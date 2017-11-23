RNC sees another strong fundraising month as Democrats struggle

The Republican National Committee raised over $9 million in October, beating out its Democratic counterpart nearly three times over.

The party has raised slightly over $113 million for the year so far with $42.5 million on hand.

The Democratic National Committee raised $3.9 million last month with its total this year landing around $5.9 million. It has a meager $5 million on hand and continue to carry debt, which totals $3.2 million.

This is a slight drop in the DNC’s numbers from September when it raised $4.8 million, but it has continued to pay down its debt each month.

The RNC does not currently carry any debt.

The House campaign wing of the Democratic Party continues to outperform both the national party and its Republican counterparts, though.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised over $7 million in the month of October, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filing.

The DCCC has raised $89 million so far this year and currently has about $32 million on hand.

The National Republican Congressional Committee raised $4.5 million last month, bringing its total to $77 million to date for the year.

Republicans do beat out their Democratic counterparts with $40 million on hand, about $8 million more than the DCCC.

The numbers for the Senate fundraising arms were not immediately available.

