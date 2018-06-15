RINOs defect, Democrats scream over Trump’s zero tolerance border policy

Congressional Republicans began to break Thursday with the Trump administration over its zero-tolerance border policy, saying that while they respect the goal of enforcing the law, they are uncomfortable with the consequence of children torn from their parents’ arms.
One Republican senator posted a video of himself assuring a constituent he wanted separations to be rare, while a Republican congressman called the situation a “nightmare” and said the government shouldn’t be “dragging children away from their parents.”
Their comments joined a growing outcry from Democrats, immigrant rights activists and religious leaders. The country’s Catholic bishops at a meeting this week even floated the idea of punishing Catholics who carry out the administration’s zero tolerance policy.
“This is barbaric. This is not what America is, but this is the policy of the Trump administration,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.
Related Story: Court-appointed monitor says children being treated well in border detention facility
The zero tolerance policy is a directive to border authorities to refer anyone who tries to jump the border illegally to prosecutors, who have been directed to bring charges in as many cases as possible.
While illegal immigration is a crime, past administrations have focused more on lesser penalties such as deportation, only charging a small percentage of illegal immigrants with misdemeanors or, in the case of repeat offenders, felonies.
The new policy was intended to change the incentives for would-be immigrants, urging them to arrive at ports of entry and make their case through the normal process rather than sneak in.
But the consequence of arrests and prosecutions is that parents who come with their children and who get arrested end up in jail, at least initially — and like with other crimes, their children cannot follow them to jail.
Activists say the separation is bad enough, but say the way some of them have happened — a nursing infant being taken from a mother, as CNN reported, or parents going to the bathroom and coming back to find their children have been separated — have inflamed matters.
The government has yet to provide updated numbers, but activists say as of the last count hundreds of children had been separated and put into foster care or dormitories.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who announced the zero tolerance policy, defended it Thursday, and aimed his remarks particularly at religious leaders, saying that if they’re trying to protect children’s lives, they would join him in discouraging the new surge of illegal immigrants.
“Hundreds of aliens die every year trying to make it to the border to illegally enter this country. In many cases, children are trafficked, abused or recruited by criminal gangs,” Mr. Sessions said. “No one should subject their child to this treacherous journey — and yet the open borders lobby encourages it every day.”
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed Democrats for splitting up families at the border.
“The separation of illegal alien families is a product of the same legal loopholes Democrats refuse to close,” she said when asked about Mr. Sessions’ comments. “The laws are the same that have been on the books for over a decade and the president is simply enforcing them.”
The White House clashes with Capitol Hill Democrats on nearly every issue, but the flash point on illegal immigration is among the most fiery. Every attempt at compromise went up in flames.
“We would like to fix these loopholes and if Democrats want to get serious about it instead of playing political games,” said Mrs. Sanders. “They are welcome to come here and sit down with the president and actually do something about it.”
Democrats counter that separating children is a choice by the administration, not a requirement of law.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, announced a bill this week that would prevent separation unless agents documented abuse or other dangers to children from their parents. That bill would create an exception to the zero tolerance policy by granting a carve-out for adults who arrive at the border with children.
“We can provide all immigrants who arrive at our border seeking asylum with humane, respectful treatment and return them to their country when necessary,” she said. “Our country is better than this.”
Increasingly, Republicans agree.
“While I believe we have a responsibility to secure our borders, I also believe that how we treat strangers reflects the moral values this country was founded on,” said Rep. Peter Roskam, Illinois Republican. “Dragging children away from their parents ought not be a part of the solution.”
Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Republican, posted a video of himself talking to a constituent and saying that while separation happens any time a parent is sent to jail, it should be rare in immigration cases.
“Keep families together as much as we can possible keep families together for as long as we can,” he said.
The issue is even working its way into the immigration debate playing out in the House.
Republicans’ new compromise bill would require children who arrive at the U.S. with a parent or guardian to be released only to them. The bill also would allow families to be detained together. Currently a judge’s ruling limits family detention to 20 days, forcing separation in some cases.
At root the dispute is about the incentives that push people to leave their home countries and that draw them to the U.S.
The Trump administration argues that migrants have figured out ways to use the asylum system or more lenient treatment for children to gain a foothold in the U.S., through catch-and-release policies. They then disappear into the shadows.
Some adults have lied about their age to get treatment as a child, while others have abducted children to try to portray themselves as families. Still others embellish their stories to try to make an asylum claim, analysts say.
But immigrant-rights advocates counter that many of the migrants are fleeing horrific conditions and should be considered refugees deserving of protection.
Mr. Sessions, for his part, told church leaders that a short separation isn’t unusual when parents end up in jail — and that’s true for Americans as well as illegal immigrants.
“They are the ones who broke the law, they are the ones who endangered their own children on their trek,” he said. “The United States on the other hand, goes to extraordinary lengths to protect them while the parents go through a short detention period.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Contrary to what members of congress (know) for a fact and what many in this nation choose to ignore. The children of people illegally within this nation who are born here are not citizens. Simple fix to problem. Send their children back to mexico with them. This problem will NOT be fixed by the spineless members of congress. It’s high time the foreign aid given to mexico is cut completely off until mexico stops the influx of illegals into the USA.
4liberty, the 14th Amendment needs to be REPEALED. The ONLY purpose for that amendment was to make citizens of the Amercian-born children of newly-freed African slaves after the Civil War. It was NEVER intended to confer citizenship upon the offspring of foreigners who gave birth to a kid in the US. The author of that Amendment specifically STATED that exclusion in his writings about the Amendment. But the Commucrats have PERVERTED that Amendment to serve their own purposes, the same as they corrupt every OTHER area of our government in their CONSTANT quest for votes and power over the rest of us.
Since the reason for the 14th Amendment no longer exists, it needs to be REPEALED to prevent this kind of Commucrat mischief in the future, and put an END to this ILLEGAL “anchor baby” BS!
Their “anchor baby” OFFSPRING–being minor children who are unable to care for themselves–should be deported ALONG WITH THEIR PARENTS. Why should WE bear the cost of raising them, just because their damned parents succeeded in ILLEGALLY dragging them across the border into our country?
If the Commucrats want to pretend these kids are “citizens,”–which they are NOT– they can apply for re-entry when they are 21 years old. And, by the way, that re-entry would NOT include dragging their ILLEGAL parents along with them.
Congress needs to pass a law that anybody caught sneaking in illegally can NEVER obtain legal status–not by amnesty, legalization or citizenship–EVER. That would put a stop to a LOT of this AMNESTY and OTHER BS the LYING career politicians try to pull in their CONSTANT PANDERING for illegal votes.
And PS: When do the damned RINOS NOT “defect” and throw in with the Commucrats. I wish to hell those lying career politicians would stop pretending to be Republicans and register as what they ARE–DEMOCRATS in sheep’s clothing! SMH
Do not allow anyone, child, any parents or family to invade our border but just turn them around and back to Mexico. Why waste our money restricted area for children and then spend court money on the parents? You step on our soil, you are turned around and go where you want, but not here. This is not Mexico alone but people from many countries coming to leech on us. Anchor babies must also go because are illegals. ONLY legally approved people with skills be considered to move to America and no welfare at all but come to work/pay their way.
AS USUAL ! The “holier than thou”, sobbing, snot flying, democRATS have forgotten completely the photo of a frightened Cuban child being RIPPED OUT OF HIS UNCLE’S ARMS, at the point of a FULLY AUTOMATIC RIFLE, under the orders of Janet Reno. (Our fine democRAT Attorney General)
His parent had been killed trying to bring him to Freedom, but the democRATS forcibly sent him back to the dictatorship of Fidel Castro.
Strange how that memory escapes them, isn’t it ?
The reason they keep coming here is because there aren’t any penalties! Throw them in jail and then deport them! If you’re an American and you go to jail you can’t bring your children with you!
Well here’s a solution. If you’re going to throw the parents in jail, DON’T separate them from their children. Throw the children in jail too.
There. I fixed it. The Libs can whine about something else for a change.
Having lived in Mexico for years they never ever allowed even one foot on their soil if you did not have a visa, and if you want to stay then you purchase a resident permit and if you want to work there, you purchase a permit to work, AND they could come into your home or work at any hour of day or night. We are far too lenient allowing criminals into our country and that includes all muslims/illegals that Obama invited. The whole family must go, DACA, dreamers? Well, I am a dreamer and only we Americans should be recognized. Many illegals have families here and everyone in that family is a criminal because they know daddy or mommy is here without permission and hence the whole family are criminals and just need to be taken to the border and shoved over. Don’t care how long they have lived here illegally as that is irrelevant. What is relevant is you must apply to come to America to work and move on up but not on our taxes! and more importantly learn to speak OUR ENGLISH language!
If parents do not want to be separated from their children then they must STOP TRYING TO SNEAK INTO THE US. How can it get any simpler than that? Stop breaking laws! Come to our country LEGALLY. Period.
But – but – but – if we bring the children, some liberal, preaching, crying, bawling, idiot will keep us together until we “give our word” to be present at an immigration hearing sometime in the distant, foggy future.
Well Golly ! I guess we forgot about that bothersome old hearing again, didn’t we ? Oh well, they will schedule another right after the kids graduate from their free high school education, with the free breakfasts and lunches, and the free tutoring, and the free transportation.
We’ll be sure to mark THAT hearing on the calendar THIS TIME,
won’t we ?
It is the parents, who knowingly, willingly, and uncaringly place their children in jeopardy in the commission of the parents’ criminal act, who are responsible for any separation of children from parents. Neither the American people nor the American government is responsible for the irresponsibility of the parents.
“….the consequence of children torn from their parents’ arms.” How “torn” are all those UNACCOMPANIED children that show up by the hundreds at our border? The modus operandi of the bleeding heart “government controllers,” damn the consequences, “just do it for the children!”
Hypocrisy rules in the demented minds of the liberals. Separating a child from its illegal alien parents is condemned but murdering a child in the womb is merely a “choice” for a woman to make. (Are these people capable of a rational thought?)
The kids separation was already a BHO policy. Nothing to do with Trump. The dimms want to keep it against Trump.
So if I rob a bank or kill somebody, you shouldn’t send me to prison and separate me from my children? How is that any different? Choices have consequences, simple as that.
Crossing the border is illegal. An illegal act is a crime. By definition, these parents are criminals. Criminals are often incarcerated. When natural born US citizens are put in jail or otherwise detained, their children are customarily taken into protective custody until the criminal act has been adjudicated. What is so surprising that the same applies to the children of illegal aliens? The problem does not reside with the United States. The parents are the problem. Give these parents the choice of immediately voluntarily returning whence they came, with their children, or biding in some form of detention without their children until the US justice system has run its course. To accuse us of being cruel, mean, uncaring, etc., etc., is improper and incorrect. If children are “torn from their parents,” it is the parents who have made that choice. If they are truly distressed about being separated from their children, then they should simply return home.
Many criminals are separated from their children in this country when they commit a CRIME. If they don’t want to be separated from their children, then DON’T COME HERE ILLEGALLY !