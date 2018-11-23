Rider University rejects Chick-fil-A as students’ top pick for new eatery, citing ‘corporate values’

Rider University has rejected student demands to bring Chick-fil-A to campus, citing the chicken chain’s “corporate values” that apparently don’t align with those of the private New Jersey school.

Administrators sent out a survey last semester asking students which restaurant they would like to see on campus, Campus Reform reported. After Chick-fil-A became the clear winner, the school decided to change course in the name of “inclusion for all people,” the outlet reported.

Chick-fil-A’s “corporate values have not sufficiently progressed enough to align with those of Rider,” the university told students in a Nov. 1 email explaining the decision to reject the results of the survey, Campus Reform reported.

Chick-Fil-A came under fire in 2012 after CEO Dan Cathy, a conservative Christian, revealed his disapproval of gay marriage. His comments and Chick-fil-A’s history of donating to socially conservative organizations sparked nationwide calls for a boycott, which only seemed to bolster the company’s success. The chicken chain is on track to become the third-largest fast-food chain in the U.S. and was named the nation’s favorite fast-food restaurant for the third year in a row in this year’s American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report.

Rider’s assistant vice president of Student Affairs, Jan Friedman-Krupnick, told Campus Reform that the decision to reject students’ top choice of Chick-fil-A came after officials listened to the concerns of the school community.

“There are a number of factors that contribute to a campus’ decision to invite a retail partner on campus,” Ms. Friedman-Krupnick said. “While Chick-fil-A is among other restaurants preferenced by Rider students, there are members of the community (faculty, staff, and students) who strongly opposed the option as well.

“In all of our campus decisions, we carefully weigh benefits, risks and voices representative of all of our campus constituents,” she added.

