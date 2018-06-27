Report: Sarah Sanders to receive Secret Service protection

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to get Secret Service protection at her home as early as Wednesday, according to a report.

A law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Tuesday evening that the Secret Service will deploy agents to her home on a temporary basis. It was unclear how long the security detail will last, and a Secret Service spokesman declined to confirm any details, telling the Daily News he cannot comment on “protective operations” for “security purposes.”

Sanders did not respond to emailed questions.

The top Trump administration spokeswoman has been making national headlines since she was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va., on Saturday because of the owner’s aversion to her line of work.

Sanders, 35, said she “politely left” the 26-seat eatery while discussing the incident on Monday.

“I was asked to leave because I worked for President Trump,” Sanders told reporters at the White House. “We are allowed to disagree but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm, and this goes for all people regardless of politics.”

The Red Hen booting has set off a national dialogue on civility in politics in the Trump era.

The President struck a much less diplomatic tone than Sanders, complaining over Twitter about the Red Hen’s “filthy canopies, doors and windows.”

