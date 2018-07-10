Retired police officer used two AR-15s to stop dangerous suspect

According to police, 51-year-old Wesley Mattox shot 28-year-old Austin Benson last Monday. Benson is suspected of six counts of attempted murder after authorities said he stole a car in El Paso County and shot at passing cars on Rampart Range Road last Monday.
Douglas County deputies said Benson stole a blue Mazda hatchback sedan in El Paso County and was driving on three tires north on Rampart Range Road. Deputies interviewed numerous people who said the driver of the Mazda shot at their vehicles. No one was hurt, but one family camping with their grandchildren told deputies they had to duck when the man shot at their truck.
With police and deputies in pursuit, Authorities said Benson drove onto an occupied campsite and began yelling. The camper, 51-year-old Wesley Mattox, approached Benson. Mattox is a retired officer from Russellville, Ala.
Mattox told Douglas County deputies Benson pointed a rifle at him and told him to get him water and that “the law was after him.” Mattox then said he returned to his camper, where he armed his wife with a handgun and grabbed an AR-15.
Read more at KOAA.
Join the discussion
If more good Citizens did this ther would be less bad Citizens.
You should never go into a campsite weilding a gun,most of the campers are ARMED. the person must have been a Democrat.
Yet another instance a GOOD GUY with a gun, STOPPED a bad guy with a gun.
Anyone guess how much air time this story will get?
An armed citizenry is the best defense agains crime and political tyranny. Now maybe that is why almost every politician is so damned hot on not controlling, but ultimately eliminating firearms.
Liberals use the term “guns … they kill people” . On the other hand … “Arms” ( i.e firearms) are condoned by the Second Amendment. Words do matter.
I generally drop the empty magazine from my rifle and insert another to continue firing. But if dropping the rifle to reload works, then go for it, seems to have worked out well for this sheepdog!
Stories from local tv stations are often written by very young, very inexperienced ‘journalists.’ Have to cut the kid some slack. He’d probably pee his pants if he saw an AR-15. Anyway, good job by the retired cop, however he got it done.
Good outcome, lousy reporting of the incident. Hard to determine, from this writing(?), who was shooting at whom, or how many times. First and foremost, the guy goes from randomly shooting at anything, only to demand water from someone unarmed? Rather than shoot the retired PO and take anything he needed, he gives the guy time to ARM up? If all true, there simply is no determining the workings of a whacked out mind….
Makes me wonder the age of that reporter.. AND how long it’s been since he came out of journalism school..
A liberal shot in the face. How appropriate!
IN instances like this, all those citizens who had their vehciles shot up, i wonder. WHO the hell pays for all the repairs? Because i certainly doubt the perp has insurance to claim on.