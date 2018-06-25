Restaurant owner who booted Sarah Sanders cites ‘moral’ grounds — this is tolerance?

Not only does the owner of the Red Hen restaurant have no regrets about kicking out Sarah Huckabee Sanders, she insisted Saturday she would do it all over again, saying people need to “uphold their morals.”
Stephanie Wilkinson, owner of the 26-seat eatery in Lexington, Virginia, said she asked the White House press secretary to scoot after receiving a call from her chef at about 8 p.m. Friday alerting her to Ms. Sanders’ presence, then conferring with her staff.
“I would have done the same thing again,” Ms. Wilkinson told the Washington Post. “We just felt there are moments in time when people need to live their convictions. This appeared to be one.”
Related Story: Va. delegate apologizes to Sarah Huckabee Sanders for rudeness of ‘Meryl Streep’s cousin’
Ms. Wilkinson cited the press secretary’s work for the “inhumane and unethical” Trump administration.
“I’m not a huge fan of confrontation,” Ms. Wilkinson said. “I have a business, and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”
After a flurry of news reports based on a waiter’s account on Facebook, Ms. Sanders confirmed Saturday that she agreed to leave after being confronted by the owner, adding that, “Her actions say far more about her than about me.”
Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018
The Red Hen, which is not affiliated with the Red Hen restaurant in Washington, D.C., was promptly “Yelp-bombed” as thousands of commentators went online to post politically motivated one- and five-star reviews based on the Sanders incident.
The Red Hen’s Facebook page and Twitter account were also deluged with comments ranging from “Thank you for standing up to the fascists” to “Nobody wants to eat at a place that bases service on politics.”
This reads like the owner of Red Hen was told an armed and dangerous fugitive had just shown up in her restaurant pic.twitter.com/VwRxOe2dTX
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 24, 2018
https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/1010727754235441152
Ms. Sanders’ party of eight had already been served cheese boards when Ms. Wilkinson said she asked to speak to the press secretary outside on the patio.
“I was babbling a little, but I got my point across in a polite and direct fashion,” said Ms. Wilkinson. “I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation.
“I said, ‘I’d like to ask you to leave,’” and Ms. Sanders didn’t hesitate, replying, “That’s fine. I’ll go,” according to Ms. Wilkinson.
The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018
The other guests at Ms. Sanders’ table offered to pay for the food items already served but Ms. Wilkinson said she told them it was “on the house.”
The incident comes a few days after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled and booed at a Mexican restaurant by other patrons, while White House senior adviser Stephen Miller was reportedly called a “fascist” by another diner at a cantina in Washington, D.C.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Ms. Wilkinson cited the press secretary’s work for the “inhumane and unethical” Trump administration.???
Huh? Dang, Liberals are in a double standard world of their own. If one does not believe, act, associate with or work at their approved list, then they will attempt to destroy you.
Except for their hatred of everything Donald Trump does, says, or thinks, these Liberal fools don’t even know much about what they hate or why!
To be on their Hate List:
* Support our U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Work anywhere that has anything to do with Donald Trump.
* Approve of most of Donald Trump’s actions.
* Be a “Deplorable”.
* Be a Christian.
* Be intelligent and not a “Sheepeople”.
* Have morality.
* Be ethical.
* Be honest.
* Not to blindly follow the demented Liberals beliefs and philosophy.
The deranged Liberal Democrats and their useful idiot Liberal Snowflakes have become a dangerous enemy to the U.S.A. and our Constitution. These Liberals are so filled with hate they will even self-destruct in their attempt to force their warped, destructive philosophy on the rest of the U.S. citizens.
Scruffy, you forgot to anti-homosexual. Wait, that’s a requirement to be a Liberal. You can thank Obummer for all this PC sh…
Isaiah 5:20. Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter. 21. Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight. 22. Woe to those who are heroes at drinking wine and champions at mixing drinks, 23. who acquit the guilty for a bribe, but deny justice to the innocent.
I wold like to give you a big shut out in regards to the Red Hen posting. When ever God’s word apply to an action, guess what HE hears and takes action although we will never know the content which HE verified . Amen
Amen Mystrion
Did anyone ask Mrs. Wilkinson if she approved of the CO baker’s choice to NOT DECORATE a cake for the gay couple?
No. Liberals like her, would say “IF ITS anti leftists, its wrong. If its anti trump, its expected and encouraged”..
WHICH IS WHY we need to start using the same tactic the left does, AND START SUING the pants of these restaurants/businesses..
Actually, it is conservatives who are attacking people for INNATE qualities, such as race, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation. Boycotting or hurling insults at ignorant bigots is taking a stance against intolerance, which Sarah H. Sanders represents. And, at this time, crimes and harassment against minorities/different groups are at an all time high and are perpetuated by conservatives. So don’t get your panties in a twist over this because this is just the beginning. Don’t like it? Don’t be bigots. Simple
You people who are practicing BLATANT political and religious BIGOTRY–not to MENTION advocating FASCIST tactics to ENFORCE same–have a LOT of gall accusing anybody ELSE of being “bigots.” TRANSFERRANCE much?
Amy, I love the liberal language trick. First you call someone a name (such as bigot or Nazi) and then you attack them for being one. Actually, the bigotry is on the left, with setting up identity politics and then setting up a target called White Males (on which we can also add “Christian” and “toxic masculinity”) and then you rally the troops against all that. It is sad that you have bought into the lie in such a big way, your handlers have done a magnificent job of making those on the left the true haters.
Conservatives aren’t “anti-gay” or “intolerant”, we are just tired of you guys cramming your wacky (and ignorant, if I may use one of your terms above) ideas down our throats and telling us we must be tolerant of them – just because you say so. And crimes against those groups are NOT perpetrated by conservatives. Where do you learn this stuff? Leftists are killing each other (gangs in Chicago as example), and ALL the school shooters have either been liberal or crazy or both. NONE of them were right-leaning. READ sometime to see the truth.
The action of the restaurant owner shows ONLY intolerance, non-diversity, and non-inclusiveness – the very thing you guys rail about all the time. That train runs both ways. So please start acting like it and live up to the same requirements you place on us.
All that owner was doing was “virtue signaling”. Now she is the darling of her wine club because she was so virtuous. Had the tables been reversed and a conservative had done this (which we would not have), the restaurant would already have been burned to the ground. The real hate is on your side and I really feel sorry for you.
So amy, as long as you get to label it a bigot, its OK to hurl insults, defame, and be intolerant towards it??
GEE who knew.
1. Establish your own personal standard of good/evil, such as “intolerance”. Whatever you do, don’t base your standards on the Bible. Never on the Bible.
2. Based on no real evidence, accuse someone of these acts, which means they engaged in evil (at least to your perception).
3. Demonize, de-humanize, and strip all pretense of understanding from your target.
4. Show 20 times more intolerance to your target than the amount you perceived coming from them. After all, they aren’t “human” anymore. They’re monsters so it’s perfectly OK.
5. Keep shifting your “moral highground” lower and lower in your attacks, because no attack is beneath you. These monsters don’t deserve sympathy anyway. They’re not “real” people.
Congratulations! You’ve just re-invented slavery. You can treat the slaves however you wish because they aren’t real humans. They are ONLY useful if they can further your will.
Democrats have no morals.
It’s not liberals who are racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamaphobic, transphobic, and xenophobic, now, is it? And it was liberals who were against women’s rights, civil rights, and gay rights, was it? Don’t think so. And it wasn’t liberals who voted for an ignorant bigoted incompetent sexual predator, now was it?
Actually, throughout its HISTORY, Amy Thompson, the Dem Party was “against Civil Rights,” as PROVED by their founding of the KKK, Jim Crow Laws, voting enmasse and even FILIBUSTERING against Civil Rights legislation, etc. As for “gay rights,” where in the Constitution did you find THAT one? And ABORTION is not the SAME THING as “women’s rights,” though you amoral Leftist LOONS would LOVE to have it “redefined” that way.
And I guess you FORGOT how you elected an “ignorant bigoted sexual predator” when you elected Bill Clinton, huh? Not to mention the PEDOPHILE ring operating in DC and Hollywood, of which BOTH Clintons seem to be card-carrying members! Transferrance, much?
Do you pay any attention to the progressive liberal comments to AOL/Huffington Post articles? They insult Trump with gay slurs (homophobic), they insult people with racial or ethnic slurs (racist), they insult Kushner by suggesting he doesn’t look particularly masculine (sexist, transphobic), they insult Trump for his German ancestry (xenophobic), they justify Peter Fonda’s tweet about Barron (sexually predatory). Take a good look in the mirror, liberal!
see my answer to your previous post above. Same answer here. I must say that your writing contains a lot of anger. That is not good for your health. You’ve permitted others to get you all stirred up with words such as “anti” and “phobic” and especially “rights” (where the word rights is grossly misused) and now they’ve got your shorts in a wad. Chill and take a half step back.
So liberals who condone hating men (Toxic masculinity) whites (by supporting fake race hate crimes), or shoving LGBTQ down everyone’s throats and SUING if someone objects are ok Amy>>
GEE seems this site’s been yet again infested by a liberal idiot who’s drunk the cool aid..
AND ITS NOT XENOPHOBIC TO WANT TO PROTECT OUR BORDERS!!!
Many of you complain about what libs say about Trump. Are you serious? He’s the biggest bigot in the country; he hates everyone except white people; he proves it all the time. Get serious, please.
And the comments about Bill Clinton? All his affairs were consensual…period…and he didn’t advocate to sexually harass/abuse/assault someone. Trump even admitted what he did……see there is this thing called “critical thinking”……………………………
And nothing has ever been proven against Bill or Hillary….how many Benghazi hearings were there? Everything cons tried to put on them….nothing…and everything has been disproven….but but but Benghazi! LOL
Absotively, Danny Noble. “The end justifies the means.” THAT is their “morality.”
Democrats have no morals.
They certainly don’t!
Red Hen daffynition of “moral grounds” — Sarah has morals, which exposes utter lack thereof in Red Hen’s owner!
reverse this scenario and the left would be in complete defcon 5 meltdown.
there would be lawyers everywhere calling for the restaraunt owners head and he be blacklisted as a racist political hack and would have his life destroyed.
The anti-Trump goons will invade her place now and this will drive the help nuts. The Red Hen will soon be the dead hen when the tables turn against. If she is smart she will invite Sarah and her friends back with a sincere apology.
I suspect with the way the froth-at-the-mouth FASCIST loons are behaving– including the ones in Congress OPENLY INCITING mob harassment and VIOLENCE against anybody who DARES disagree with their brain-dead idology–it’s a little late for one of their phony, INSINCERE, self-serving “apologies” to fix ANYTHING.
Just wanted to make sure everyone mentions that this abhorrent behavior was bestowed upon Ms. Sanders (and by extension all of us) by the owner of THE RED HEN OF LEXINGTON, VA.
Be sure to let everyone you know that this is the IN place to [not] be.
They already have done so.
ALL THOSE restaurants which failed to servce cops – NOTHING.
A photographer who refused to take pictures of a gay wedding – bankrupted..
Hope she goes broke!
That could happen. There is a Red Hen restaurant here in New Jersey that has been getting all sorts of “hate mail”, negative comments in farsebook, and twitter, as has, from what I understand, a restaurant by the same name in DC. This whole thing could back-fire on Ms. Wilkinson to the point where she may regret her actions… and I hope this does indeed come to pass! I hope she ends up on welfare.
She is not deserving of welfare. Let her feast on her own farm to table fare.
cgretired, I’ve read that in typical COWARDLY Leftist LOON fashion after they do something UNACCEPTABLY evil and VILE–they have shut down their Facebook page and Twitter account.
GOOD> All of these restaurants who’ve denied service to Trump staff, should be punished with going out of business!!!
The Christian bakers and photographers and others had “moral grounds” and “convictions” but they had no legal grounds and it went to court. Does that apply to ALL people or just conservatives?
If someone:
Refuses to serve a minority, they are hate filled bigots.
Refuses to serve someone with an “alternative lifestyle,” they are homophobic haters.
Refuses to welcome ALL who come to America, they are white supremacists.
Refuses to serve an intelligent lady of high standards, they are justified on “moral grounds(?)”
This absolutely screams for the “equality” the liberals continually throw temper tantrums (riots and ‘demonstrations’) to demand. Will the media condemn this atrocity? NO, they will hold it up as an example to be followed by others and encourage it to be repeated daily.
Hypocrisy, thy name is Democrat.
Amen.
elderal–the usual suspects–the MOB RULE-advocating LOONS in Congress such as Barbara Lee, “Mad Maxine” Waters, et al–are ALREADY openly inciting the FASCIST snowflake mob to harassment and VIOLENCE against anybody who does not agree with an enthusiastically SUPPORT their EVIL Fascist ideology.
Just conservatives, it seems Patrick.
The US Supreme Court says the CO baker DOES have legal grounds … ruling in favor
of the baker.
In a way yes. BUT it didn’t flat out say “These bakers have the religious right to refuse service..”
It was more an admonishment of how messed up the Colorado Commission made their ruling. Well to my pov..
Patrick Walsh, surely you already know the answer to that question! If you recall, the Supreme Court UPHELD the baker’s RELIGIOUS RIGHTS over the Gay Nazi’s determination to target and BANKRUPT him as an example to anybody ELSE who might have the GALL to oppose their amoral Gay Nazi agenda. That said, most OFTEN, the FASCIST Left gets their way, however, given the number of Leftist LOONS infesting the Federal courts!
We all know that “Liberal” or “Progressive” is synonymous with “Hypocrite”. Now they have just proved it.
Phil Petto, they “prove” that every minute of EVERY DAY!
THEY live it every minute of every day..
Does this mean that the Left officially believes that a business can deny service to anyone at any time for any reason? This could actually be a step in the direction of restoring liberty.
No. This means the left believes only they have the right to pick and choose winners and losers.
And ONLY if the business doing the ‘refusing of service’ is doing so to a person on the right. IF ITS ever done against anything pro leftist, then that business is bigoted/racist/homophobic/anything else phobic and so on..
Not really, mikeyparks–they are PERFECTLY capable of reversing course and CONTRADICTING that tomorrow, if it doesn’t fit their Leftist LOON agenda of the moment! When you are TOTALLY INSANE and lacking in ANYTHING resembling MORALITY, that sort of logical gymnastics is not ONLY possible, it is an EVERY DAY occurrance!
I fully support the right to pick and choose your customers. This includes bakeries not baking cakes for any reason they don’t want to bake a cake.
When I ran my own business, I used to drop customers who were slow payers, over demanding and/or simply unpleasant.
I fully support the right to not do business with any establishment, including this restaurant.
(Amazing how 5 Supreme Court Justices could be so ignorant of our laws… forcing Americans to purchase health insurance.)
Yes, the freedom to buy and sell includes the freedom not to buy and sell.
If I refuse to do business with anyone, for any reason, it is my right to do so.
If anyone refuses to do business with me, for any reason, it is their right to do so.
Freedom is a two-way street.
We are losing that Freedom very rapidly.
Not to liberals it isn’t a two way street.
From the article above: “Ms. Wilkinson cited the press secretary’s work for the “inhumane and unethical” Trump administration.”. Ms. Wilkinson, you liberals are inhumane with partial birth abortion.
If they keep this up they will assure POTUS has a second term.
Hmmm… Methinks Red Hen be chicken-s**t.
I do think that anyone or any business has the right to choose whom to serve and not serve. The public also has the right to shun that person or business, keep their wallets snug in their pockets and watch them fail. The Red Chicken-S**t has just alienated at least 50% of their prospective customers. Stupid.
Also heard that a large percentage of the employees of the Red C-S were “immigrants” (read illegal aliens) and were consulted by the owner and voted to toss Ms. Sanders. Isn’t it democratic to toady up to illegally hired illegal aliens to come to a negative verdict on a patriot working for the President? I think a raid by ICE is in order.
Ohh. i would love to see what the left would say, if ICE DID do a raid!
The radical leftist lesbian owner who hired lesbians, homos, and a tranny does not want business from moral and traditional families, I think she will get her wish. When she is descended upon by veterans wearing MAGA shirts, caps and bandanas riding their Harley’s, shaking the little “restaurant/club” and then daring the snowflakes to tell them to leave, TV cameras need to be there.
Ooorah! Straight pipes mandatory!
You can BET the TV cameras would be there to show this “proof” of how “intolerant” and “bigoted” Conservatives are toward poor little snowflakes like this FASCIST restaurant owner. You can also REST assured that if she gets ANY pushback from her VILE behavior, she will IMMEDIATELY become “the victim” in this scenario, because THAT is what Leftist LOONS do!
And the vets should make sure they occupy all the tables and each of them just order a glass of water, kick back and relax for an hour or two.
Back when i was in the military, each base would often have a list of businesses in town, which were ‘blacklisted’ and off limits for military personnel to frequent. PERHAPS Trump’s cabinet should do the same. PUT OUT a list of businesses off limits!
“We reserve the right to serve refuse to anyone . . . !” (Stephanie Wilkinson)
https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51c8wkazBsL._SX367_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg
“We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.” That statement is generally aimed at the intoxicated, belligerent, hostile and trouble-making client. It definitely has nothing to do with a person’s politics or religion. What happened in that restaurant was a ridiculous scenario. I consider the actions of Stephanie Wilkinson foolish, disrespectful, and very poor business practice. I have some advice for you Ms Wilkinson: RESERVE YOUR PASSIONS FOR OTHER AREAS OF YOUR LIFE. DO NOT LET POLITICS CONTROL YOUR EMOTIONS. RESPECT HUMAN BEINGS. BE A WISE BUSINESS PERSON. LOVE PEOPLE. “The customer is always right,” is not necessarily to be taken literally. It is a guideline for business. You are in business. My guess is that you kissed 300 bucks good-bye. Also, respect for people is usually more important than political agendas.
While I agree with the premise that you can refuse service to anyone, we have made laws to NOT discriminate against people of color and creeds. It makes sense in most cases. Why would any restaurant in a good business, refuse a black person, or a gay person food and the usual service? But this law was made to protect people from baseless bigotry …which is really good. But to refuse service, after a family has already started to eat, because they are conservatives with jobs in the current administration..how does that figure into the law? Because opinions, beliefs and morals are not the same as yours, does that mean those people are wrong, and do you need to interpret the bigotry law to encompass all who do not agree with you? Who gave these restaurant owners the right to “JUDGE” anyone who comes in to their space? Judge not, yeast you shall be judged. And now they are on the receiving end of the judgments of so many. I saw a picture of these restaurant owners. One of them had a vagina hat on their head, and they are judging Sarah on her morals? The agree its OK to rip unborn babies from the womb, and have taxpayers pay for it all. I know MANY who would disagree with that. they say they treated her correctly- so they should expect NO LESS when they go out to eat with their family and are asked to leave because of their political beliefs.
good luck on her business thriving (not) i predict she closes doors by the 2018 electon
Wow, why isn’t there outrage on the news about this? If it was the other way around and a gay person or black was asked to leave there would be outrage. Look at what happened at Starbuck’s in Philly.
More fake news & bias agenda!!
OF course we won’t see this in the lame stream moronic media.. OTHER THAN TO praise the ‘strength of the owner’..
It is so hypocritical to say she refused service on moral grounds and that she is justified in doing so. On the other hand I am sure she would not say that a Christian baker is justified in refusing to design a cake for a same-sex wedding based on moral convictions. Liberals like to pretend to be moral when it suits them.
Why do those that scream for more tolerance, always refuse to tolerate other people’s opinions?
This place is a pricey fair-to-middling establishment co-owned by a socialist and a lesbian, and staffed by the pierced and tatted satanists, socialists and sodomites that now predominate in the deep-blue Deep State precincts of Northern Virginia. This woman obviously thought that she could make her restaurant a destination for woke Washingtonians, and fill her parking lot with Priuses and Volvos festooned with “resist” bumper stickers. Obviously any patriotic American without a turban, a taco or a tail will give this cuck and comsymp hangout a wide berth. Perhaps the party of Hillary, Hodgkinson and Hogg will have their 2020 Election Night party here for whatever marxist, mohammedan or mongrel they end up nominating, and we can watch the bolshies, bulldykes and baby-killers cry again.
Maybe a sink hole, should open underneath the restaurant, and swallow it hole. WITH THE owner and staff inside!
Hey, Stephanie….”moral conviction”? REALLY. Weren’t you wearing “pussy hats” in the pic with your husband and daughter? Was that YOU? From what I remember, ‘Pussy hats” are FOR ABORTION. Hey….how’s your internet holding up? How ‘bou your cell phone? You HAVE no morals. And you BRAGGED about what you did. Secretary Sanders would have said or written NOTHING about the incident. But YOU, just HAD TO BRAG! Well, you’re going out of business. Even that hag of a cousin won’t be able to save you. AMERICANS are TIRED of your antics. You’re hateful and childish, exactly the “assets” Saul Alinsky would exploit, but are worth NOTHING to this great nation. Can you type? God Bless America! God Bless President Trump AND Secretary Sanders!
“Why do those that scream for more tolerance, always refuse to tolerate other people’s opinions?”
@crij – That’s an easy one – because they’re liberals. They’re much too ignorant to understand that what they are doing is, well, ignorant.
Conservative in Hawaii … I too used to think they were just ignorant and didn’t know any better, but it has become more and more obvious that the democrat liberal progressives are not just ignorant people. They are all willfully, deliberately and maliciously doing all they can possibly do to undermine and destroy anything that is beneficial to the security of this nation and its citizens and legal residents. They are all, every single one of them, the most hateful and dispicable, perverted and disgusting, traitorous and cowardly excuses for human beings. I truly hope that restaurant goes belly up! Out of business! The employees actually voted to oust Sarah Sanders! So if the place is forced to close, those employees will be out of jobs. And I do not give a damn.
I agree. Just saying they are ignorant, gives them an excuse to be vile..
Why are these looney tune democrat women always so homely?? Is that the inside showing on the outside, or are they just unlucky enough to be born both unattractive & stupid? MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
The rot in their soul, rots their looks..
What is happening by leftists is by definition fascism. Perhaps people will now recognize that the fascists are of the left and not conservative. Read the book “Liberal Fascism” by Jonah Goldberg to see the case for this conclusion. Mass murderer Joseph Stalin was the one that labeled fascists as the right. Thus his slander lives on and on and on and …….
disqus, I’ve been insisting for a long time now that Fascism is JUST as LEFTIST as Communism. Hellooo – NAZI = National SOCIALIST. Fasicm is just the OTHER side of the SAME evil “coin” as Communism! Both are TOXIC and totalitarian ideologies that are the inevitable “offspring” of SOCIALISM.
Terrorist tactics to silence all opposition, slave labor camps and MASS MURDER are the inevitable POISONOUS fruits of this TOXIC vine of “Socialism”, whether you call it “Fascism” or “Communism.”
News Flash
Back in the 50’s again. The Democrats have finally gone full circle. Republicans and White Folk
To the Back of the BUS. You can’t dine or ride up front with us .
Just like the Democrats were in the 50’s makein sure all colored’s
we’re useing colored only facilities .
They of course moved the poor uneducated to the Government Plantation for monthly free money.
Happy that many minority have realized how they were played by the Democrats .
“Happy that many minority have realized how they were played by the Democrats.”
Which is a BIG part of the reason for the Leftists INSANE hatred of Pres. Trump and everybody who supports him. The Leftists are LOSING large chunks of their support base and are DESPERATELY trying to build a new one out of criminals, illegal aliens and ALL of the Leftist/globalist LOONS who hate America and wants us to be part of the one-world NWO. They are TERRIFIED that Pres. Trump–who is NOT one of them–is going to STOP their progress toward the NWO, which is, of course, the reason the majority of us VOTED FOR HIM. (I don’t count that BS about how Hillary “won” the popular vote. If you deduct all the ILLEGAL voting, DEAD people voting, etc., she damned well DID NOT “win” the popular vote!) And BECAUSE Pres. Trump committed the SIN of defeating that corrupt old crone–DESPITE the election being RIGGED in her favor–they hate us, TOO!
Mind you, understanding all of this does NOT make these LOONS any less dangerous to our liberties and our country, nor mean we do not need to OPPOSE this totalitarian BS at EVERY opportunity!