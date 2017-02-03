Revolutionary Black Panthers hold event despite earlier disarming

WILMINGTON — The Revolutionary Black Panther Party pledged legal action Sunday against local officials for their response to a planned armed march at a news conference interrupted when law enforcement officers arrived to remove their weapons.
The news conference was taking place on the steps of the New Hanover County Courthouse when members of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department arrived. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Donald Warnick told party leader Dr. Alli Muhammad they were not allowed to have their weapons on courthouse property.
Tensions heightened when some party members noticed officers with the Wilmington Police Department, dressed in tactical gear, aiming weapons toward the group.
“Can you tell them to lower their weapons,” one of the party members asked Warnick. “They need to lower their weapons.”
Warnick responded, “We’re just being ready, sir.”
Warnick continued to ask members to put their weapons on the courthouse steps, as well as remove any facial coverings. At the direction of Muhammad, party members voluntarily put their weapons down.
Members of the party were in violation of a local county ordinance prohibiting the display of firearms and possession of concealed handguns on courthouse property, as well as a state law that prohibits wearing masks at meetings or demonstrations, according to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Sheriff’s deputies then picked up the weapons, two revolvers, five semi-automatic pistols and three shotguns, and began unloading them before taking them to be inventoried. All of the weapons were loaded and some had bullets in the chamber.
“We just want justice,” said Wilmington resident Sheila Haskins, who was observing the event. “This looks like terrorism to me. Why can’t we have a peaceful march?”
The news conference stemmed from a legal entanglement involving the cancellation of a tribunal event that was supposed to be held Saturday in the Creekwood community, as well as an armed march that was supposed to take place Sunday.
“Law enforcement officers went to the Creekwood community. … They went there and frightened these people,” Muhammad claimed. “Because of the intimidation of law enforcement they wouldn’t open their doors. … That is a form of terrorism.”
Muhammad contended that the group’s right to bear arms, peacefully assemble and equal protection of the law are “under siege.”
While planning legal action against the Wilmington Police Department, Police Chief Ralph Evangelous and District Attorney Ben David, Muhammad said he is planning to gather more people for an even larger armed march in the Wilmington area.
Despite having several of their guns taken Sunday, which Muhammad said the group will be able to retrieve Monday morning, the group carried on with planned events the rest of the day at the intersection of 12th and Dock streets. A significant police presence followed the group, as several WPD vehicles could be seen on streets at and around the intersection and a helicopter hovered above both the news conference and the intersection.
The event drew hundreds, and Black Panther members had rearmed themselves, saying they had a constitutional right to bear arms.
“You have the right to open carry in the state of North Carolina,” Muhammad said.
The event was wide-ranging, with Muhammad speaking about injustice against blacks, including slavery, police persecution, economic suppression and, locally, the shooting of Brandon Smith, who was unarmed when he was killed by police in Wilmington in 2013. Police said Smith was suspected of shooting a police detective days earlier and, on the night he died, raised a dark object, later identified as a cellphone, following a chase.
Smith’s relatives spoke during the event.
“I wish they could feel what I feel inside,” Paula Davis, Smith’s mother, said of law enforcement. “They’d never kill anyone again.”
Denise Barnes, who lives on Dock Street near the site of the event, said she welcomed the Panthers’ presence.
“I’m not really worried with them having the guns,” she said. “I’m fine with them having this protest.”
Wilmington resident Gwendolyn Allen said she appreciated the Panthers being in the area because it “starts to open dialogue.”
“It is a global movement toward equality for everybody,” she said.
Again, it isn’t necessary to read the whole article to comment. I didn’t get past this quote; “We just want justice,” said Wilmington resident Sheila Haskins, who was observing the event. “This looks like terrorism to me. Why can’t we have a peaceful march?” When you are dressed in black,face hidden except for the eyes, bloused pants tucked into combat boots, loaded and ready to fire weapons, cargo pockets loaded with spare ammo, you ain’t on no freaking peaceful march. You have become like an important part of a washing machine, the AGITATOR. You are hoping to create a situation where someone gets shot. Black and cops don’t mix in this and age- you are looking to cause trouble, and you damned well don’t want peace.
When I EARNED my concealed carry permit in California several years back, part of the training was to insure that I KNEW that I was not pemitted to carry in any federal or state building or in a bank. They especially focused that on carrying into or even near a courthouse.
I would imagine that many states have those same requirements. If that’s the case here, then, they were in violation of that regulation and deserved to be treated as such.
I live near Philadelphia and know what these idiots did during the 2012 election. Peaceful? Nope. Not even close.
Possession of a firearm by a felon is illegal, punishable by 5 years in prison. How many of the “panthers” are felons? My guess, most of them. That being said, let them march with their weapons. I, and a few hundred like minded patriots might “feel” threatened, and that our lives are in imminent danger, and respond with deadly force. Reality can be cruel when you’re stupid.
Old sarge and Baitfish…you are 100% correct..but this is just the beginning of the uprisings to come..the blm”s..the Panthers..the Hollywood braindead liberals..the lbgtqueer freaks and all liberals are flipping out because we now have a president that is going to enforce some laws and common sense to these scumbags…I say if all these groups are calling for resistance..tearing up there communities..commiting crimes..harassing people..protesting violently when an officer defends his very life and or the life of another officer it’s time to give them a taste of there own medicine..they want to start it..the patriots..true Americans that understand what working for a living…loving and taking care of your family and responsibilities is..law abiding citizens..regular people that truly want our country back from the liberals sewage that has infected our society will finish it…….I wonder how long the pussyhat.. snowflake ..I don’t know what I am weirdos..Hollywood’s trash would last in a civil survival war..they couldn’t even warm up a can of soup without someone holding there hand guiding and counseling them with a box of crayons and a teddy bear and lullaby..I’ll say how I really feel later..lol..my grandfather’s..my dad and uncles are all rolling over in there graves at the condition of society and our country…saying why did we fight in world wars for this?
Don’t see this as a newsworthy event. Assuming the statement is right, that NC is an open carry state, then the panthers have the right to open carry – which they did in the later portions of this protest, once they left the court house. Compliance with the same laws that everyone else is required to comply with, namely no firearms on courthouse property, and no facial coverings while protesting, is justice.
Loaded and chambered weapons at a facility which processes gang members presents a real threat to police, so having the police pointing weapons at the panthers until the weapons were on the ground is just prudent. While the panthers were not acting as a gang, just a protest group, it doesn’t mean some members might not be members of local gangs, and would take advantage of the situation to start a war with the police. Not being from NC, I am unaware of the local gang situation in this area.
On the other hand, the NRA is pushing some locales to allow carry up to the security kiosk at the courthouse. It might be good PR for the NRA to support the panthers in this case…
The black panthers peaceful? Bull! Anything they do borders on terrorism.