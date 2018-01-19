RMV, the Pearly Gates for illegal aliens

She was only selling illegal immigrant heroin dealers the driver’s licenses that Americans could no longer be bothered selling.
So why are the feds packing a thieving Dominican named Evelyn Medina off to Club Fed for 15 months?
Don’t they understand that, as her lawyer put it in Medina’s sentencing memo, by selling driver’s licenses to foreign drug dealers, she was merely “providing people like herself who were looking for a new life outside their country a quick and easy ‘route’ of entry in the United States.”
A route, specifically, to the welfare office, where they could join others in unlawfully accessing EBT cards, TANF, Section 8 housing, Obamaphones, WIC, MassHealth, etc.
The Registry of Motor Vehicles is to illegal immigrants what the Pearly Gates are to heaven. Once you get through, you never have to work again.
Which was why Medina was part of an organized crew operating out of the Registry in downtown Boston, selling fake driver’s licenses and state IDs to illegal immigrants flush with cash from, well, you know where they get it from.
Last month an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic was sentenced to two years in prison for masterminding the scheme. And this week, Medina, a hack clerk at the Haymarket RMV, got her 15 months in the slammer, but not before her attorney filed a 10-page sob story about her life and hard times in the People’s Republic of Massachusetts.
Now 56, Medina and her family arrived from the DR and landed in a non-working-class neighborhood in Boston in 1977.
“Although Ms. Medina had not yet the language of her new home, she quickly assimilated.
“While she was in high school, she began dating Jose Rosa and from that relationship, her first daughter, Emely, was born.”
Sadly, marriage to Jose was not in the cards — EBT cards, that is.
“Approximately nine (9) years after the birth of Emely, her second daughter, Lismany, was born.”
Medina’s lawyer is Brad Bailey, the former Republican high sheriff of Middlesex County. I called him yesterday and asked if she’d come over illegally, and he said no. I asked him if she’d ever been on the dole and he declined to answer.
According to the feds’ press release, in return for payoffs, Medina and a number of other RMV clerks who have also pleaded guilty were providing licenses for “illegal aliens, individuals who were previously deported, and an individual who admitted to previously facing drug charges.”
But she only received “limited ‘compensation,’ ” as Bailey put it.
“Ms. Medina received between $300 and $500 for each of the identification documents she helped procure, which the government alleges totals at least 15. As such, it cannot be said that Ms. Medina was solely motivated by greed or personal enrichment.”
No, she was just trying to help her fellow foreign deadbeats get a leg up.
“Ms. Medina earned a meager $2,400-a-month salary while employed at the RMV.”
Still, at least behind it was going to come the kiss in the mail. But now “those retirement benefits will almost certainly be forfeited. Because of the manner through which she lost her job, unemployment compensation is also unlikely.”
Sad, says Bailey, because except for her crime spree at the Registry, this proud Democrat has “otherwise lived a laudable life which would give hope to any immigrant coming to this country.”
Indeed.
“only” $300-500 per document? That’s a lot more than legitimate DLs cost…
And oly 15 month?? SHE SHOULD HAVE 15 bloody YEARS!!!
If LEGAL $1000 tax refunds are crumbs to Liberals like Pelosi then $300 of Liberal redistributed income from THE PEOPLE to the social parasitical people of bought votes and criminal minds,,, are to be even more discounted??. Like Hansel and Gretel, just follow the crumbs and crumb eating parasites,,,,back to the Pelosi FUNdeMENTALLY rebuilt gingerbread House of THE PEOPLE where free candy becomes the crumbs that leads back to where the REAL witch hunt ends. Next time she looks into the oven, someone needs to just shove her in.
So the “minimal” compensation she received – was it tax free? Yes! Who says crime doesn’t pay!
Sounds like her lawyer need to be deported too!!
AND that the idiot judge, who only gave her 15 months, needs to LOSE HIS BLOODY LICENSE to serve on the bench…
Demented lawyer lying for illegal felon perpetrating illegality to help aid illegal drug pushers. Sick fraud. Club Fed.
Bless her heart. Send her greedy *** back to the DR when her sentence is up and send the slimy attorney to the opposite side of the DR to hang out for a decade or so with the Haitians..
In an urn!
That’s going to look good on her resume, that she was in prison and got deported for document fraud, and conspiracy to immigration fraud and drug smuggling, while a state employee. Her kids must be proud of mama.
Hang this no good for nothing, in front of illegal aliens!
And then hang those illegals!
I’ll bet papa and their lawyer are real jewels too!
Another scum bag attorney selling us out for a buck! Distorting our laws and giving criminals a made up story to get them out of the trouble they created for themselves. The reason this was all done under the table was because they knew it was wrong while they were doing it! The “minimal” compensation she received was also tax free! y There are many laws broken here and I say kick them all out and make them pay big time to give them something this think about the next time they think crime is the way to go!
They are bringing the corrupt mexican and south american cultures with them. Every illegal needs to be deported with some kind of identification that can be easily detected so they can be immediately deported each time they come again. How about a permanent under the skin and absorbed into the flesh dye: bright yellow. That applies to the terrorists that come thru mexico also.