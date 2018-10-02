Robert O’Neill, famous Navy SEAL: ‘We believe the survivors. Unless they fought in Benghazi’

Robert O’Neill, the famous Navy SEAL who helped kill Osama bin Laden, says the “believe survivors” refrain surrounding Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s accuser is never used in conjunction with the 2012 Benghazi terror attack.

The SEAL Team 6 member who took out the United States’ most wanted terrorist during operation Neptune’s Spear added some military perspective this weekend to the controversy surrounding President Trump’s top pick to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mr. O’Neill asked his social media followers why sexual misconduct allegations — like those leveled by California college professor Christine Blasey Ford towards Judge Kavanaugh — are supposed to be believed wholesale by the public, while Benghazi terror attack survivors like Kris Paronto are seemingly ignored.

We believe the survivors. Unless they fought in Benghazi.

— Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) September 29, 2018

“We believe the survivors. Unless they fought in Benghazi,” he wrote Saturday.

Ms. Blasey Ford claims that Judge Kavanaugh attempted to rape her at an unspecified home during the summer of 1982. Individuals she cited as witnesses have failed to corroborate her claims.

Mr. Trump has ordered the FBI to investigate Ms. Blasey Ford’s claims in a one-week compromise to appease skittish senators.

You Might Like







Mr. O’Neill’s tweet references the terrorist siege in Libya that killed Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, foreign service officer Sean Smith, and CIA contractors Tyrone S. Woods and Glen Doherty at a CIA compound.

Mr. Paronto, a former Army Ranger, lost his security clearance after telling his account of the attack.

A 2014 report by the House Intelligence Committee found that the Obama administration acted properly during the attack, although survivors maintain otherwise.

“It’s a pity though that the truth is something that’s not very popular in today’s society,” Mr. Paronto and fellow terror survivor John Tiegentold CNN in December 2014.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.8/10 (5 votes cast)