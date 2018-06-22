RINOs Collins and Burr join Democrats to defeat Trump’s spending cuts

Senators voted Wednesday to block President Trump’s $15.4 billion spending cuts package, with lawmakers saying it trimmed the budget too much.
Brushing aside administration promises that the cuts were chiefly to money that was never going to be spent, the Senate voted 50-48 to keep the bill bottled up. Two Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine and Richard Burr of North Carolina — joined Democrats to defeat the package.
The vote was a blow to Republicans who had promised more fiscal responsibility after passing a $1.5 trillion tax cut last year followed by a $1.3 trillion spending bill in March.
Mr. Trump, stung by criticism after signing the spending bill, vowed to return with cuts.
But with Congress already working on the 2019 spending bills, Democrats said any moves to lower government funding would sour the chances for bipartisan cooperation.
“Make no mistake: It will derail the process,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont Democrat and vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, drawing a line in the sand for his party.
“This rescissions bill undermines the bipartisan budget deal that we struck just four months ago. If we go forward with this package, another will follow, and another, and another, and another, even further undermining the agreement,” he said.
The cuts were quite modest compared to the size of the federal budget and the annual deficit.
They accounted for $15.4 billion in what’s called “budget authority,” but most would never be spent.
In terms of actual expected spending, the White House said, the bill cuts $3 billion from the budget. The Congressional Budget Office put the figure even lower at $1 billion.
The biggest cuts were a $4.1 billion trim to a vehicle technology loan program and to the Children’s Health Insurance Fund, which was slated to lose $7 billion — though budget analysts said that money couldn’t have been spent so it made no sense to leave it lying in the fund.
While small in dollars, the spending cuts package was meant to loom large symbolically, showing Republicans could trim a budget they have allowed to explode over the last few years of their control of Congress.
Backers also said it was a chance to slow the growth of the debt. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it “modest belt-tightening,” and disputed Mr. Leahy’s claim that it would ruin the bipartisan progress on spending.
“If we, the people’s elected representatives, want to speak seriously about stewarding taxpayer money, surely we can vote to recapture these unspent funds that are not even currently in use,” he said.
Burr is a weasel and has never been a conservative.
The same can be said about Collins, McCain, Flake, and others.
Which is why i hope and pray this November, we make sure ALL of them are forever booted out of Congress..
Collins and Burr are not up for reelection this year. When they are the time to boot them out is in the primary, not in November, unless you want Democrats instead.
And don’t give me the might as well have a Democrat, crap. We need a majority even when it’s a weak majority.
That said, Maine is never going to boot Collins. She’ll die in office and they will clone her and run the clone.
Time for the Republican Party to put up or shut up. Either throw this iron clad socialist progressive out of the party, or the rest of us may just stop giving anything to the RNC. Maybe we should just stop holding our nose and voting for the losers they have given us and their siding with Democrats on fiscal issues, abortion, immigration, and even security of our country. If these people are Democrats or just part of the swamp, like Paul Ryan, JEB, Christie, Gilmore, McCain, McConnell, Kasich, Gardner then they should go to Democrat Party or form their own New Whig party so they could stop acting like they gave a crap about America, Law, or the Constitution.
I already stopped giving to the RNC itself. If i donate, its to a specific conservative..
Term Limits and jail time live by the same laws we do, reptiles both
Let’s get rid of these damn RINOS. Collins has been worse than useless for eons. If you want to keep your majority you need to pull McConnells head out of his butt and go with 51. Pull these RINOS off their committees & get rid of them in November, or sooner. MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
AS i said the other day, i am wondering, exactly WHY DID we bust our backs, to give them the majority in both houses, when time and time again, they PROVE doing so, didn’t matter worth a damn!
POSTER CHILD FOR … TERM LIMITS……… Why is she still around? RHINO………. time to find a job that Collins is qualified for………. o yea……. it DOES NOT EXIST……….. TERM LIMITS !!!!!
RINO’s are by definition on the ‘horn’ of a dilemma. That horn is right up their butts, draining all their brain cells.
These two are notable examples. Thank goodness their time is shorter than their intentions.
Have they ever HAD any braincells??
Please people, sweep out your RINOs. They are killing our best chance to save our republic.
What ELSE is new? RINO TRAITORS frequently throw in with the Commucrats to OBSTRUCT whatever Pres. Trump is trying to do!
takes a president like donald trump who has totally exposed the left for who they are and also
the coward turncoats in the gop who have told lie after lie to be re-elected only to bamboozle there voters.
term limits NOW.
Some of the rino are crypto-socialists or elitists.
Term limit with NO grandfather rule!!!
There are a lot of Democrat senators up for re-election in 2018. The way you get around the Rinos is to make them insignificant; Elect more Republicans!
Time for primary challengers