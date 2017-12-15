A well-known women’s rights lawyer sought to arrange compensation from donors and tabloid media outlets for women who made or considered making sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump during the final months of the 2016 presidential race, according to documents and interviews.
California lawyer Lisa Bloom’s efforts included offering to sell alleged victims’ stories to TV outlets in return for a commission for herself, arranging a donor to pay off one Trump accuser’s mortgage and attempting to secure a six-figure payment for another woman who ultimately declined to come forward after being offered as much as $750,000, the clients told The Hill.
Read more of this exclusive to The Hill
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Report: Prominent lawyer sought donor cash for two Trump accusers,
Join the discussion
This is basically bribing women to make blatantly false or embellished statements. At the very least, she should be disbarred.
Not just disbarred, but JAILED..
Disbarred, prosecuted, and imprisoned for bribery, and conspiracy to commit liable.
“Nothing is so strongly fortified that it cannot be taken by money” – Cicero
Apparently even the American Presidency falls under this category.
Lisa Hollywood Bloom trying to get money from various sources, including the DNC, to pay her clients so they will testify against Trump. This witch Bloom, should be disbarred from practicing law and then she should be thrown in prison!
They first tried to find women among their ranks to do it for free because they were of good character but finding none, they had to resort to hiring those whom would prostitute themselves
And imo the DONORS who were willing to pony money out, to pay them should be found JUST AS GUILTY for encouraging fraudulent charges… AND GO TO JAIL FOR The same length of time!
And her Mom is Gloria Allred (sp)…apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Both should be in jail.. Long enough by the time they come out, they are ready to go in the old folks home!
Sure, they solicited funds… Gloria Allred’s an expensive feminist-sex-issue-chasing lawyer.
Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom, and far too many additional lawyers subvert, pervert, and insult the law, justice, and the integrity of both by such grossly mendacious, unethical acts, not to forget their own greed trumping all other considerations. If the reports about Bloom are true, then, yes, she ought to be disbarred for attempting to bribe prospective witnesses in return for pre-determined testimony.
And what do they all have in common! ALL are dems!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!