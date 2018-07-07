RNC to focus on ‘militant’ and ‘extremist’ Democrats for midterms

The Republican National Committee plans to brand Democrats in the midterm elections as militant and extremist, spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany confirmed Thursday.

During an interview on The Hill TV’s “Rising,” Ms. McEnany described the RNC’s strategy for midterms and laid out its strategy to connect Democratic candidates to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and California Rep. Maxine Waters.

“So we’re now tying Democrats not only to Nancy Pelosi but to this kind of more extreme militant leftist strain that we at least recognize,” she said.

The messaging falls in line with recent rhetoric from President Trump, who attacked Ms. Waters and Mrs. Pelosi as “unhinged.”

Crazy Maxine Waters, said by some to be one of the most corrupt people in politics, is rapidly becoming, together with Nancy Pelosi, the FACE of the Democrat Party. Her ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

For Republicans, the fight for 10 Senate seats held by Democrats in red states is a high priority. The GOP currently has control over that chamber of Congress, but only by a small majority.

While playing offense in Senate races, the RNC is focused on defending its hold on the House. Ms. McEnany also discussed the RNC’s concern about a presidential impeachment if the Republicans lose their majority, although she acknowledged that the sitting party in power typically does lose seats in midterms.

“We recognize that if we lose the House, there are Democrats who have talked impeachment, even though it’s a bogus, baseless theory with no grounding in truth,” she said, “We do think that losing the House puts that at risk and puts that in play.”

The RNC also plans to pin the blame for failed immigration reform on uncooperative Democrats after two Republican-backed bills died in the House in June.

Mr. Trump recently claimed that a “Red Wave” during midterms is the only way to pass immigration reform.

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]