RNC says DNC ‘refusing’ to play annual softball game

The Democratic National Committee is refusing to participate in their annual softball game against the Republican National Committee, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel ‏announced on Twitter.

“The RNC-DNC softball game was an annual tradition and a time to put aside politics,” Ms. McDaniel tweeted Tuesday, linking to a report by The Daily Caller. “It’s a shame @TheDemocrats are refusing to participate this year.”

RNC sources told The Daily Caller that they were “stunned” when Democrats abruptly pulled out of the game, reportedly telling them, “all our players are out in the field this year. We won’t be able to play.”

The DNC did not respond to the publication’s request for comment.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who almost died last year when he was gunned down by a leftist gunman at a Republican congressional baseball practice, said he was disappointed by the news.

“I’ve experienced firsthand how life is too short to make our political differences personal, and I cherish the friendships I’ve built with my Republican and Democrat teammates,” Mr. Scalise told Independent Journal Review.

“It’s disappointing to see that the DNC has decided to back out of this longstanding tradition with the RNC,” he said. “If anything, we need more moments of bipartisan unity, not less.”

The Republicans were reportedly on a winning streak against the Democrats in the years-long tradition. Last August, the RNC defeated the DNC at Gallaudet University in Washington.

Second consecutive win for @GOP in annual RNC-DNC softball game! #2016! pic.twitter.com/JPsnCjrGCY

— GOP (@GOP) July 16, 2015

Annual RNC vs.DNC softball showdown! Tonight the @GOP team hopes to claim victory for the 8th year in a row. pic.twitter.com/5C41Sl3KGp

— GOP (@GOP) July 17, 2013

