Robert Mueller’s lost cause

Happy anniversary, Robert Mueller — it’s the one-year mark of the special counsel’s investigation into the President Donald Trump-Russia collusion-slash-obstruction-of-justice-slash-whatever-else-comes-up look-see.
And much as the mainstream media, left and anti-Trumpers of the world want to spin it, it’s been a political failure of epic proportions for the left.
Mueller has been forced to admit that no matter the outcome, his team doesn’t have the legal guns to indict a sitting president.
“All they get to do is write a report,” Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said this week on CNN. “They can’t indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling — they acknowledged that to us.”
But that aside — the bigger picture is that they don’t have anything to indict over anyway.
It’s been a year. A year of tax-paid special counsel looks at what was supposed to be Team Trump election collusion with Russia, but then, when nothing materialized, Team Trump obstruction of justice over Russia — and then, when nothing materialized, demands for Trump Organization financial records to find, well, whatever could be found. And then came Stormy, and the media found a new attack angle to pursue.
CNN’s marking Mueller’s one-year of nothingburgers with a special report entitled, “One year of Mueller’s special counsel investigation, by the numbers,” that includes a play-by-play of all that has gone forth. What’s lacking is any charge against Trump.
It’s not that Mueller hasn’t brought any charges. It’s that the much-ballyhooed charges against Trump — the ones that had the left collectively shrieking of impeachment and promising to take down this president — have fallen completely flat.
“In one year,” CNN reported, “Mueller has brought charges against 19 people and three companies, including a former White House adviser, three former Trump campaign aides — including the campaign chairman at the time — a prominent Russian oligarch and a dozen Kremlin-backed trolls. In all, these defendants are facing a combined 75 criminal charges, ranging from alleged conspiracy against the United States, bank fraud and tax violations to lying to FBI investigators and identity fraud.”
Sounds impressive, right?
Perhaps — until it’s remembered that charges are simply charges. They don’t mean anything concrete. They don’t indicate guilt — and moreover, none of them are targeted directly at Trump.
And that’s where Mueller’s lost cause comes in.
Mueller was supposed to be the left’s gilded gift — the golden sphere that, with a touch, would take down Trump. But politically speaking, his hunt has been nothing but nothing. Mueller may not have had political eyes set on impeaching Trump. But his team of Democratic backers sure did, including some of those on his very investigative team. (Can you say Peter Strzok and Lisa Page?)
Yet Trump’s still president.
The investigation wears on.
And voters are getting weary. They’re moving on, looking at Mueller as a has-been, a hanger-on, a holdover from the anti-Trump beginning days of campaign time. And the Democrats, who threw in with Mueller and decided this was their ticket to election wins, are now seeing the same wearied looks in voters’ eyes.
Politically speaking, Mueller’s investigation has turned into a lost cause for the left. Just watch how the votes, come November, roll.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
i just hope if this charlatan Mueller and his probe end soon, that Trump cleans house at the FBI and the DOJ. He better fire Sessions, Rod Rosenstein and anyone associated with Obama, the Clintons and any of the Bush people.
Which is why for MONTHS i’ve been emailing the white house, asking when the hell is trump going to grow a pair and FIRE Sessions etc?
The spotlight will soon be on Mueller.
Impeach Mullner/Muller/Whatever, just impeach him. He lied to the public, and that is impeachable…
While Mueller has found NO evidence against Pres. Trump (he never HAD any evidence–much less PROOF–to “justify” this BS WITCH HUNT in the FIRST PLACE!), there is CONSIDERABLE evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Mueller and his merry band of COMMUCRAT witch hunters. Mueller was the “bag man” for the Clintons in the Uranium One scandal. He has committed HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE (quasi-legal to downright CRIMINAL) acts in his attempts to MANUFACTURE evidence against Pres. Trump and to inveigle Federal judges to issue warrants on the basis of his LIES and OMMISSIONS. He has levied BOGUS charges against people whose ONLY crime was to be involved in Trump’s Presidential campaign, and financially RUINED several of them for NO REASON other than his attempts to “squeeze” those people in hopes of “getting something” on Trump. He needs to be held ACCOUNTABLE for that, and the innocent citizens he has been PERSECUTING need to be compensated for the losses he caused!
How LONG is this criminally dishonest, unethical DIRT BAG going to be allowed to run rampant over our laws in his quest to hand his Commucrat masters the President’s head, while wasting MLLIONS of taxpayer dollars in the process? This BS “investigation” has found NOTHING and needs to END. And, by the way, those who INSTIGATED this witch hunt and facilitated it–Sessions, Rosenstein, et al, need to be FIRED.
Remuda. EVEN with al the evidence of collusion POINTING CLEARLY to the DNC and various FBI/DOJ officials, i STILL DON’T think a single one of them will EVER FACE ONE lick of justice..
There needs to be a jail cell for Mueller at the end of this expensive train wreck.
It is now clear that the purpose of this preposterous charade from the beginning was to destabilize and paralyze the administration of the legitimately-elected President and permit the capture of the Congress by the party of Hillary, Hodgkinson and Hogg at the midterm election. This would be followed by the impeachment of the President and Vice-President and the installation of Party Comrade Pelosi as president, who would then appoint the Red Queen as her vice-president and then resign, thereby accomplishing what the Mongrel Emperor, muslim communist chief spy Brennan and the corrupt secret police run by Obongo holdovers had not been able to do, the reversal of the 2016 election. It is now time for traitors to drop and twitch, and for the uranium bagman to be fired, disbarred and prosecuted. Perjurer and dirty cop Comey should share a cell with corrupt hack Rosenstein and shyster Avenatti, Mueller’s henchmen and their harlots should join the fast-shrinking unemployment line of the Trump boom, and the Obammunist party that hatched this scheme should be not just defeated but destroyed this November and in 2020.
And if all this doesn’t count as an attempted COUP, or Seddition, i’d like to know, what the hell DOES???
He couldn’t indict Trump because there is nothing there anyway! Trump was right from the start. It’s nothing more than a witch hunt!
They went after the wrong Witch and her cronies.
Prob is, they will NEVER, EVER go after the right witch and her cronies..
At least Inspector Clouseau was right some of the time, even if it was accidentally. Mueller will never be right!
mUELLER IS CERTAINLY A SCUM BAG; CRIMINAL & ANTI aMERICAN
Mueller’s over inflated ego is about to be thrown in prison with the rest of the unethical, dishonest, and slimy Clinton Obama swamp creatures.
Baba and the rest of the prison inmates are anxiously awaiting their arrival to teach them what it is like to be under their control. Karma is a ***** ain’t it Bobby boy?
You have way too much faith in mueller and co getting locked up.. I’ve got NONE..
It is time for this democrap partisan hack to get in line for the prison bus. He isn’t really a special prosecutor, he just plays one on TV.
AND its high time this witch hunt was officially ended.. PERMANENTLY.
News FLASH:
This investigation is not going to end anytime soon. Remember ” FOLLOW THE MONEY”???
Well the MONEY ” OUR TAX DOLLAR MONEY, “is going directly into Muller’s Bank account and all those on the TEAM. Why in the world would they ever declare that they have completed the Investigation. They are pocketing MILLIONS while looking for a ghost. Until they are forced to stop then and only then will they close the investigation. They have won the lottery and taking a lifetime annuity if the can get away with it.