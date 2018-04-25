Republican wins Arizona US House seat election

Loading posts...
Republican U.S. Congressional candidate Debbie Lesko, front left, walks to the stage with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer after her congressional win, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at her home in Peoria, Ariz. Lesko ran against Democratic candidate Hiral Tipirneni for Arizona's 8th Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Trent Franks, R-Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Republican Debbie Lesko has won the special election in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, keeping the U.S. House seat in GOP control.

The former state senator on Tuesday defeated Hiral Tipirneni, a former emergency room physician. Tipernini had hoped to replicate surprising Democratic wins in Pennsylvania, Alabama and other states in a year where opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies have boosted the party’s chances in Republican strongholds.

Lesko replaces former Rep. Trent Franks, a Republican who resigned in December amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The district sprawls across western Phoenix suburbs, covering some of the most conservative areas of the red state, including the retirement community of Sun City.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

