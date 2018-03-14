Restaurant charged white customers more to combat ‘racial wealth disparity’

A restaurant in New Orleans charged white customers an extra $18 in order to raise awareness about the “racial wealth disparity.”
The restaurant, Saartj, was a temporary, quick-serve lunch counter launched by Nigerian chef Tunde Wey that closed on March 4. Due to the venture’s success, he plans to reopen the pop-up shop in Detroit from April 29 to May 5.
White patrons at Saartj were presented with two options: pay $12 for lunch or a suggested $30. The extra $18 would later be redistributed to a black customer.
Seventy-eight percent of white customers chose to pay the extra fee, Mr. Wey said, citing white guilt as a key factor.
“Refusing to pay more comes off as anti-social and people don’t want to be judged for that,” Mr. Wey told Civil Eats. “People look on the other side of the till and see me standing there and they’re thinking that I’m judging them.”
Mr. Wey said white people frequently asked, “Where does the additional money that I’m paying go?”
He said this reveals a mistaken tendency on the part of white people to perceive their wealth as justly acquired.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Mistaken tendency? As if white people are going around all across the country and robbing people at gunpoint??? How about those who learn a trade or get a degree and get good jobs? They go about their daily lives “justly acquiring their wealth.
“The ownership of wealth has been contingent on taking from someone else,” the chef said, “and money doesn’t distill virtue on you.”
When prompted to take the extra money, 76 percent of black customers refused.
“A lot of the Black folks said, ‘I don’t need that money, give it to someone else who needs it,'” Mr. Wey said.
According to pre-meal surveys, a majority of Saartj diners had household incomes of about $65,000, while the median household income in New Orleans is $39,000.
Mr. Wey said the experiment’s results may have been different in a more economically diverse neighborhood.
Households headed by Asians have the highest median income in the United States at $77,900, according to data published in 2016 by the Pew Research Center. The white median household income is $71,300, while the median black and Hispanic household incomes are about $43,300.
Anyone who voluntarily pays $30.00 for a $12.00 meal is too stupid to live.
And I would have voluntarily turned around and walked out after telling that cook to keep his food and offer for someone more gullible than me cause I wasn’t biting.
I’d agree. ANY restaurant that tells me “i need to pay more cause of my white privilege, needs to be boycotted BY ALL whites”..
These would be the ones that voted for Obama just because he’s black.
Yes, your typical liberal college/highschool students who donate to any cause that will cause discord among many. I’m sure their parents are as liberal and stupid as they are.
And another thing. What does the IRS say about this? Is he paying taxes on these “donations”?
Additionally, how is that NOT SEEN as racism? Charging someone more, BASED On their race?!
#1. Negro-Americans have a better chance of excelling than
the deplorable White-Americans.
They are given preferential advantages in just about everything.
#2. The U.S.A. is a free enterprise country. NOT a communist Socialist country where the government takes everything one has and hands it out to everyone whom they please, those who work and those who don’t work. Even though the rich Liberal Democrats want to take everything one has, they are want to be exempt of giving their their stuff to the government.
#3. Now the Negro-Americans and illegal immigrants, who dropout of school, won’t work long hours, (if they work at all) and spend their spare time selling drugs and killing each other. Want and demand the same as people (White and Black) who went to school and work hard.
NO ONE deserves, free phones, free designer clothes, free cable TV, free food, free housing.
But there are many in this country think that they are entitled to all this free stuff, while OTHERS have to work and pay taxes in order for pay for all this free stuff that the Liberal Democrats give away in the attempt to buy votes and stay in corrupt power.
Keep churning out kids while you’re on welfare and drop out of school and you get to stay on the “bottom rung” no matter what color you are. By the way, “the nigerian chef” seems to be doing ok for a black guy,eh?
Hey DumbA** in New Orleans that’s called racism and discrimination, the same thing You supposedly stand against.. it is truly amazing how many DumbA** people their are in this plain mostly in the left, but like I said blind sheep just follow along.
Yet another reason for me to NOT GO to new orleans!
I simply cannot understand why anyone would feel guilty for something that happened 400 years ago! I certainly don’t feel guilty about slavery! I was not there! As for this ‘experiment’, I would have told him to shove his extra charge up his rear! I then would have left the establishment without making a purchase. Any snowflake that paid the extra should have their butts kicked. All this bending to social issues in order ‘not to offend’ is ridiculous! I don’t give a damn if I offend someone or not with my views! You have the right to disagree and I will go to war to defend that right, but I don’t care about your ‘feelings’. They are your problem, not mine.
Not only should you tell ’em to eff off but somebody should file a civil rights complain, this is blatantly illegal.
Reverse racism … Fight Back … sue the restaurant owner and put the creep OUT of Business.
Now, isn’t that just a shame!! Mustn’t forget that the sentence was only a commutation NOT a pardon. I don’t believe hosing rules require renting to convicted traitors. I’m “shocked” that some liberal group hasn’t donated a house to this “poster child”.
the new jim crow replacement
I don’t believe that 78% of white people were brick dumb enough to pay the “extra fee”. Either this guy is lying about the premise he is presenting to customers or he is lying about the 78%. Even progressive white idiots are not that dumb……..are they? Nah, even in New Orleans they can’t be that dumb.
Hmmm…you may be underestimating white liberals. Remember, they voted for Barack Obama twice and they still worship him. How dumb is that?
I doubt that any “white” customer paid the extra $18.00. He is blowing hot air up everyone’s behind. Can’t wait to see what happens when he opens his pop-up in Detroit. I doubt that any of the laid-off auto workers will be willing to donate their money to his so-called less fortunate. If I was approached with that additional “tariff” I would just pay the menu price, tell him to contribute his earnings to his own cause, because it doesn’t interest me to enrich those who won’t enrich themselves by getting a trade or a job.
I agree with you except that I would not stay and have a meal. that is a very insulting idea. I would not help his business grow.
If presented the choice I would have asked:
“Have any Black People donated to help the White People pay for their meals?”
depending on the answer:
“good, then I’ll pay half.”
or
“Well, if they won’t donate, why should I?”
This all seems a bit fishy to me. Are we sure this is accurate? WHO would pay extra under those circumstances? I don’t know anyone who would- not 78%. And then to say that the black folks wouldn’t take the money? This just is the most ridiculous story I have heard in a long time. If this were in reverse, the white people charging blacks more for anything, those white would be prosecuted.
Maybe you don’t know any liberals. I don’t have any inside information about this story but the liberals I know are dumb enough to do this.
I got a big lecture from one of them about accepting illegal aliens, as many as want to come. Now if you’re dumb enough to think that you’d be dumb enough to pay extra for a meal.
On the other hand this guy could be lying, not sure. But never, ever underestimate the stupidity of a liberal.
We have got some real brainwashed people in this nation. This man needs to be stuffed on a slow boat back to Nigeria!!!!
When offered the alternatives, I would walk out of that place and never go back. They don’t get my business.
I would never go to that place. It needs a serious boycott.
HOW IS THIS NOT RACIST? The decision is 100% based on the color of the skin! [I’m not likely to go to New Orleans, but if I did I wouldn’t give them my business!]
Had to be liberals. No sane person would accept this as a viable proposition.
Saartj restaurant, coming to Detroit from April 29 to May 5….. what a waste of time.
Anyhow, I would be glad to tell by Niggerian chef Tunde Wey to go pound sand.
Demographics is destiny. Anyone who see’s things like that and think that it won’t get much much worse when whites are a minority in our own country is drinking moon rocks. Have babies. Teach them to love their own kind. Don’t let America turn in to South Africa (or Zimbabwe/Rhodesia).
I can’t speak for anybody else, but I know that I would not have paid $30.00, for a $12.00 Lunch. As far as the guilt is concerned, I have NONE, because going back several generations, my family have NEVER been Slave owners. As a matter of fact, most of my Ancestors were poor, and needed help themselves. Are Black people under the impression that all white people were wealthy landowners with slaves, and we should all feel guilty about that ?
Even if your relatives had been slave owners, how would that reflect on you?
to answer your ?…yes…yes they are!
Now i am depressed! how do i get in on that action. i am a single father with kid in college who takes care of 69 yr old mother and i make less than 43,300 a year! thats some b.s
Only a liberal would think there was some issue here of white guilt but then we are supposed to believe they then reached into their own pockets to pay for it
It would be more believable they dined as transblacks for free
Clearly it’s a racist restaurant. Self-respecting white folks should just take their business to another establishment where they don’t judge you (or charge you) based on the color of your skin. I thought we stopped doing that back in the 50’s!
I’m confident that there are a whole lot of black families who make more than we do. Why should I subsidize someone else’s meal?
i do no believe any of that.