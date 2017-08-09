Reports: FBI searched Manafort’s home, seized documents

FBI agents have raided the home of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort — in search of material pertinent to the investigation of Russian involvement in the 2016 election, sources familiar with the investigations said Wednesday.

The Washington Post reported that federal agents visited Manafort’s Alexandria, Va., home without warning on July 26 — the day after he met with the staff of the Senate’s intelligence committee.

The search warrant was wide-ranging, and agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller left with an assortment of records and materials, the Post report said.

The New York Times cited a person briefed on the matter in reporting that tax documents and foreign banking records were among the materials seized.

Among topics in Mueller’s investigation are Manafort’s work for the Ukrainian government and his role in a 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russian representatives, who said they had disparaging information regarding candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Manafort cooperated with authorities, spokesman Jason Maloni said.

The raid was executed as Manafort began turning over material to congressional committees looking into Russia’s activities in the November election.

The search warrant implies that investigators may have persuaded a federal judge that Manafort might not willingly turn over all records in response to a grand jury deposition. It could also indicate that Manafort may not receive gentle treatment by Mueller and his team, the Post report said.

Since the investigation began, Manafort and Donald Trump, Jr., have voluntarily handed over documents to the Senate’s intelligence committee in compliance with the probe. The campaign sent 20,000 pages of documents to the committee on Aug. 2, about 400 pages of which are said to be from Manafort.

