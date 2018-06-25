Rep. Barbara Lee accuses Trump of ‘criminalizing’ alien lawbreakers

Rep. Barbara Lee, California Democrat, accused the Trump administration Sunday of “criminalizing” illegal immigrants.
Ms. Lee, who joined a congressional delegation that visited intake and detention facilities Saturday near the border in Texas, described the conditions as “tragic.”
“I mean, these people are being criminalized,” said Ms. Lee on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We went into the processing center, where there are cages, certainly. People think there aren’t, there are, we saw these cages.”
At the detention center, she said, “we talked to maybe 10 or 15 mothers. These are jails. These are prisons. These are people who are being criminalized.”
David Urban, a former senior advisor the 2016 Trump campaign, countered that the adults have been jailed because they violated U.S. law.
“To address the point that the congresswoman raises: They’re in jail because they’re criminals,” said Mr. Urban. “They broke the law by crossing the border illegally.”
He added, “That’s why they’re in jail. You come to a facility, you come to one of the ports of entry, you apply for asylum, you do things right, okay, you’re not going to break the law. You cross the border illegally, you’re going to be in jail.”
Ms. Lee called last week for the United Nations to send observers, saying that the Trump administration is committing “human rights abuses in our own country” by separating an estimated 2,300 minors from their parents after detaining them.
Mr. Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end the practice of separating illegal immigrant parents from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border, but said the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy of prosecuting undocumented border-crossers would remain in place.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, also downplayed the seriousness of illegally crossing the border into the United States.
“I think these are basically, these are misdemeanor charges,” he told CBS-TV’s “Face the Nation.”
He criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for ruling earlier this month that gang violence and domestic violence could not be used grounds to pursue asylum, saying the administration was “trying to cut off people from even having that opportunity to assert asylum.”
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Mr. Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end the practice of separating illegal immigrant parents from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border,
“The rumors correctly suggested that “family detention” as a whole came before the Trump administration, but as of August 2015 intact families at the border were rarely separated. Other iterations of the rumor held that the Obama administration separated more children from their parents than the Trump administration, a claim stemming from an inaccurate retelling of the fact that an influx of unaccompanied minors from Latin America crossed the border in from 2014 onward. In those instances, minor children primarily traveled without their parents.
Claims that the “law to separate families” was passed in 1997, those claims originated with a February 2018 Department of Homeland Security statement referencing “[l]egal loopholes [that] are exploited by minors, family units, and human smugglers.” The DHS statement claimed existing immigration policies “create a pull factor that invites more illegal immigration and encourages parents to pay and entrust their children to criminal organizations.”
The Dems are demanding “due process” for the criminal illegal aliens. This would effectively translate to openly porous borders of course. If someone breaks into your house, you don’t wait for some judge to rule that they don’t belong here before you shoot them. You just shoot them. They don’t belong in your house. Period.
And as ever, the Dems are pure hypocrites beyond all reason. They see Trump as being a monster for not allowing due process for every last illegal invader, but in the meantime have no problem whatsoever in being the judge, jury, and executioner against Donald Trump. Everything his does, says, thinks, implies, tweets, breathes, or doodles in the sand is automatically the most evil thing in the history of the universe and he must be stopped at all costs.
Another moron Democrat. First, Obama did the same thing and second, get off of you obstructionist but and work with the Republicans on an immigration bill. And don’t send your liberal Californians to Texas.
Aren’t we in CA lucky to have more than one nut case ranting and raving and stupid to the nth degree and would never admit this was started by democrats and heightened with Obama. If she wants them, them invite them to live with her in her home, and as I have said, so should the spouting mouth Maxine Waters. Blacks talk but don’t walk. These two have lovely homes and should invite them to live with them paying with their money for their clothing, food, medicinal needs, etc., etc. Otherwise, shut the heck up! You are dumber than dirt and your hate of Trump is actually causing many democrats to leave your party, stop voting, and many others are voting and going to vote where their bread is buttered – for Trump and other republicans in CA. Thank you for helping the RNC grow better and far more money at hand than the DNC. We truly appreciate your future looking dim, dim, dim in Congress.
More like you are cursed. BUT YOU GET what you vote for..
California does not have a monopoly on hateful, ugly democRATS. We have our fair share in Texas. Ever hear of Sheila Jackass Lee? She hates people, and disrespects everyone except those of her same shade of color. And, to demonstrate her ignorance, she asked a NASA official if the Mars Rover could find the flag that the Astronauts Planted when they first landed on Mars.
Do your homework Ken, the Dingbat Rep. Barbara Lee was spawned in El Paso, Texas, just like Nancy Pelosi immigrated from Baltimore, Md.
California’s biggest problem is allowing scum like them to cross her borders..
They ARE criminals! DUH!
But then again, politicians don’t seem to know what the law is because they think that they are above it.
What a concept, huh?
Calling ILLEGAL ALIENS “lawbreakers”!
The NERVE, the ABSOLUTE NERVE!
Next thing you know, Trump is going to accuse WOMEN of being FEMALES!
It does make you wonder, what passes for brains in these morons, when they whine about “Criminalizing LAW BREAKERS”..
DUH, if they are breaking the law, then by DEFINITION THEY ARE CRIMINALS…
LAW? They don’t need no stinkin’ laws! The LOONS in Congress are OPENLY inciting harassment and VIOLENCE against Pres. Trump, ALL his staff and all his supporters. WHY are they NOT being CENSURED for their CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR by the REST of Congress?
They have NO RIGHT to engage in these NAZI BROWN SHIRT tactics against anybody who disagrees with their desire to reduce our Constitutional Republic to a “democracy” of anarchy, MOB RULE and no law except “the law of the jungle.” If the government will do NOTHING to stop this NAZI NIGHTMARE, the REST OF US will have no CHOICE but to defend ourselves. And if it comes to that, it will NOT end well for the Leftist LOONS. They must have forgotten that, despite ALL their efforts, we are STILL ARMED and ARE capable of defending ourselves.
Is THAT what the rest of the WORTHLESS self-serving career politician SCUM in Congress are waiting for–a civil war to break out and BLOOD running in the streets? SMH. We CERTAINLY can’t count on the DOJ or the FBI to enforce the laws and put a STOP to this subversive BS, since they are obviously IN FAVOR OF IT, if there’s a chance it will “overthrow” Pres. Trump in the process. This is EXACTLY the SAME TACTICS the Nazis used to subdue the German people, and the BOLSHEVIKS in Russia used to overthrow the government and seize power. How FAR does this go, before SOMEBODY says “enough” and rises up to put a STOP to it?
oleteabag … I am ready! And I am with you! I live in northern Arizona, and when candidate Trump held his rally here in Prescott Valley, many of us were ready and totally prepared to “deal with” the cowardly leftist S.O.B.s that violently attacked and harassed conservative citizens in Phoenix (and other liberal infested cess pools around this country). We were pleased to see that the Trump-hating, pussy-hat wearing liberals stayed in their place and kept their mouths shut, and it was a great rally with no violent disruptions. Citizens willing to, not just push back, but willing and ready to beat them down and shut them up if (and when) they dare to try their black-clad “antifa” bull-sh!t outside their liberal safe havens. MAGA!
Maybe this is why so many places and liberal ran businesses, are doing all they can to end run around gun rights.. CAUSE THEY DON’T want us to be armed, so we can’t resist them.
“Maybe this is why so many places and liberal ran businesses, are doing all they can to end run around gun rights.. CAUSE THEY DON’T want us to be armed, so we can’t resist them.”
To late, their move
It will not end well for the loonies either…..
lock these idiots up for subversion.
NO. DON’T waste a single dollar on incarcerating them.
HANG THEM FOR Treason and sedition.
The problems with politicians as Ms. Lee is that they should be making or changing laws which are to be enforced rather than selective enforcement based on making political points. Illegals are purposely breaking our laws and until the law changes, MUST be arrested, and not becoming the tax payers liability. It seems heartless to some, but it is deliberate and calculated to force themselves on our country and system based on “the poor innocent children”.
Patrick, and never forget how many laws ALL democrats in Congress and local legislatures are breaking our laws big time. We need to go after them and let them enjoy say 1-2 yrs. in prison and see how they are “accepted”.
Patrick Walsh, the current assault on our southern border is NOT “poor people coming here for a better life.” It is a DELIBERATE, SOROS-FUNDED attempt to ERASE our borders with HUGE “caravans” of PAID invaders, and this globalist BS. WHERE do you think these “poor” people in Mexico and Central America are getting the THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS that are being paid to coyotes to smuggle them and/or their unaccompanies KIDS into our country? ALL the emotional appeals about “the poor children” and the poor, abused “immigrants” who have done “nothing wrong” are DELIBERATE, organized and TARGETED at repealing ALL attempts at controlling illegal invasion from the South.
The new President of Mexico–OBVIOUSLY a globalist LOON–is OPENLY encouraging people in his country to mass on our border and OVERWHELM our immigration enforcement by trying to invade our country.
I think the THREAT to the sovereignty of our country is sufficient to justify CLOSING the country to ALL immigration from ANY country south of the border. Just shut the ENTIRE southern border down. Enforce that shutdown with ARMED TROOPS who are empowered to fire ONE volley of “warning shots,” then SHOOT TO KILL, and watch these Soros-paid globalist SCUM lose their enthusiasm for this subversive BS.
That is why a Wall WITH ARMED GUARD TOWERS< authoritized to shoot all invaders, is needed.
I seem to recall that forcing things on the people of an entire country in the name of “the poor innocent children” was one of HITLER’S favorite tactics! In fact, he said, ‘IF you want to get people to do something, tell them it’s for the children. They will agree to ANYTHING they think is for the good of their children.”
Which is why every time i hear that in relation to anything i am to vote on, i VOTE THE OPPOSITE!..
What don’t you understand about the word “illegal” misrepresentative Lee?
Trump didn’t criminalise them, they committed a crime — and you are an accessory to it!
I’m sorry, Devahayam. I went to click “5 stars” and my screen twitched and caused the click to land on “4 stars” instead.
I’ve had that before. More from my hand twitching, or me sneezing..
Guess what, demoflat Lee, they are criminals. And you are as well because you support them by wanting them, and others, to be criminals.
Hence why i’ve kept saying we need to start charging scumbag politicians like her WITH BEING ACCOMPLICES!
Rep Lee should get together with her “Sistah” Maxine and go play patty-cake with a great white shark in the beautiful Pacific Ocean.
OR Pirannah, in some central american rivers!
The concept is so simple that even a Democrat should not be able to ignore it…but they WILL to disingenuously attack President Trump and others in his administration…for ENFORCING laws put in place long before he was president.
I’ll keep posing the following “immigration” quote from a very knowledgeable naturalized citizen:
“Every sovereign nation has the authority to determine who can be a citizen and who can be present within its borders. As the nation’s former chief law enforcement officer, and a citizen who believes in the rule of law, I cannot condone anyone coming into this country illegally. We are a nation of laws. When people fail to follow the law with impunity, it encourages further disobedience and breeds disrespect for the rule of law; and that is not America.” — Alberto Gonzales, the nation’s 80th Attorney General, speech to the Austin Economics Club.
Where there is no penalty for violations, what benefit is any law?
As i’ve often said, Radman. IF YOU DON’T enforce the laws you have, what point is there in making them…
Barbara Lee, I forgot that you liberals do not believe in law and order! Another open borders traitor and that is what you are, right Barbara?
backpacker, they not only do not believe in law and order, there are loons in Congress openly inciting mob harassment and violence against Pres. Trump, all his staff, and all his supporters. Why are these loons not being censured by the rest of Congress? Seems to me if they are going to sit on their worthless butts and allow this to go on unchallenged, that they must be in favor of it!
Murderers are criminalized and put in cages.
Child molesters are criminalized and put in cages.
Thieves and robbers are criminalized and put in cages.
ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE CRIMINALIZED AND PUT IN CAGES.
Law breakers of ALL types MUST be criminalized and be put in cages.
Those who commit criminal acts are responsible for the shame of their own punishment.
And it is so bloody simple. IF YOU DON’T wish to be put in a cage, DON’T BREAK THE LAW, that even an Amobea (a single celled organism) should be able to understand it.
Why is it so hard for the liberals to understand that when you break the law you ARE a criminal? Honestly the whole ‘let them in and don’t do anything’ point of view could actually be detrimental to these people. When they come into the US illegally they are at high risk of being used and abused by others, they have a high risk of being exploited either in the work force or as human chattel. Let’s say a man comes in illegally and gets construction work by waiting on a street corner in town (I saw this alot on the east coast), the person who picks them up promises them $200 for the day of hard work, evening rolls around and the person who hires them gives them $100. Who are they going to go and complain too? How will they receive what they are due? They won’t because to report being ripped off will put them at risk of deportation.
Criminalizing alien lawbreakers. That is called a redundancy. They are criminals by definition.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, also downplayed the seriousness of illegally crossing the border into the United States.
“I think these are basically, these are misdemeanor charges,” he told CBS-TV’s “Face the Nation.”
Now Mr. Cummings, we KNOW that you are a democrat. Therefore, don’t lie to us and tell us that you think. We know better than that because, after all, you are a democrat.
Conservative in Hawaii … Unfortunately, entering the country illegally IS a crime, but it really is only a misdemeanor. A crime, yes, but it is not (as it should be) a criminal felony. There is (in the federal law) a difference between “Improper Entry” and “Unlawful Presence.” Improper entry is the misdemeanor crime. That would be any entering of the USA without the proper authorization to do so … “sneaking in” as it were. Unlawful presence is simply the overstaying of a visa and continuing to remain here. And believe it or not, overstaying is not a crime, but a “civil issue.” I for one, believe that the law should be changed so that it is a serious federal felony for Improper Entry AND for Unlawful Presence. It should also be a federal felony for any employer (company or corporation) to hire illegal aliens … for ANY reason! It should be a mandatory prison issue and a fine of no less than $500,000.00 for any illegal on the payroll or working for cash “under the table!” Trouble is these big corporations own and control more politicians than all the labor unions combined!
IMO that is because liberals have been the ones who SHIFTED IT DOWN from being a felony to just a misdemeanor..
All these years I thought when you committed a illegal act you were, by definition, a criminal!! I would like to thank Ms. Lee for shedding light on this misconception. It must have taken her many hours of introspection & discussions with her peers to formulate this brilliant concept. Is this a case of the inside showing through to the outside, or was she unfortunate enough to be born both Butt ugly and Abysmally stupid?? What is life without laughter?? MAGA, OR ELSE???
Once more, one of the CRIMINALLY STUPID in Congress opens her mouth, and STUPID spills out. Pres. Trump does not HAVE to “criminalize” them. They did that for THEMSELVES when they sneaked into our country illegally!
I swear, we need to enact a law against CRIMINAL STUPIDITY, and it should be a CAPITAL CRIME to keep these people from FURTHER polluting the HUMAN gene pool.
This is why i keep saying START HAVING US Marshals arrest these scumbags, for RENDERING AID and support to criminals…
Gotta love Elijah’s argument, “it’s only a misdemeanor”. Apparently in a Democrat mind, as small as it is, that level of violation is not a crime? Fits perfectly with that government logic that if you spend the same amount of money you saved money. Maybe that degree of incompetence isn’t enough to qualify as idiocy.
Only a COMPLETE UTTER MORON(Democrap by any other name) would say this STUPID Statement. These people broke the Law coming here ILLEGALLY and that makes them criminals not anything Trump has said or done. But given the FACT that Democraps love Criminals one can expect anything less from such IDIOTS. My apologies to both MORONS and IDIOTS for saying they are as Stupid as Democraps.
Hmmmm! A (LAWMAKER?) says Trump is criminalizing (LAWBREAKERS?).
We can’t criminalize CRIMINALS? Criminalizing law breakers is WRONG? They were right.
You can’t fix STUPID!
Yes you can. It’s called lopping off the head!
People who don’t want to be “criminalized” should enter through a *legal* entry point. And politicians who don’t want them “criminalized” should make sure that the groups like Pueblo Sin Fronteras bring them in legally through the “front door”, rather than illegally over the fence.
“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”
Thomas Jefferson
Ummm…let’s see…they are crossing the border ILLEGALLY and breaking the law! That’s a “criminal act”. This idiot must have been mentored by Maxine Watters.
The media needs to show photographs of the real cells in these processing centers; the fully enclosed cells with stainless steel facilities and a bed bolted to the floor behind a massive steel door. These would be the cells they use for drug traffickers, previously deported aggravated felons, those with outstanding warrants, alien smugglers and the like.
The fenced in areas they always show are nothing more than security for all involved, with the men and women detainees segregated from each other. The detainees are only kept in these holding areas until they are processed. Note that many of the illegal aliens arriving are young adults claiming to be minors, when in fact, they are not.
Criminalizing ? Sorry but the people who are the criminals outside of the illegal aliens crossing our border are those who give aid and comfort to those invaders… It’s called treason and it’s a felony! And guess who is so damn stupid that they can not figure out what they have been doing is illegal? The idiots in this story ! And why am I not surprise that A they are from California and B members of Congress.. I’m not even bringing up C….