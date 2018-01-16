Reporters ‘near tears’ over Trump ignored Obama’s ‘sh–show’ comments

Radio host Rush Limbaugh came out swinging on Monday against “phony” media outrage over President Trump’s language behind closed doors.
The man behind “the golden EIB microphone” says last week’s “sh—hole” remarks attributed to the president during policy negotiations have spotlighted media bias yet again. Mr. Limbaugh told millions of listeners that racism claims and concerns over presidential rhetoric are all part of an act.
“These people talk this way every day to themselves talking about us,” Mr. Limbaugh said. “They think Mississippi is a hellhole. They think Alabama is a hellhole. They think flyover country is for bitter clinger redneck reprobates. They talk this way all the time. I don’t think Anderson Cooper almost crying was genuine. I don’t even think these people are news anchors. I think they are actors. I actually now believe that not only is the daily so-called news a soap opera, but the journalists reporting it on television are actors. […] Anderson Cooper learned how to fake the near tears.”
Mr. Limbaugh’s commentary comes just days after Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois claimed Mr. Trump made racist comments about Haiti and African nations. The radio host said that CNN and other networks did not show similar outrage when former President Obama referred to war-torn Libya as a “sh—show” during an Atlantic interview published in April 2016.
“Barack Hussein Obama, the hero of refinement and sophistication and temperament to all of these people on the left, refers to Libya as an excrement show,” Mr. Limbaugh said. “He refers to a country, not as an excrement hole, but as an excrement show. Nine times you find that word in this Atlantic story, and I don’t remember anybody being upset about the way the president was speaking. ‘It’s so demeaning. We don’t want presidents talking this way.’ Nine times.”
“These people act like they are the pristine examples of decorum and propriety, like it’s just so beyond the pale that anybody would ever use that word as a president in the Oval Office,” the radio host continued. “And yet you can boing interns all day and all night and have it said to be nobody’s business. […] The outrage is phony because they have become actors.”
Mr. Trump told Twitter followers on Monday that Mr. Durbin “totally misrepresented what was said” during negotiations.
“Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military,” Mr. Trump wrote regarding the Democrat.
Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2018
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The President should bar Senator Durbin from attending any future meetings.
Anderson Cooper stop being drama queen and just report the news without editorial comments. I think that the country should stop using foul language altogether. Society is getting accustomed to using four letter words every other word.
[The President should bar Senator Durbin from attending any future meetings}
And extend it to ALL these idiots boycotting his state of the union AND who boycotted his inauguration.
obama tried to turn America into a third-world s—hole but President Trump stopped him..!!
Too bad it wasn’t soon enough..
There are excrement holes in the Congress. People like Durbin, Lindsey RINO Graham and Jeff Flake, who want open borders and screw the American Citizen and the United States!
I have been to Haiti on numerous occasions, and it has always been, from my very first time there, what I referred to as the “arm pit of the world.” Since there are so many Haitians wanting to leave, and some leaving Haiti, they must agree of my assessment of their homeland, Haiti..
While stationed in Gulfport (with the Seabees) one of my sister NMCB units deployed 100 people to Haiti after that quake, and ALL OF THEM said the same thing.. IT was an armpit.. FULL of trash..
“Jack Boot” Durbin is a professional liar.
CNN anchors get tearful over Trump supposedly calling Haiti a ****hole. Oh, such language!
But as you see in the clip. they literally plastered that word on the television for at least two days. They didn’t allegedly do it. You can see the proof in the video. I saw it for myself. They actually put the text on the screen and had “expert” after “expert” come on and use that word on television repeatedly.
Oh yes, while it’s still fresh in my mind. This latest episode of Saturday Night Live had Sam Rockwell as the host, and he accidentally (?) dropped the F-bomb on live network television.
NSFW at 2:50
LINK
I actually watched the show. He actually said this. I can verify and attest to the accuracy of this video.
Where is the Media’s puritanical outrage against Sam Rockwell? Did he swear because he;s a racist? Will BLM and Antifa do protest marches against him?
Of course not. He’s one of them. He can literally say anything and it’s no problem.
Then i say if they cry like this on natl tv, they are too Emotionally unstable TO be a journalist!
Whether he said it or not I have only one question. Is it true and if it is then why are we talking about it? Political Correctness?
Where’s all the self-righteous indignation and outrage over all the money the Clinton Foundation and its cronies pocketed after the Haitian earthquake when they took untold millions if not billions to help rebuild the country and left a vast portion of the construction unfinished and skipped off whistling with all the aid money that was donated? Or do they want to blame President Trump for that too?!? If they could I am more than sure they would. These people in the MSM are so full of feces its not even funny. Poor Alisyn Camerota shedding tears over some post made by Neo-Con Anti-Trumper Bill Kristol. She would be completely laughable if not completely pathetic. If Trump even made the s-hole comment which I don’t believe in the first place but if he did he was referring to the third world countries as such not the immigrants from those countries. The reason most of those countries remain s-holes is because they have government leaders who enrich themselves with the foreign aid they have been receiving for years instead of building infrastructure.