RMV, the Pearly Gates for illegal aliens

She was only selling illegal immigrant heroin dealers the driver’s licenses that Americans could no longer be bothered selling.

So why are the feds packing a thieving Dominican named Evelyn Medina off to Club Fed for 15 months?

Don’t they understand that, as her lawyer put it in Medina’s sentencing memo, by selling driver’s licenses to foreign drug dealers, she was merely “providing people like herself who were looking for a new life outside their country a quick and easy ‘route’ of entry in the United States.”

A route, specifically, to the welfare office, where they could join others in unlawfully accessing EBT cards, TANF, Section 8 housing, Obamaphones, WIC, MassHealth, etc.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles is to illegal immigrants what the Pearly Gates are to heaven. Once you get through, you never have to work again.

Which was why Medina was part of an organized crew operating out of the Registry in downtown Boston, selling fake driver’s licenses and state IDs to illegal immigrants flush with cash from, well, you know where they get it from.

Last month an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic was sentenced to two years in prison for masterminding the scheme. And this week, Medina, a hack clerk at the Haymarket RMV, got her 15 months in the slammer, but not before her attorney filed a 10-page sob story about her life and hard times in the People’s Republic of Massachusetts.

Now 56, Medina and her family arrived from the DR and landed in a non-working-class neighborhood in Boston in 1977.

“Although Ms. Medina had not yet the language of her new home, she quickly assimilated.

“While she was in high school, she began dating Jose Rosa and from that relationship, her first daughter, Emely, was born.”

Sadly, marriage to Jose was not in the cards — EBT cards, that is.

“Approximately nine (9) years after the birth of Emely, her second daughter, Lismany, was born.”

Medina’s lawyer is Brad Bailey, the former Republican high sheriff of Middlesex County. I called him yesterday and asked if she’d come over illegally, and he said no. I asked him if she’d ever been on the dole and he declined to answer.

According to the feds’ press release, in return for payoffs, Medina and a number of other RMV clerks who have also pleaded guilty were providing licenses for “illegal aliens, individuals who were previously deported, and an individual who admitted to previously facing drug charges.”

But she only received “limited ‘compensation,’ ” as Bailey put it.

“Ms. Medina received between $300 and $500 for each of the identification documents she helped procure, which the government alleges totals at least 15. As such, it cannot be said that Ms. Medina was solely motivated by greed or personal enrichment.”

No, she was just trying to help her fellow foreign deadbeats get a leg up.

“Ms. Medina earned a meager $2,400-a-month salary while employed at the RMV.”

Still, at least behind it was going to come the kiss in the mail. But now “those retirement benefits will almost certainly be forfeited. Because of the manner through which she lost her job, unemployment compensation is also unlikely.”

Sad, says Bailey, because except for her crime spree at the Registry, this proud Democrat has “otherwise lived a laudable life which would give hope to any immigrant coming to this country.”

Indeed.

