”

The BIG LIE

Liberals do not value the Rule of Law, what they value is when they rule the law and why they do not tolerate anything in the press or in speech which does not conform to their prescribed set of views.

They are in rebellion against the law and work to subject others to their rule and that is why President Trump is a threat to them, he stands opposed to their making themselves our overlords.

They cannot tolerate, and in fact hate, any view not sanctioned by them.

They are not for freedom of anything but for everyone to be under their thumb, subjects of their Orwellian big brother tactics

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:37 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    They’ve turfed the rule of law, upon its head and are dunking it down the toilet.

BORNINCA
BORNINCA
2:35 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:35 pm

Robert Redford is a so-called “elite.” His net worth is $170 million. It doesn’t matter to him who is in office. He has his own world to live in.

The Dims have nothing in their arsenal. And what they do have shoots nothing but blanks.

Incredulous1
Incredulous1
2:53 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:53 pm

Folks! Actors are PAID to LIE! The best liars win Oscars! Should have been some Oscars awarded to Schit-show-circus participants! Anyone who listens to LIARs for political opinions is a DANGER TO OUR REPUBLIC!

