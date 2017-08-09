Reports: FBI searched Manafort’s home, seized documents

FBI agents have raided the home of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort — in search of material pertinent to the investigation of Russian involvement in the 2016 election, sources familiar with the investigations said Wednesday.
The Washington Post reported that federal agents visited Manafort’s Alexandria, Va., home without warning on July 26 — the day after he met with the staff of the Senate’s intelligence committee.
The search warrant was wide-ranging, and agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller left with an assortment of records and materials, the Post report said.
The New York Times cited a person briefed on the matter in reporting that tax documents and foreign banking records were among the materials seized.
Among topics in Mueller’s investigation are Manafort’s work for the Ukrainian government and his role in a 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russian representatives, who said they had disparaging information regarding candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
Manafort cooperated with authorities, spokesman Jason Maloni said.
The raid was executed as Manafort began turning over material to congressional committees looking into Russia’s activities in the November election.
The search warrant implies that investigators may have persuaded a federal judge that Manafort might not willingly turn over all records in response to a grand jury deposition. It could also indicate that Manafort may not receive gentle treatment by Mueller and his team, the Post report said.
Since the investigation began, Manafort and Donald Trump, Jr., have voluntarily handed over documents to the Senate’s intelligence committee in compliance with the probe. The campaign sent 20,000 pages of documents to the committee on Aug. 2, about 400 pages of which are said to be from Manafort.
This is getting to be worse than the Salem witch trials.
This is nothing more than the unethical Democrat run Mueller Special Counsel witch hunt that is just attempting to get President Trump’s campaign stategy that beat the ugly pant suits off of Hillary. The whining Democrat leakers from the swamp are simply losing in most every campaign now and will continue to sink in their own smelly sh_ _.
Comey, Mueller and his hand picked Democrat attorneys need to be severely fined and imprisoned and all tax payer monies paid to this worthless group must be returned to the US treasury for this senseless witch hunt.
So a GOP Congress authorizes a fishing expedition against Trump and his associates, based on no apparent evidence.
For 8 years they launched a total of zero fishing expeditions against Obama or Hillary.
This is personal. They lie when they say things like, “We just want to know the truth.” The truth is that Hillary lost in November and the Lefties/RINO’s can’t accept that truth and are determined to find “alternative facts”.
Which is why not a single person in the GOP is ever again worthy of getting my vote.. I couldn’t care if they came to my door BEGGING for it..
the mother of all witch hunts im affraid its going to bring the president down.
the leftist will not stop they are like terminators and i dont think most conservitives believe it.
When are they going to raid the deceitful and corrupt obama administration officials’ homes who committed actual crimes..!?
IMO never… THey woldn’t dare.
Nazi Brown-shirts at work trying to re-instate a tyrannical dictator for the left, again.
At this rate, i am ready for that world ending asteroid to hit…
And nothing on the Clinton’s criminal enterprise.
mueller and his “team” means crooked hillary supporters.
“In 2005 Mueller closed a grand jury probe into Clintons’ Pardon of Marc Rich. ‘Clinton Fixer’ James Comey was DoJ chief prosecuter in the Marc Rich pardon case.” is the subject a very interesting report on the 8/4/17 Info Wars web site. mueller and comey have been controlled by the clintons for a very long time and to pretend for one moment that they are men of integrity is ridiculous. Their current assignment is to get rid of our president.
Info Wars has been under attack by the vile lying press and their comrades in the c.i.a. Certainly Alex Jones does not present himself as a dignified journalist; however, his reports are true and therefore he is a target to be silenced by the liberal demoncrats.
Why not DWS, hrc, loretta lynch, obama and on and on and on! Why not busting their doors down? The hypocrisy of it all!
Times like this, if i had a time machine and went back to before i had the choice of joining the military or moving elsewhere, i seriously DOUBT I would have ever joined up…