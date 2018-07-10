Retired police officer used two AR-15s to stop dangerous suspect

According to police, 51-year-old Wesley Mattox shot 28-year-old Austin Benson last Monday. Benson is suspected of six counts of attempted murder after authorities said he stole a car in El Paso County and shot at passing cars on Rampart Range Road last Monday.

Douglas County deputies said Benson stole a blue Mazda hatchback sedan in El Paso County and was driving on three tires north on Rampart Range Road. Deputies interviewed numerous people who said the driver of the Mazda shot at their vehicles. No one was hurt, but one family camping with their grandchildren told deputies they had to duck when the man shot at their truck.

With police and deputies in pursuit, Authorities said Benson drove onto an occupied campsite and began yelling. The camper, 51-year-old Wesley Mattox, approached Benson. Mattox is a retired officer from Russellville, Ala.

Mattox told Douglas County deputies Benson pointed a rifle at him and told him to get him water and that “the law was after him.” Mattox then said he returned to his camper, where he armed his wife with a handgun and grabbed an AR-15.

Read more at KOAA.

