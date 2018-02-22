Rev. Billy Graham to lie in honor at US Capitol

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Rev. Billy Graham’s body will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for two days next week.
Ryan says he’s inviting members of Congress and the public to pay their respects to the man called “American’s Pastor” on Feb. 28 and March 1.
It’s a rare honor for a private citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol. According to the U.S. House, civil rights hero Rosa Parks was the last to do so in 2005.
Graham died Wednesday in his sleep at his North Carolina home. He was 99.
Graham will lie in repose at his library in Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday. His funeral is March 2 on the grounds of his library.
A truly tragic loss, to the Judeo-Christian faith, and the World. This man was a true man of God, where many of the Evangelists are just out for the money, he was genuinely out for Souls for God, Heaven, and Eternal Life in Heaven. He will be truly missed, however, he is in a place where he has aimed himself for almost his entire life. God be with his family, friends, and the many people he brought to know Christ.
R.I.P. Reverend Graham
I cannot say that I am saddened at his passing. I am, in fact, actually jealous that he now stands before the Lord that he spent so many years telling millions about. Until that day I meet you in Glory, brother, rest in the arms of Jesus.