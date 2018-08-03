RNC says DNC ‘refusing’ to play annual softball game

The Democratic National Committee is refusing to participate in their annual softball game against the Republican National Committee, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Twitter.
“The RNC-DNC softball game was an annual tradition and a time to put aside politics,” Ms. McDaniel tweeted Tuesday, linking to a report by The Daily Caller. “It’s a shame @TheDemocrats are refusing to participate this year.”
RNC sources told The Daily Caller that they were “stunned” when Democrats abruptly pulled out of the game, reportedly telling them, “all our players are out in the field this year. We won’t be able to play.”
The DNC did not respond to the publication’s request for comment.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who almost died last year when he was gunned down by a leftist gunman at a Republican congressional baseball practice, said he was disappointed by the news.
“I’ve experienced firsthand how life is too short to make our political differences personal, and I cherish the friendships I’ve built with my Republican and Democrat teammates,” Mr. Scalise told Independent Journal Review.
“It’s disappointing to see that the DNC has decided to back out of this longstanding tradition with the RNC,” he said. “If anything, we need more moments of bipartisan unity, not less.”
The Republicans were reportedly on a winning streak against the Democrats in the years-long tradition. Last August, the RNC defeated the DNC at Gallaudet University in Washington.
Second consecutive win for @GOP in annual RNC-DNC softball game! #2016! pic.twitter.com/JPsnCjrGCY
— GOP (@GOP) July 16, 2015
Annual RNC vs.DNC softball showdown! Tonight the @GOP team hopes to claim victory for the 8th year in a row. pic.twitter.com/5C41Sl3KGp
— GOP (@GOP) July 17, 2013
If they throw like Obama? I can see why.
The Drama Queen DemoRATS forfeited the game. What does one expect from liberals?
Need to abolish the DNC they are no longer of use to the American Citizens, they put illegals over American Citizens, they hate the tax cuts the getting rid of harmful regulations, they hate people going back to work, they want to control every aspect of our lives another words slaves unto them but they want to have the millions and we the people have nothing but handouts at their discretion. So what good is the Democrat Party they commit horrific crimes to get their ways they lie and must I go on? These people have no business in office of any kind. Oh, they also do not want laws or police that go against their thinking so they want to abolish our police and ICE agents. So let us abolish the DNC/Democrat Party of evil.
They certainly seem to keep showing that they are not worthy of existing as a political entity, when they keep showing their traitorous actions..
I believe the refusal of the Democrats to participate in the annual RNC-DNC softball game is just another symptom of the ideological war that they have declared on President Trump and his supporters. Since the Democrats don’t have anything positive to offer to the voters, a petty act of non-cooperation like this is the best they can do.
AND it’s yet more proof (to me at least) that the dems have NEVER been serious about wanting to work together…