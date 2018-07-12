Report: Brett Kavanaugh incurred credit card debt buying Washington Nationals tickets

If the Washington Nationals wind up with a case before the U.S. Supreme Court — the MASN revenue dispute with the Baltimore Orioles, for example — they might soon have a die-hard fan voting on the case.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh, appointed to the high court this week by President Trump pending Senate approval, apparently is enough of a Nats fan to have gone into debt over love of watching Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Max Scherzer.
According to a report Wednesday in The Washington Post based on his financial disclosure forms, Judge Kavanaugh incurred tens of thousands of dollars of credit card debt, which the White House attributed to a desire to see curly W’s in person.
White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah told The Post that Judge Kavanaugh bought season tickets and playoff tickets for himself and a “handful” of friends, which, along with some home improvements, accounted for most of that debt. The 81-game season ticket packages run as high as $6,000 each for the best seats at Nationals Park.
The actual disclosure forms themselves do not require an explanation of the source of debts.
“In 2016, Kavanaugh reported having between $60,000 to $200,000 in debt accrued over three credit cards and a personal loan. Each credit card held between $15,000 to $50,000 in debt, and a Thrift Savings Plan loan was between $15,000 to $50,000,” the Post reported, going on to explain that the accounts were in 2017 either cleared or reduced to less than what federal disclosure rules require.
According to Mr. Shah, Judge Kavanaugh’s friends have reimbursed him for their share of the tickets and he also no longer purchases the season tickets.
Reaction to the Post story by conservatives on Twitter was rather negative.
Matthew Schmitz, a senior editor at First Things magazine, asked “is the problem that he’s not rich or that he likes baseball?”
James Hasson, a former Army captain and law-school graduate who writes for the conservative site The Federalist, also referred to an earlier Post story and said “the only thing these reports have done is make me want to get a beer with the guy.”
“So far, WaPo’s reported that Kavanaugh: (1) joked about keg stands and drinking on the beach in high school. (2) Used his credit card to buy a lot of baseball tickets for himself and his friends and paid it off the next year. …is the scandal that he seems normal and relatable? Is the fact that he’s not a millionaire and would have the lowest net worth on the Supreme Court supposed to make average Americans think less of him? Pretty sure the effect would be the opposite,” he wrote over two tweets.
But Daniel Foster, a contributing editor at National Review Online, “agreed” with the story and insisted that “we deserve a Supreme Court Justice who isn’t bought and paid for by Big Pretzel.”
I’m liking the guy more and more!
well thats just un-acceptable.
is that all they have on this man?
what a joke.
BUT at least he went into debt on his OWN dime, not the tax payers, like so many commucrats do.
AND WHY SHOULD IT MATTER that he went into debt on a CREDIT card, to buy tickets to a big event?? MANY AMERICANS do so, year after year.
One of my former naval buddies, went into 8k debt, just to get a plane ticket down under, to go on a 4 city concert tour.. Forgot which bands he went to see..
I know others who went, 20k or so in debt, renewing their season tickets for their local baseball/basketball teams..
SO WHAT exactly is wrong about that?
Must be a slow “NEWs” Day.
This shows one how superficial the Fake News media is!
I guess you folks don’t have any better thing to write about so you just had to make up a “story”! I am bored to tears.
So what!!!!!! Is this supposed to make him ineligible to b on the Supreme Court??? Poor libs they will just grasp at anything. Even a silly story like this. I think its about time they investigate The Clintons spending habits AND report how they became Millionaires
Or just get rid of the Media entirely. It’s not the same as the Press that is protected in the 1st Amendment. It needs to go.
OMG! I heard he went to McDonalds with his kids! He must be eliminated because he charged the meal, and if McDonalds ever comes up in a Supreme Court case, well, it’s obvious he likes McDonalds!
Lol. You just know some libtard somewhere, is saying “Yes, that’s exactly how it should be. He went to Mc’ds, so is unfit to be on the court”..