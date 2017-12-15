Loading posts...
Home News Report: Prominent lawyer sought donor cash for two Trump accusers
Now reading: Report: Prominent lawyer sought donor cash for two Trump accusers
Report: Prominent lawyer sought donor cash for two Trump accusers
Lisa Bloom, right, pictured with Kathy Griffin of Trump severed head fame.

Report: Prominent lawyer sought donor cash for two Trump accusers

A well-known women’s rights lawyer sought to arrange compensation from donors and tabloid media outlets for women who made or considered making sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump during the final months of the 2016 presidential race, according to documents and interviews.

California lawyer Lisa Bloom’s efforts included offering to sell alleged victims’ stories to TV outlets in return for a commission for herself, arranging a donor to pay off one Trump accuser’s mortgage and attempting to secure a six-figure payment for another woman who ultimately declined to come forward after being offered as much as $750,000, the clients told The Hill.

Read more of this exclusive to The Hill

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Report: Prominent lawyer sought donor cash for two Trump accusers, 9.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  2. Lisa Hollywood Bloom trying to get money from various sources, including the DNC, to pay her clients so they will testify against Trump. This witch Bloom, should be disbarred from practicing law and then she should be thrown in prison!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

  3. They first tried to find women among their ranks to do it for free because they were of good character but finding none, they had to resort to hiring those whom would prostitute themselves

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    • And imo the DONORS who were willing to pony money out, to pay them should be found JUST AS GUILTY for encouraging fraudulent charges… AND GO TO JAIL FOR The same length of time!

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

  6. Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom, and far too many additional lawyers subvert, pervert, and insult the law, justice, and the integrity of both by such grossly mendacious, unethical acts, not to forget their own greed trumping all other considerations. If the reports about Bloom are true, then, yes, she ought to be disbarred for attempting to bribe prospective witnesses in return for pre-determined testimony.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts