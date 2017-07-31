Residents Revolt after Govt. Removes “Offensive” American Flags

For as far back as anyone can remember there’s been a roadside memorial honoring military veterans along Preston Fall City Road in King County, Washington.

For more than 10 years, local residents have decorated a rock wall with American flags and POW flags – a reminder of the price that many of our countrymen have paid to keep our nation free.

Recently, someone complained to King County leaders about the sign – saying the patriotic display was “offensive.”

So, last week a King County road crew took down the display – tearing flags off the rock face.

Well, that decision did not set well with the flag-waving patriots of Preston. Hundreds joined a Facebook page urging King County to restore the memorial.

