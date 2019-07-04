Home » News

Rep. Frederica Wilson wants you prosecuted if you tell a joke about her online

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am July 4, 2019
Rep. Frederica Wilson has no love for social media’s meme-makers and pranksters — she literally wants them prosecuted.

The Florida Democrat weighed in on free speech issues this week and told an audience that it should be illegal to mock lawmakers.

“Those people who are online making fun of members of Congress are a disgrace,” she said while speaking in Homestead. “We’re gonna shut them down and work with whoever it is to shut them down, and they should be prosecuted. You cannot intimidate members of Congress, frighten members of Congress. It is against the law, and it’s a shame in this United States of America.”

Footage of the remarks was viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

Over five thousand people replied to the video shared by The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra.

Some responses include:

“They really think they are kings and queens. More like privileged little dictators.” “That’s for tyrannical governments.” “Obviously a very strong proponent of the First Amendment. Wilson proves, again, she is utterly clueless.” “Having an opinion is against the law? Huh? What else will Democrat’s outlaw?”

The Democrat’s comments come against a political backdrop in which Twitter announced new rules for government officials.

New policy effective June 27 seeks to “protect the health of the public conversation” by hiding messages deemed unacceptable.

“Asked who besides President Trump would be affected by this rule, [a Twitter] spokesperson said the company discussed internally whether to publish a list of possible accounts, but ultimately decided not to,” Real Clear Politics reported Tuesday. “Asked why, the spokesperson said Twitter would not comment further. As to whether the list includes more Republican accounts than Democratic ones, the company said its selection criteria were nonpartisan, but declined to comment on the list’s makeup and said it would not permit external review.”

GOPUSA Editor's Note: This is not the first time we have seen Frederica Wilson in the news.

Attention seeking congresswoman misplays the race card

Florida Dem Says She’s ‘A Rock Star’ After White House Attacks

MadeinAmerica33
MadeinAmerica33
12:23 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:23 pm

Maybe if the law makers did their JOBS to protect our Nation and the USA Citizens, and STOP the invasion of illegal immigrants, they would not get made fun of.

Close down all immigration, and immediately turn illegals around, NO MORE TAX Dollars to illegals period.

    Ronald Kurth
    Ronald Kurth
    1:18 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    You are a punchline, Lady!!!

      kentlawson
      kentlawson
      1:49 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:49 pm

      So true Ronald ! FredFREAKa is a complete clownshow all by herself! Not to mention the rest of those delusional zombies!

Bob Wolff
Bob Wolff
12:30 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:30 pm

This rodeo clown is beyond laughable. There, I just made fun of you. Prosecute me, B*tch!

rockthistown
rockthistown
12:33 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:33 pm

Love the hat, Frederica, but the shrill voice has got to go! If Congress wasn’t such a disgrace, we wouldn’t be making fun of you!

tremors1
tremors1
12:41 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:41 pm

That’s the sort of laws that tin pot dictators make. She seems to forget that we have the Constitutional right to call anything we like even including a dumb-*** n*****. She is an effing joke.

    Disgustedoldconservative
    Disgustedoldconservative
    1:12 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    Tremors1. I dislike Rep Wilson and the Dem legislators like her who “hate” America and want to change our constitution. They are for anything that allows illegal immigration into our country and giving as much as possible “free” to hopefully secure the illegal vote. True Americans must stand up to this treasonous mentality. However, I do not think making comments such as your last sentence is going to do any good except to incite her and her dumbed down followers. Let’s take the higher road and show that we are the force and foundation for future generations of True Americans.

      tremors1
      tremors1
      2:39 pm July 4, 2019 at 2:39 pm

      Disgusted – I’ve always tried to be civil, but trying to be nicer or better than them has gotten us exactly nowhere. We on the country loving side or true Americans as you put it have for far too many years given the likes of Rep Wilson the benefit of doubt regarding their patriotism and where has it gotten us? Nowhere. The failure of true Americans to fight has emboldened the left and they push more and more of their insane ideas on the country. The real problem is that the majority of the Republicans elected end up as RINOs, more concerned about “going along to get along” and being re-elected so they can stay on the politicians’ gravy train. I’ve reached an age where I am tired of being civil to those that are hell bent on destroying our country. I am not that concerned for myself but for my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. I left Kommiefornia a couple of years ago because they have turned paradise into a third world **** hole. I’m too old to move again so what’s left is to either give up or fight. I chose to fight.

Richard Pierce
Richard Pierce
12:47 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:47 pm

She is a Joke. Can she be prosecuted?

overlord
overlord
12:51 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:51 pm

Frederica Wilson – Newest little Napoleon in Congress. Bow to me you people scum. You’d better not make fun of me or off with your head!

Seriously people, why is ANYONE voting for Democrats?

Timothy Toroian
Timothy Toroian
12:53 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:53 pm

She misread the Constitution? Or has she read it at all? She and most other members seem to have forgotten the oath of office they took, the one to honor this Constitution, articulated in Article VI, clause III. Do these clowns get elected and then forget where they live?

fromo1946
fromo1946
12:55 pm July 4, 2019 at 12:55 pm

What a self-pompous idiot, she’s a walking talking bad joke on society! That’s the problems with these idiot lawmakers, they really think they’re all that, get her and Mad Max out of the political arena…

    Sobmck
    Sobmck
    2:49 pm July 4, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    fromo:
    She thought she had the inside track to notoriety and endless mention from the Manure Stream Media by wearing everything from a red Stetson to a pimp hat but then she was overshadowed by a filthy muslim wearing a towel. HEH !
    Maybe if she wore a diver’s helmet………. ?

Pete Krow
Pete Krow
1:04 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:04 pm

Don’t have to mock/tell a joke about her. Put a picture of her on the internet and people viewing it laugh automatically.

drifterdan
drifterdan
1:11 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:11 pm

There is a reason people make jokes about Congress…It is a joke. A sick one, but, never less a joke. Poor little snowflake can’t take a joke, about her, but, it is ok to make jokes about OUR President! Quick, call her a Waaambulence.

gideonrockwell
gideonrockwell
1:11 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:11 pm

Wilson is not only all hat and no horse, there is nothing in the skull under that hat. If you took her and fellow grinning idiots Pelosi, Water, Lee, and Ocasio-Psychotika and combined their brain power , they couldn’t run a one hole outhouse without screwing it up. Not only do we have a GOD given right to free speech, but there are a large number of people in Congress who seem to have forgotten they are the people’s servant and not the Aristocracy. Time for a national referendum to revamp Congress and bring it back to the Founders’ vision.

danfromohio
danfromohio
1:13 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:13 pm

Democrsts,progressives,liberals hate our country,our constitution,our bill of rights,our freedoms,Almighty God..all they want is power.I see a war in this country in the very near future.

FrankC
FrankC
1:15 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:15 pm

This from the woman who mocks rodeo clowns every time she goes out in public.

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    1:32 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:32 pm

    😀 😀 😀 😀 Well SAID, FrankC! 😀 😀 😀 😀

Big Ed
Big Ed
1:18 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:18 pm

Frederica Wilson wants people who make fun of important government people, like her, to be punished by the law. I think important government people, like her, should be punished by the law if ignorance and incompetence are what they become known for.

Fightforfreedom
Fightforfreedom
1:21 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:21 pm

It is funny how Democrat’s believe in free speech as long as you agree with them. I am sure she would feel exempt if she said anything about Trump or republicans. Besides, since they have the intelligence of a rock, it is such an easy target.

    Sobmck
    Sobmck
    2:53 pm July 4, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    What’s her name ? ? Freaka ?

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
1:23 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:23 pm

Frederica along with her anti-Constitution leftist demented Democrat party is a joke and huge disgrace to this republic. Making fun of her is easy, but trying to take away our God-given rights as enumerated in our Bill of Rights shows how abjectly she hates our freedoms and thinks she is a privileged class, which she is not. After all, her name is not Hillary.

SamuraiSpirit712
SamuraiSpirit712
1:26 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:26 pm

Will this include our President Trump,
Democrats in Congress, protecting the devils and killing the angels,

disqus_JeBU6ZF7tB
disqus_JeBU6ZF7tB
1:28 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:28 pm

That silly b!tch she might as well be wearing a brown shirt with a twisted cross on one collar and a pair of lighting bolts on the other.
I apologize to for insulting female K-9’s.

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
1:29 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:29 pm

Fredericka “Talk to the Hat” Wilson, I know you’re a MORON, a CLOWN and a BUFFOON with your STUPID cowboy hats and matching “boutonnieres” and that you know NOTHING about American history, but there’s this little thing in the Constitution called the Bill of Rights that GUARANTEES me the freedom to make fun of you–and you are sooo STUPID that you deserve every bit of it. How did a MORON like you ever get elected to Congress? Oh, right. DEMOCRATS. Speaking of MORONS. America-HATING morons, at that!

Happy 4th of July to everybody ELSE. Anti-American idiot Fredericka can go to HELL.

David Ball
David Ball
1:32 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:32 pm

What a dumdarse Democrat!If this elected member of Congress can not ,read understand and obey the Bill of Rights remove her from office!The First Part of the First Amendment Says Congress Shall MAKE NO LAW!
Enough is enough Arrest this TREASONOUS witch ,if she resists beat her like a drumhead,like the kind of courts this Democrat wants!!

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
1:39 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:39 pm

Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson makes herself a joke. It amazes me that she think Congress begins to that the power to shut down the First Amendment. After those comments she wonders why people make fun of her. She brings it on herself. Maybe if she thought before she engaged her mouth she might not say such stupid things. She gets made fun of for what she says. Stupid is was stupid does. Typical Demorat thinks she is better that all of us. Lady you are in congress which means you are our employee we are not yours.

petroskhan
petroskhan
1:41 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:41 pm

Hey, Freddy (and all you other traitors in Congress), here’s a quick refresher on the oath you swore:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
YOU are the enemy, you dumb cow, when you start talking about restricting free speech.
How about you defend the Constitution by resigning IMMEDIATELY?

oldshooter
oldshooter
1:43 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:43 pm

Unfortunately, it is no longer possible simply to report the news accurately WITHOUT making politicians look like idiots. Their own behavior makes fun of them. AOC has already superseded the old standby “blonde jokes.” Whereas common jokes used to start…”Have heard about the blonde who…” They now start with…”Have you heard about when AOC said… ”
That’s HER fault not ours!

Wilddog
Wilddog
1:45 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:45 pm

Half the time she wears a cowboy hat that’s too small for her head, but does match her IQ. Can’t help but laugh at that. How about prosecuting old female dog congress women who encourage their brain dead followers to attack anyone who voted for Trump? What about the congress muslims that call Trump voters mother****ers and make fun of Jews? But then democrat president Harry S. Truman said “If you can’t take the heat, then get out of the Kitchen.” Looks like hop a long Frederica can’t take the heat. Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.

safebet
safebet
1:50 pm July 4, 2019 at 1:50 pm

…same crybaby crap we got from oBOZO when he was “offended” that a REAL rodeo clown wore an obama mask.

If I recall, the city banned masks of obama.

Hey Wilson, you look like one of those big animals in the jungle which is also found in the primate house at the zoo. Further, your mouth needs a cork stuffed in it as it seems to continuously be spewing trash.

SUE ME!

