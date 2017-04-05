Retreat, Hell! Trump Just Got Here!

After less then 75 days in office, the mainstream media is already writing obituaries for the Trump administration. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry from the absurdity of it all.
Even Juan Williams of Fox News writes. “But it is no liberal fantasy to say the odds of a Trump resignation or impeachment before 2020 are looking better by the day.”
Words are cheap, and I wonder what kind of odds Williams would actually give this ridiculous proposition were he to put some of his own cash on the table.
I prefer to look through the noise and see a president who cannot tolerate losing and as result will incur all costs, and take all action, to ensure that he we will win.
This means taking immediate measure of the situation and changing, as necessary.
I am reminded of a quote from a U.S. Marine, Major Lloyd Williams, memorialized in a veterans memorial in my hometown in California, just outside Camp Pendleton. When advised by a French Colonel to retreat during a battle in World War I, he said, “Retreat Hell! We just got here!”
After a round of golf with Senator Rand Paul, a critic of the health care bill that Republicans couldn’t muster the votes to pass, Trump tweeted:
“Anybody (especially Fake News media) who thinks that Repeal and Replace of Obamacare is dead does not know the love and strength in R. Party. … Talks on Repealing and Replacing ObamaCare are going on, and will continue until such time as a deal is hopefully struck.”
Far more important than flailing from left-wing journalists is the sentiment of the American people. And optimism is surging.
Pew Research Center has just released a new survey showing that 58 percent “say the economic situation is very or somewhat good.” This is up from 44 percent from same time last year.
Says Pew, “The 14-percentage-point rise in overall public opinion about the economy since last year is the largest one-year improvement in public sentiment about economic conditions in the history of this survey.”
It’s also the first time since 2007 that positive sentiment about the economy was greater than negative sentiment.
And this surge of optimism about the economy is bipartisan.
Sixty-one percent of Republicans and 60 percent of Democrats say economic conditions are “very or somewhat good,” with the figure for Independents standing at 54 percent.
The stock market, the ultimate bellwether of sentiment, is surging. The Dow Jones Industrial Average stands 25 percent higher today than where it was in February 2016.
Of course, we have a new team in place in Washington and it is reasonable to expect some mistakes. The point is not mistakes, but the focus and commitment to move on.
What is unique today is the combination of a president who will not settle for less than delivering on what he promised and a core group of committed Republicans in Congress who will not settle for less than getting America back on track to its founding principle of freedom.
The Senate will confirm the nomination of a great conservative judge, Neil Gorsuch, to the Supreme Court, and Democrats will pay the price for their opposition.
Lessons from this first exercise on health care will have been learned, and Republicans will move forward on tax reform with greater wisdom and will succeed.
And health care will be re-addressed and fixed. We have no choice. As President Trump said when the Republican bill was pulled, Obamacare is imploding.
According to the Cato Institute, premiums on silver plans have doubled since Obamacare was passed and insurance companies are pulling out of the market, with “roughly one-third of U.S. counties … having just one insurer offering Obamacare plans.”
After one setback early in the game, who thinks Republicans will retreat? Retreat, hell! Trump just got here!
1. WE, the majority of the American people of this nation, voted in a president that all but makes the Freedom Caucus obsolete. But as we all know, once you’ve gotten a taste of the money and power that DC lures it’s victims in with, it’s very hard ‘habit’ to break. Thus we find the Freedom Caucus caught up in the parlor that is the spiders web. *smh
2. The Ryan bill,simply put, sucked! It paid out his lobby friends and screwed us over once more. Worse, Ryan knew this and pushed it anyway.
Dr. Price, Dr. Rand Paul and our president have a bill already. Dr. Prices original 10 page bill is exactly what is needed to cure our ills with ACA. Repeal first ACA and then replace with the ready to go bill. (where the freedom caucus got ‘stuck’)will most certainly provide a more fair and competitive market for health insurance. The freedom caucus didn’t like that Dr. Price, along with Rand Pauls blessings, had a bill ready to go without any help from their ‘caucus’. *smh. Ego’s, that is what this is down to. Not what is best for the nation or it’s people, but whose ego needs to be stroked and petted to get the simple fix through.
*This fight is far from done! Our new president now knows who he is dealing with, where the pitfalls are, and will walk the next attempt at passing health care reform like a Boss!!
I sure hope so, we need relief from the greedy Politicians, all they want to do is line heir own pockets. Everyone of the swamp rats must go. Term Limits for “ALL”
The Freedom Caucus didn’t want Ryancare because it RAISED premiums and left the socialist mandates of Obamacare in place. Americans are resisting Obamacare as it implodes. Democrats refuse to replace or repeal it. What will they do when it finally collapses and people are left with no insurance. Many people say they can’t ACCESS their insurance because the premiums and deductibles are so high. People should come before partisan politics.
You are quite right, papatriot! I read a story just today where Ryan and company were crafting a new bill that would remove “some” of the mandates on the states. They seem to be missing the point. There should not be ANY mandates on the states, because the Fed government needs to BUTT OUT of health care and stop trying to re-impose Obamacare under another name.
With the exception of allowing the sale of health insurance across state lines and subsidizing with tax credits health insurance for low-income people who can’t afford to buy it, POSSIBLY establishing a nationwide “high risk pool” to enable people with pre-existing conditions to buy PRIVATE health insurance–even though it would necessarily come at a higher cost–the Feds need to butt out! It would help if they would address the issue of TORT REFORM, as the cost of malpractice insurance to doctors because of the over-abundance of lawsuit-hungry LAWYERS is one of the PRIME causes of health care’s high cost.
+PaPatriot: I agree. Paul Ryan shouldn’t be ‘crafting’ anything, much less what our new health care bill will and won’t be. However, the Freedom Caucus isn’t happy about accepting a bill they themselves didn’t craft either. Perhaps the rub for them is they’ve done little but oppose Obama for so long that they’ve forgotten how to win, say yes, and be happy when someone on their own damn side crafts clean clear legislation that is exactly what the Freedom Caucus has been calling for. So no, their hands are not ‘clean’ in my eyes on this issue, but they do raise good points on ryans pitiful attempt at ObamaCare light. *smh
For anyone who has yet to read the 10 page bill Dr. Price came up with, and it’s really really god folks, please do so. It will set your mind at ease, put a smile on your face and help you to make those emails and calls to the Freedom Caucus to ‘do the right thing’ in supporting it. Rand already has.
IMO Ryan shouldn’t be allowed to touch a single thing on Trumps agenda.. PERIOD…
That’s simply not true, mystic. The AHCA that Ryan offered was NOT Dr. Price’s ten-page bill. It was a bill written by Ryan, in secret, and was nothing more than Obamacare 2.0. It was terrible.
Bear in mind that only 17% of Americans even supported it. Don’t you agree that Congress is supposed to represent us? If our representatives had voted for it, they’d be going against the people—just like the demonrats did when they passed Obamacare.
The Freedom Caucus did the right thing. Rushing through a terrible bill was a horrible idea on Ryan’s part.
With real conservatives such as Rand Paul and Dr. Price working with Trump, we’ll get a great bill, not Paul Ryan’s Obamacare 2.0.
Fox News should get rid of that brainless Juan Williams, and Geraldo Rivera, another nutcase. Fox is just wasting money on those two.
This is just “wishful thinking” on the part of the Leftist LOONS. We KNOW how they operate–they decide how they think things “ought” to be, then behave as if that is reality. But it is NOT reality, and that is why it NEVER WORKS.
So dream ON, LOONY TOONS, but President Trump is NOT retreating, and he is NOT going anywhere. You continue your irrational hatred and obstruction at your OWN peril. I predict if you keep up this SILLINESS, and President Trump goes on getting things done and keeping his promises in SPITE of your insane opposition, it is YOU who will be leaving, when you are voted OUT of office.
I hope people are FINALLY beginning to realize that they should never vote for a Commucrat for ANY office, because they are power-hungry LOONS who should NEVER be trusted with political power at ANY level, because if you GIVE them political power, they will only MISUSE it in pursuit of their LOONY objectives!
REFORM of the FDA and national negotiations with Big Pharma on the price of drugs is something else the Feds could do that would help lower the cost of health care. There is a REASON we pay through the nose–10 or a 100 times more than OTHER countries pay for the SAME drugs–and THAT needs to be fixed.
People who “applaud” when some lawyer wins a HUGE judgment in a malpractice case, whether or not it is justified are IDIOTS. The same with product liability cases. When THEY win, we ALL lose, because the price of the medical care or product will increase to pay for that judgment, and we will ALL have to pay the higher cost so some lawyer could get a big payday!
There ARE things the Feds can do to lower the cost of health care without reducing quality of care. But imposing “Obamacare Lite” with all its accompanying “mandates” that do NOTHING to address the REAL problems is not one of them!