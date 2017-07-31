Residents Revolt after Govt. Removes “Offensive” American Flags

For as far back as anyone can remember there’s been a roadside memorial honoring military veterans along Preston Fall City Road in King County, Washington.
For more than 10 years, local residents have decorated a rock wall with American flags and POW flags – a reminder of the price that many of our countrymen have paid to keep our nation free.
Recently, someone complained to King County leaders about the sign – saying the patriotic display was “offensive.”
So, last week a King County road crew took down the display – tearing flags off the rock face.
Well, that decision did not set well with the flag-waving patriots of Preston. Hundreds joined a Facebook page urging King County to restore the memorial.
Join the discussion
I wish the Pacific Ocean would have risen 20 feet like Al Gore stated it would from “global warming. California, Washington and Oregon would be under water and we would not have to put up with the liberal communists, as they would have been shark food.
This is what this nation’s come to.. ONE person complains and every politician shows they lack any balls or spine, and offends HUNDREDS of people by complying with that one complainent’s whine… We have become a dictatorship of the minority..
I just saw a fox news segment online (could have been several months old) about scientists predicting the continental plates along the northwest are overdue for a 9.2 earthquake. Said eartgquake would create a tsunami to Japan and back here in 15 mins that should create waves large enough to swallow most of the major cities from Seattle to maybe San Francisco. One could hope.
I don’t think sharks would like that garbage.
Why would ANY government agency or official take seriously any complaint about the American flag? The only reply they should be giving is, “Well, if you feel that way about it, I would suggest immigrating to a country whose flag you find acceptable.” Personally, I would reply something along the likes of, “Just shut the #*%^ up already!”
Make American Great Again — Ban the Democrat party!
That’s what SHOULD have happened. BUT as we see all over, liberals HATE american and are more than willing to cater to the anti-american haters out there..
“Recently, someone complained….” Holy leapin’ batfish, Batman, some ‘nudist’ “complained that everyone was wearing clothes,” how are we supposed to ‘conceal’ our identities now? I’m thinking those ‘cross dressers’ will be complaining right back, so we might be o.k.?
Note, they never mentioned WHO the complainant was.. Maybe he was yet another Illegal invader,…
What are these city administrators coming to? No bls 4 sur!
I hate it when they dont put the full story on here. The link usually has a bunch of pop ups and redirects. My pc handles them fine but my phone goes balastic!
Does the American flag still fly over the capitol of Washington state? If it does, the the government there is filled with hypocrites.