Rep. Luis Gutierrez’s threat: ‘Get ready, our movement is coming’

Easy there, congressman.
Rep. Luis Gutierrez, the guy whom illegals love, denounced President Donald Trump for immigration controls — and then some.
Read his remarks. This is why the left has the reputation for being deranged.
“For me,” Gutierrez said, during remarks at Chicago’s Lincoln United Methodist Church, noted by Breitbart, “the major criminal that exists in the United States of America is called Donald Trump — he lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue at the White House.”
Gutierrez was speaking in context of the fate of illegals in America, who were sheltered under Barack Obama but who are now at risk of deportation under Trump.
It’s reminiscent of the biblical time Pilate asked the crowd to choose between Jesus or Barabbas. Illegal-loving Gutierrez would’ve chosen the thief, as well.
He went on: “And we’re going to take actions today, and we’re going to take actions tomorrow. And there will soon be a majority in the House of Representatives, and I am going to make sure that I am there, to make sure of one thing, that we write those articles of impeachment and take him to trial before the Senate and eliminate him as president of the United States of America.”
Can anyone say crime?
‘Cause not to intrude on the fantasy — but Trump’s not yet committed any crime worthy of impeachment.
Oh well, Gutierrez was on a roll, as they say.
Apparently, he cited Gandhi and then — and this is pretty interesting — claimed that he personally would “not allow Donald Trump and all of his cronies that he surrounds himself with from Wall Street … to determine the future of 1.2 million people.”
In other words: Gutierrez is vowing to become the one-man savior of 1.2 million illegals. It’s Gutierrez versus The President — and Gutierrez, in his mind, has already won.
“You want to know what a criminal is?” he thundered. “Someone who takes health care away from 33 million people … somebody who puts in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency someone who takes their orders from polluters … someone who uses his executive authority to turn away people fleeing devastation … have you seen the children? … have you seen the faces of those fleeing Syria?”
He referenced the Black Lives Matter movement as his motivation.
“They paved the way,” he said, “and we can do that and we can do so much more.”
He called for “peaceful” resistance to Trump’s immigration controls — but then called for occupation in the streets and offices of government. Go figure. Only in a far leftist’s mind do the two jibe.
“I’m ready to occupy whatever it is you have to occupy,” he said. “Whether it’s an office, whether it’s a building, whether it’s a street — but we will do what we need to do in order to make our case resoundingly clear to the American public. … Get ready, our movement is coming to somewhere in your neighborhood.”
That’s quite a threat. Particularly when the inspiration is the violent Black Lives Matter movement.
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why the left is considered lunatic.
Join the discussion
Lock and load…
My sentiments exactly.
gadsen i am affraid its going to come to that very soon.
god help us.
I’m in
So here we have a RABID illegal alien sympathizer, who’s entire family is guilty of ID THEFT, and he tells the President “Beware we are coming”>>>
IMO HE should be the one being told, BEWARE they are coming… AS Trump should have INS and the FBI Round up him and his ENTIRE BLOODY family for breaking our laws…
They keep begging for an all-out Civil War. Be careful what you wish for.
As my dad says, “We ain’t played Cowboys and Illegal Aliens yet.”
Gutierrez sure is a typical deranged Liberal Democrat, just like their loser “Crooked Hillary”.
If it weren’t for the numerous radical Democrat “snowflakes” that are foolish enough to buy into their insane perception of reality, these people’s ranting would be humorous.
Luis Gutierrez is a disgrace to moral intelligent life.
Deport the illegals. And, have them take Gutierrez with them. Gutierrez is just a verbal bomb thrower. As a Congressman who takes an oath to uphold the US Constitution and the laws of the United States, what is it that he doesn’t understand about illegal..!?
And since he ADMITS time and time again, his ENTIRE family has USED STOLEN/FAKE ids, he should be arrested merely for encouraging ID theft, and NOT upholding his oath to defend this nation’s laws…
HELL does anyone know if he is even a US citizen?? And if not, WHAT IN THE HELL is he doing serving as a Representative of the people?
This clown is angry because the “Give Away Train” has left the station, and the bozos expect the USA to come to their aid in Puerto Rico where they squandered away their budget.
IMO he is angry cause he fears that since his family is here illegally, and Trump is getting rid of other illegal invaders, he will lose all of his voter base..
What keeps these people from choking to death on their own hypocrisy when they take their oath of office? It’s quite obvious that he didn’t mean it when he swore to defend this country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I can’t speak for any one else but when I said those word 40+ years ago I meant it and I still do today.
chuckyb, and they still don’t give a darn about the Oath to Protect and Defend the Constitution! THEY should be tried for treason and kicked out of office. What utter jerks is the loud mouth G and his commie/lib/RINO friends.
Treason no.. PERJURY, hell yes..
Luis, thank you for letting us know your movement is ready. You are quite informative..
I do think such a realization is best shared with your proctologist or perhaps a gay partner.
regards,
nuts2you
I guess it’s a horrible confession, but I’m breathing a sigh of relief. From his mouth frothing proclamations I assumed he was from the L.A. area, where I live. He’s not even Californian. That means there’s one less of them here. Unless you live here, you may not understand or appreciate that sentiment.
Another swamp creature that needs to be removed from the swamp. http://freebeacon.com/politics/gutierrez-paid-wife-400-000-from-campaign-funds/
OK, Luis, a return match for the battle of San Jacinto. (I’m betting Santa Ana will again be captured while trying to escape the rout dressed as a woman.)
Luis feels Trump is the criminal because he’s ignoring actual law, such as the Constitution he swore an oath to (yeah right). Trump on the other hand is working with the actual deportation laws, not the imagined laws that the “wise latino” brought with him from who knows where in favor of actual laws made by actual representatives of We The People.