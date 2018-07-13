Rep. Gohmert to Strzok: How many times did you lie to your wife about Lisa Page?

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert on Thursday blasted FBI agent Peter Strzok for his affair with former FBI attorney Lisa Page, drawing outrage from his Democratic cohorts.

Mr. Strzok was testifying before the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees investigating the FBI and Justice Department’s role investigating the 2016 presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and President Trump.

During a question, Mr. Gohmert accused Mr. Strzok of lying under oath and embarrassing the FBI.

“You’ve embarrassed them,” the Texas Republican said. “You’ve embarrassed yourself. I can’t help wonder when I see you looking there with a little smirk, how many times did you look so innocent into your wife’s eyes and lie to her about —”

This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Times.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

GOP Rep. Makes Strzok Hold Dramatic Re-enactment of His Anti-Trump Texts in following video.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]