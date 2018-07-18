VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Repairing the Foundation!,
Repairing the Foundation!
- Michael Ramirez
Psalm 11:2-3
[2] For, lo, the wicked bend their bow, they make ready their arrow upon the string, that they may privily shoot at the upright in heart.
[3] If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?
We absolutely must restore the foundations of our society.