RINO Ben Sasse says Sean Hannity business model ‘not good for the next generation’

Sen. Ben Sasse continued his spat with conservative host Sean Hannity on Sunday, saying the Fox News star’s business model is bad for the next generation.
He also put blame on MSNBC host Rachel Maddow for contributing to the problem of political tribalism, which he details in his new book, “Them: Why We Hate Each Other—and How to Heal.”
“Both of them have the same basic business model, which is to try to intensify the political addictions to the one percent of America that is listening,” Mr. Sasse told CNN on Sunday, adding both Mr. Hannity and Ms. Maddow demonize opponents without giving them a fair shake.
“The business model people like Hannity advance it is not good for the next generation,” he said.
The Nebraska Republican was responding to tweets earlier this week from Mr. Hannity, who called the senator a “con artist and a phony.”
“After your book fails, I will gladly debate you about how the success of the last 2 years never would have happened with your “never trumper” positions,” Mr. Hannity tweeted Tuesday.
“Also we can talk about how you sucked up to me during your election, and why I know you are a con artist and phony. I know you desperately want access to my 600 amazing talk radio stations and to the number one show in all of Cable news,” he added.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Let’s see, who to trust… Ben Sasse or Sean Hannity?… hummmm… Okay, that was easy.
Well Mr Sass. You can go SASSEY off!
Sen. Sasse is a BACKWATER JERK. He is a HUGE embarrassment to the good people of Nebraska. What a sad, sad illogical FOOL he repeatedly demonstrates himself to be.
Picking a fight with Hannity, one of the most diligent of Radio and TV Hosts at digging into the EVIL actions of Democrats and the DEEP STATE, has been PROVEN RIGHT, CONSISTENTLY. What has Sasse been proven right about? NOTHING! What has Sasse accomplished in the Senate, NOTHING! He has only demonstrated that he is a little pipe sucking professor and a tiny man with a big mouth, trying to look so very astute and thoughtful in the midst of a SEA OF CORRUPTION!
Thanks be to GOD for Hannity’s persistence. Hold our heads in shame for Sen. Sasse! But then, Sen. Sasse is just another DO NOTHING SENATOR! THROW THE BUMS OUT!
Sen. Sasse chosing enter a pissing contest with Hannity, who has a VASTLY LARGER AUDIENCE than Sasse, most likely including a majority of Nebraskans, further demonstrates his ignorance!
HUH?
Naive Senators like Ben Sasse are the kind that let the Democrats destroy America. Best he stays out the way until Trump straighten things out then he can come in and be the sucker that he portrays.
And by “out of the way” let’s define that as going back to Peoria and letting a real conservative be in office. We have no use for RINOs ever. Never.
RINOs and Liberal Democrats
“Beware of false prophets who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravaging wolves. You’ll recognize them by their fruit. Are grapes gathered from thornbushes or figs from thistles? In the same way, every good tree produces good fruit, but a bad tree produces bad fruit. A good tree can’t produce bad fruit; neither can a bad tree produce good fruit.”
Hey Sissy Sasse, please don’t walk around with your head up your Rectum, you look and sound silly.
There is a middle ground here. Sasse wants to be the nice guy, which I get, most of us do. But what he doesn’t seem to understand is that the Republicans have been playing the guy forever and getting their *** handed to them. Hannity, on the other hand, may believe most of what he says, but he is clearly playing the ratings game, because it is lining his pockets well. We need to be firm in our convictions without calling people names like con artist and phony.
Very true Mr Stone. FOR TOO LONG we’ve been mr nice guy. AND LOOK where it’s gotten us.
WE need to stop playing nice, and start playing TO WIN.
“con artist and phony.”
I thought you were talking about Pelosi and Schumer.
There’s definitely a middle ground here.
Drive all the Dems and RINOs out of office and away from every lever of power at the federal, state, and local levels. None of them can be trusted under any circumstances ever.
I’ve always believed the country would be best served by the two-party system.
Libertarians and strict constitutional conservatives.
This is my compromise. This is as “middle ground” as I’m prepared to go.
There are RINOs but, ever notice, no DINOs. That’s the big problem of the GOP. Stealth leftists who run as conservatives then we’re stuck with libs and Dems in actual reality.
This moron’s business model is wrong for everyone
Seriously, this guy is desperate for attention, and wants to be the big voice. Problem is he talks a blue streak. Ever listen to him? Can you imagine hearing THAT every day if he were president? It would be almost as bad as hearing Hillary’s voice constantly.