Report: NFL owners explore ousting Jerry Jones over Goodell opposition

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has waged a war with the NFL over the possible extension of Roger Goodell’s contract. Now, other NFL owners are firing back.
According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, some NFL owners have explored ousting Jones from his control over the Cowboys:
A league source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that multiple owners already have been discussing the possibility, which flows from Article VIII of the NFL’s Constitution & Bylaws. Specifically, Section 8.13 authorizes the Commissioner to determine that an owner “has been or is guilty of conduct detrimental to the welfare of the League or professional football.” If the Commissioner believes the available sanction (a $500,000 fine) is “not adequate or sufficient,” the Commissioner may refer the issue to the NFL’s Executive Committee, which has the power to compel “[c]ancellation or forfeiture of the franchise in the League of any member club involved or implicated,” with a directive to sell the team.
Florio also wrote that any such move would guarantee years of litigation.
Jones has pushed back against the NFL possibly extending Goodell’s contract, even hiring lawyer David Boies and threatening a potential lawsuit if the transaction goes through.
Other owners, according to Florio, are upset with Jones because they believe he encouraged Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter to blame the NFL for failing pizza sales.
Forced sales of sports franchises are extremely rare. If a team switches hands, most owners choose to sell by choice. The NBA successfully forced former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling to sell in 2014 after he was caught making racist remarks on tape.
With current state of Numpty Felon League, that would be like “Chi-Chi” (anyone remember that chain of Mexi-restos?) telling a barely-scraping-by (while chain’s overall looks somewhere between Pan-Am and DoomPete***) franchise-owner that that franchise is being revoked.
*** officiously known as Dome Petroleum, a Calgary-based oil company infamous in 1980s for its huge losses, propping-up by Ottawa (which had been causative of its trainwreck through National Energy Policy) and eventual (1988) buyout by Amoco
So finally someone has the gumption to stand up to these overpaid hacks, and the rest of the owners want him ousted for it?? SHOWS JUST where their loyalties lie.. NOT WITH THE USA or is military/LE.. BUT WITH THUGS and scumbags..
I have never been a fan of Jerry Jones but at least he understood that the NFL is an entertainment business and not a social/political platform for a bunch of coddled overpaid narcissistic brats. This is just one more reason to stop watching or supporting anything to do with the NFL. I thought that most people that were millionaires/billionaires would have a small amount of business sense but that doesn’t seem to be the case here. HANG IN THERE JERRY.
With the NFL upside down, what did you expect? hopefully Jerry can start his own American football league and those other rich owners will go broke and sell their teams. While Goodall (ha ha. I know dell) files around like a chimpanzee in his shiny new jet.
And we have yet to see Jerry actually ENFORCE his “I will punish anyone who disses the flag” Statement. So was that all just bluster on his part?
its going to be funny watching the nfl eat its self.
One of the more stupid actions (and there have been many) this year. The Dallas Cowboys routinely draw record viewership numbers. Great marketing strategy, NFL owners……kill off one of your most popular draws!! Am SO hoping the No Fans Left organization eats itself over this year…..
I am just wondering. Are those fans showing up in record numbers, ONLY doing so cause of his ‘strong statement’, and FORGETTING THAT He actually took a knee with his players?
ACTIONS speak louder than words!
The National Football Thug League is a drama queen act. The owners and Roger Goodell are gutless cowards and the employee thugs are running the drama queen act!