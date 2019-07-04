Home » News

Rep. Justin Amash quits GOP after seeking impeachment inquiry of Trump

GOPUSA StaffUnited Press International Posted On 11:35 am July 4, 2019
Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., watches from the dais on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2019(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, who is the only Republican in Congress backing an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, said on the Fourth of July he is declaring his independence from the GOP.

Amash, who has served in Michigan’s 3rd District since 2011, wrote about his decision in an commentary in The Washington Post.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” Amash wrote. “No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system – and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it.”

In May, he became the first current Republican congressional lawmaker to join Democrats calling for an impeachment inquiry. He wrote five tweets, after reading Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, that he believes Trump engaged in obstruction of justice.

Here are my principal conclusions:1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances.4. Few members of Congress have read the report.- Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

On Thursday morning, Trump reacted to Amash’s decision, posted his views on twitter.

Amash, a staunch libertarian, plans to run as an independent.

With this status, he wouldn’t have to compete in the primary to run in the general election for a sixth term. During a town hall in Grand Rapids, which is in his district, he said it is “very difficult” to run as an independent in Michigan. He noted straight-ticket voting and requirements for third-party candidates to get on the ballot.

“Most Americans are not rigidly partisan and do not feel well represented by either of the two major parties,” he wrote in his commentary. “Preserving liberty means telling the Republican Party and the Democratic Party that we’ll no longer let them play their partisan game at our expense.”

In the article, Amash didn’t mention the president. He also blasted his Republican colleagues for not backing an impeachment inquiry in the House.

“The Republican Party, I believed, stood for limited government, economic freedom and individual liberty — principles that had made the American Dream possible for my family,” he wrote. “In recent years, though, I’ve become disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it. The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions.”

He stepped down from the House Freedom Caucus, a group of roughly three dozen hardline conservatives in which he was a founding member.

“I have the highest regard for them and they’re my close friends,” Amash told CNN shortly after he informed the HFC board of his decision. “I didn’t want to be a further distraction for the group.”

11 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
11:39 am July 4, 2019 at 11:39 am

“Most Americans are not rigidly partisan………”

No, but the idiots who would vote for YOU are!

America weeps
America weeps
12:14 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:14 pm

Did anyone notice that Amash’s impeach Trump tantrum started just after the President announced the tariffs against China. Before that no one outside of Michigan ever heard of him. Why do you suppose that was?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/figures-trump-hating-rep-justin-amash-holds-personal-business-interests-in-china/

What a surprise. Just another RINO *** going down the swamp drain courtesy of President Trump. Good riddance!

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:04 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    The down-voting troll is here.
    Is it because the welfare office is closed on the 4th
    and, if so, which side of the desk is the Troll’s chair located?

      JoAnn Graham
      oleteabag
      1:46 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:46 pm

      That “down-voting,” one-starring TROLL has been very ACTIVE this week, Max daddy. It has been EVERYWHERE on GOPUSA this week–ESPECIALLY on ANY post having anything to do with patriotism!

overlord
overlord
12:53 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:53 pm

Independent? Justin – you’re not fooling anyone. Just change to the Communist party.

rockthistown
rockthistown
12:58 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:58 pm

One of the great mysteries of the universe is how this maroon got elected in the first place. Space invaders must be voting in his district.

mack2
mack2
1:01 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:01 pm

Well duh! Because of his ‘anti-everything-and-anything Trump’ his constitutes have made it pretty clear they won’t re-elect him – so he can’t run as a Republican if he still wants his high-paying do-nothing job in politics.

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
1:44 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:44 pm

Well, FINALLY one of these Demmunists-in-sheep’s-clothing QUITS pretending to be a Republican! However, he’s LYING if he says he is an “independent,” too. I’m SURE he is part of Nancy Pelosi’s–or WORSE, AOC’s–stable of America-hating SHEEP.

billm622
billm622
2:08 pm July 4, 2019 at 2:08 pm

Bye Justin, don’t let the door hit you in the ***!

georgeharris
georgeharris
3:08 pm July 4, 2019 at 3:08 pm

Justin Amash may in fact be a RINO. However, a lot of what he said is true. Congress is too partisan and has been for quite some time. It is certainly rare that a member of Congress votes for a bill proposed by the opposing party.
I like the idea of a viable third party. Unfortunately, it would take some time for such a party to become viable. Who knows what damage would be done in the meantime? Usually such a candidate siphons many more votes from one candidate than the other, essentially helping one of the candidates to get elected rather easily instead of in a close race.

artw45
artw45
3:27 pm July 4, 2019 at 3:27 pm

Oh how I wish McCain would have that honest. If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and votes like a socialist dem, slither back into the swamp with the rest of the snakes!

